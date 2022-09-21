The fusion of foods in this city is as exciting as the cultures of people that call this part of regional NSW home.
Take for example the recently opened Nepali Food Mandala on Macquarie Street. Arjun Dangol still can't believe how locals and visitors are warmly embracing their cuisine such as momo and curry platter.
The 29-year-old migrant from Nepal says momo for instance is similar to cooking Chinese dumplings but the difference is in the choice of spices and vegetables to make a distinct taste of a Nepali dish.
The curry platter on the menu is a mouth-watering combination of fragrant rice, choices of curry, and mixed vegetables while momo comes with a homemade Nepali chutney made of tomatoes.
It was the longing for traditional flavours of Nepali foods that became his selling point to open, for the first time, a restaurant business since he and his wife came to Dubbo three years ago.
"The first thing I did when we arrived here is check google to get a good food but I couldn't find Nepali food.
"I found Indian restaurants, Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese, and all kinds of Aussie foods. But Nepali foods are always on my mind."
It took them a while to settle in town after moving from Rockdale in Sydney but two years later, opening a restaurant with his two best mates serving Nepali foods seemed a perfect business opportunity, Mr Dangol said.
"I had a chat with my good friends and I said 'why don't we come up with something good for Dubbo'.
"At least people will have options to try different foods so that we can introduce our food, our culture, and our traditions."
Fellow Nepali migrants Suman Karki and Prabhanand Chaudhary agreed on the idea to start a restaurant business for the first time in their lives and on June 18 this year, the restaurant formally opened with their own families and friends as guests.
To their surprise, "a massive number of people" began coming in for lunch and dinner in the first week alone, and found themselves amazed how their patrons grew day by day.
"We are still learning how to run a business but in Dubbo, but we found so many opportunities," Mr Dangol said.
"When you live in a city area like Sydney, life is very busy. Every morning you wake up, get ready for work, come home in the evening, have dinner and go to sleep.
"You do it again and again, it's the same story every day, you don't have a life."
These days, Mr Dangol manages the restaurant using his professional experiences as an accountant for Caltex in Nepal.
Mr Karki has taken the task of sourcing their meat, seafood and vegetables, and Nepali spices while Mr Chaudhary runs the kitchen and their helpers are their wives and friends.
Mr Dangol said outside of running a business seven days a week, their personal lives dramatically changed into a much slower pace, which he said, "is the best part of my life."
"Since I came to Dubbo, I found a lot of time to do my work, go home and have time with my family and still have time to meet up with my friends. Running my own business gives me a lot of positive things in life."
The restaurant's name bears a telltale sign of positivity and fortune based on the meaning of the Sanskrit word, Mandala, and it seems Mr Dangol and his family and friends have found lots of it to inspire them.
"You really have to try our food," Mr Dangol told this reporter as a polite invitation and that brings to mind more places to sample food at dinner time.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
