Trangie's quest to get back on the field in 2023 is has well and truely begun.
The club will host their annual general meeting (AGM) later this month and club president Luke Phillips said there could be a few key changes next year.
The AGM will be held to form a committee, one which will get the club on the field and make decisions on a whole range of topics including the club's name.
Phillips admitted the idea of re-naming the club the Trangie Rams as it was prior to the Magpies is something which has been discussed.
"In the 1970s and 80s Trangie used to be the Rams, when they were going through a bit of a golden period then they changed to the Magpies," he said.
"We are talking now about changing it now because the Magpies name has got a bit of bad stench about it.
"This is about making a fresh start, we've got Baradine Magpies who we play against."
Changing their name to the Trangie Rams is something Phillips believes would go well for the club as it would also involve adopting new colours.
"When the Rams were in they wore black and white for a few seasons then went to the old North Sydney Bears colours," he said.
"So there are is a lot of flexibility around jersey colours and it makes a lot of sense.
"You mention the Trangie Magpies at the moment and people turn their nose up."
Attracting players to the Magpies is something Phillips believes hasn't been a problem, now it is about getting some competent people behind the scenes to help.
"This year we had two ex-NRL players play for us in Justin Carney and Joe Williams," he said.
"It's not like we could't attract players because we could, they are both in their late 30s but we can still say we got them.
"Not many clubs have had two ex-NRL players in one season."
The Magpies' AGM will be held on October 23 at the Trangie Bowling Club beginning at 11am.
The current Trangie president knows without people on the board, playing rugby league in 2023 is going to be extremely difficult.
"We are trying to form a committee who are going to turn up and fill some roles," he said.
"As well as getting some sponsors, we folded and are club that needs help in everyway.
"We wouldn't know back anything at the moment.
"It's got a lot going for it, it really has."
"We folded, we are a
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
