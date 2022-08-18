Things to do: Central West and beyond

You'll find Live Music at The Establishment Bar on Friday evenings with the occasional week day gig to keep things interesting! See below for our amazing and talented performers: August 19 - Elle Flanagan 6pm, Suite 2, Level 1, 88-90 Macquarie Street, Dubbo.
Shining a spotlight on homelessness in regional NSW. It's about locals supporting locals. All day on Friday, August 19, volunteers will once again come together in solidarity to join in a state-wide effort to do something about it. Participants are given nothing more than a piece of cardboard, a cup of soup and bread for dinner and will brave the cold for one night while learning about some of the harsh realities faced by those experiencing homelessness and disadvantage. Please register and donate to support those who are doing it tough, at my.fundraise.vinniesnsw.org.au/dubbo-vinnies-community-sleepout-2022/tickets.
Join us for an entertaining evening in aid of Boys to the Bush, an organisation creating communities of engaged, resilient and connected young people. The Black Tie event at St Bridgets Hall, 198 Brisbane Street, Dubbo will feature guest speakers Wes Maas, former NRL rugby league player and CEO Maas Group Holdings, Melissa Fletcher, CEO Fletcher International Exports, and Mark Giffin, Managing Director AGnVET Services, with MC Jen Cowley OAM, along with a variety of auction items on the night. Friday, August 19, 6.30pm. Tickets $180 at boystothebush.org.au/events/.
Enjoy your start to the weekend with live music at the brewery by local & regional artists. Music kicks off from 6.30pm, as well as, happy hour from 4pm and meat raffles from 5pm. August 19 - Jo Hyndes; August 26 - Sam Coon. Bus pick up and drop off from 5pm for $5-10 one way. To book text 0480 398 800. Book your table for dinner & drinks. Don't forget we have the fire pit outside for August only. Blueridge Business Park.
Join the team at the Commercial Hotel with live music and entertainment on weekends in August from 8pm. Friday August 19, Brad Hailing; Saturday August 20, Mulletfest Band.
At Macquarie Lions Park, Every first and third Saturday of the month (August 20), 8am-noon, the markets offer a range of seasonal produce, fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local pork, beef and lamb, award winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinades, honey, wine, nuts and so much more. Wet weather venue is Dubbo RSL Club carpark. Proudly sponsored by Dubbo Regional Council.
A Dubbo Theatre Company production of the much-loved musical. Nightclub sensation Velma murders her had-it-coming husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn, is set to defend her. But when Roxie also winds up in prison, Billy takes on her case as well - turning her into a media circus of headlines. Because they have different aspirations, the women face off against each other and the public for fame and celebrity, instead of focusing on being acquitted for their crimes. August 19, 20, 21, 26 and 27. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. $37 to $40.
Events will be at the under cover arena on August 19-21, and October 7-9, 2022. This event is family friendly and spectators are welcome. In Australia, RSNCA 2020, under its newly established entity, is an extension of RSNC and is committed to the growth of Ranch Sorting in Australia while maintaining and encouraging a family orientated environment. We offer all levels of fun and exciting competition for beginners through to advanced. It is a unique sport where anyone who can throw a leg over a horse can compete. Prizes on offer. For more details: rsnca.net.au/event/dubbo-ranch-sorting-4-1.
On Saturday, August 20, 40 rally cars will complete their 10 day rally in town. This unusual sight is the Kidney Kar Rally, which supports Kidney Health Australia, featuring a group of passionate driver advocates for kidney health and their fantastic vehicles. Every year, teams drive thousands of kilometers across the beautiful Australian countryside with one ambition - to change the lives of children and young people affected by kidney disease. Travelling a secret route from Cairns, Qld to Dubbo, NSW, via the Gold Coast, the rally will cover about 5000kms. Make a donation or visit the Ollie Robins Oval on August 20, 11am-4pm for a free Kidney Health Check, local artists, kids entertainment and a chance to meet the rally drivers.
Dubbo will host its inaugural event at the Commercial Hotel on Saturday, August 20, from 6pm, with funds raised going to the Mark Hughes Foundation. From Ranga's to Grubs, the Extremes to Internationals and the wee Juniors in between, if you favour the "business at the front, party at the back" style do, register now for your chance to be crowned Best Mullet and raise funds for a great cause. Entries are now being received via www.mulletfest.com.au.
