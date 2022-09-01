The NSW government has been urged to mandate a safer staffing ratio in hospitals as two nurses have been killed since 2007 and cases of assault of escalating.
Striking members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association who marched the streets of Dubbo on Thursday morning called for a ratio of one nurse or midwife for every three to four patients at hospitals and health facilities for their safety and well-being.
Advertisement
The NSWNMA released a document stating at least 85 percent of the 4,370 documented cases of assaults on healthcare workers occurred at hospitals and health facilities, with two nurses' deaths recorded between 2007 to 2019.
Due to the absence of a mandate in NSW to protect health care workers, the two mental health nurses were killed while at work, while assault incidents involved serious injuries such as stabbing and life-threatening fractures, NSWNMA general secretary Shaye Candish said in a statement.
"The NSW government must prioritise patient care and commit to a safer staffing model with a guaranteed minimum number on every shift. The evidence is clear that ratios save lives," Ms Candish said.
Dubbo Hospital nurse and NSWNMA branch secretary Lauren Lye said they are concerned about the lack of security staff, particularly at multi-purpose centres in Gilgandra, Dunedoo, Coolah and Bourke where only two nurses are on every overnight shift without a security guard on duty.
"It does happen whether it's here in Dubbo or metro hospitals... it's unfortunate it happens because there is not enough presence of security staff to de-escalate a situation [when it occurs], we are here to offer care to patients," Ms Lye said.
"It happens all the time in every health care facility and not just mental health care facility where patients are frustrated [and assaults happen]," NSWNMA Dubbo representative Tracey Coyte said.
"They are sick patients and frustrated having to wait for treatment for far too long. That's why we need a ratio in NSW.
"Queensland and Victoria have mandated ratios while South Australia and ACT are bringing them on but we have a state government that refuses to listen to people on the ground."
The office of the NSW minister for employee relations, Damien Tudehope, said the NSW attorney-general Mark Speakman has proposed a legislation to protect the safety on health care staff while on duty.
The amendment to the Crimes Act 1900 has been introduced in the NSW parliament on August 10 this year by Mr Speakman, the MP for Cronulla, creating a new list of punishable offenses such as assault on police, emergency services and health care workers, including assault of people who will assist in preventing assault on frontline staff.
Dubbo midwife Rachel Krause-Powser told the Daily Liberal she was born at Dubbo Hospital, and had to forego a $300 salary for the day to join the 24-hour strike, along with fellow midwife Estelle Blowes.
She said the health department needs to know their working condition has been unbearable since the pandemic for they work long hours on every shift to cover for staff shortage.
"We look after eight to nine mothers including their babies so that's times two on every shift and it takes long hours to support every mum and their baby when you're on shift," Ms Krause-Powser, 23, said.
"I've lost a day of work today but it's absolutely worth it. Some people might feel uncomfortable doing that and feel retribution but I am striking not just for myself but also for my suffering colleagues.
"I've gone on the full circle because I was born at Dubbo Hospital and now working in there to fight for our rights at work."
Advertisement
Ms Blowes said she has worked at hospitals in Victoria prior to working in Dubbo, and believed that the ratio enforced in Victoria's health system has seen an improvement in the working conditions of every frontline health worker, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a leaky boat here...your working condition is always under pressure while taking care of mums and their babies you also feel the pressure for yourself."
Ms Lye said every nurse and midwife at Dubbo Hospital has been working extra hours for every shift because staff shortage has not been addressed despite plans to hire more staff.
"As far as we know, they're still not listening. They can't continue doing this because we need to look after our patients and they need proper care," Ms Lye said.
Advertisement
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.