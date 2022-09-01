Daily Liberal

Hospital and healthcare facilities staff march for change in Dubbo

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:30am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo's nurses and midwives walked out for 24 hours to demand staffing ratio for their safety

The NSW government has been urged to mandate a safer staffing ratio in hospitals as two nurses have been killed since 2007 and cases of assault of escalating.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.