The Rabobank National Merino Sheep Show and Ram Sale, Dubbo, is the most prestigious Merino show in the country. It draws exhibitors and buyers from across Australia and overseas. August 23-24, 8am-5pm, Dubbo Showground. Spectators free.
Sarah Kearns is a mother of four boys and one of the most recognised faces on social media in Australia. The multiple business owner is known for her tireless work as an advocate for those without a voice, especially in the stillbirth and domestic violence communities where she has intimate knowledge after the loss of her first born son Buddy, and over 10 years with the police force. Dubbo RSL One7Eight Dining & Bar, 6pm, Thursday, August 25, Chamber member $70, non-member $85.
Not Fragile Like a Flower is an exhibition of ceramics by Gilgandra-based artist Melissa Kelly, that explores and challenges the ways society has indoctrinated women into traditional roles. Drawing on lived experiences, Kelly fashions figurative zoomorphised forms that reflect and contemplate the various stages of life for women during marriage, motherhood and after. Not Fragile Like a Flower is a body of work that explores resilience, transformation and growth, allowing for adaptation through life's continual changes. Western Plains Cultural Centre, daily until Saturday, August 31.
When the word Predator comes to mind, we may naturally think of animals that hunt, or prey on other animals. We perhaps overlook that the smallest of insects can become predators to the most fearsome of creatures in the animal kingdom. Predator becomes Prey is an exhibition that explores the delicate balance of nature and the complex relationship between animals and humans that interconnects us both from birth until death. This continual connection is expressed through our interaction and intrigue with the animal world, ensuring our place within the cycle of life. Until Saturday, August 31, Western Plains Cultural Centre.
For First Nations people, the earth, sea and sky are intimately connected. Looking up, the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns, informing the way people live on, and care for, Country. Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky features stunning night sky photography and an immersive soundtrack to explore Wiradjuri astronomical knowledge alongside comparative mythologies from across the world. Exhibition at Orange Regional Museum until October 30.
What a way to get you through the rest of winter and on into spring. Bring your family or friends along to Stockman's Ridge Wines, 21 Boree Lane, Lidster, to hear local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks, while you relax in the chilled out country setting for just $5. Tickets at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays. Numbers are limited so book your spot early. Children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Saturdays, until October 22, 1pm-5pm. You can add a grazing board, but BYO drinks are not permitted.
Ever wanted to clash wits with a serial killer? In Confessions of a Serial Killer, Ivan the seductively charming yet extremely dangerous protagonist is going to give you that chance. He is turning himself in and is going to confess all - but only in front of witnesses. Can you solve the mystery...or will you just be another one of Ivan's victims? August 26-28. 6pm. Orange Civic Theatre. $34.
Animal in Hiding is the first release from a collaboration between one of Australia's most established and critically acclaimed singer/songwriters Lior, and emerging artist Domini Forster. The pair have a creative partnership developed over six years touring together. Much of the material was developed during Melbourne's long lockdown over zoom. The title track, originally written about the isolation of winter, became the prophetic seed of the project. Lior and Domini's close vocal harmonies are the focal point of the songs. Orange Regional Conservatorium, August 26, 6.30pm. Tickets $40 at events.humanitix.com/lior-and-domini-animal-in-hiding.
Join Orange City Library after hours when Joy Felizardo and David Shaw of the Pinnacle Players perform songs of musicians with biographies in the Library's collection. It is still cold and you need somewhere warm to hang at night where there is music, food and wine sourced from our region's producers. Let these local musicians bring the pages of the biographies of famous musicians to life. Friday, August 26, 7pm. Tickets $25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/from-page-to-stage-up-late-at-the-library-tickets-396911552137.
Join Ross Hill Wines for a Masterclass with Michael Manners to learn all about cooking delicious French dishes.Food and wine lovers will savour the opportunity to closely watch their class chef working their craft. Michael will present and cook his recipes so guests can easily fire questions as he fires up the pans on the stove.During the class, the group sit around the kitchen table to enjoy the delicious fare prepared - matched perfectly with Ross Hill's cool climate Orange wines. Saturday, August 27, 11am-2pm, Ross Hill Wines. Tickets $140 at www.rosshillwines.com.au/barrel-and-larder/.
The Oriana Gardens come alive with fire pits, torches and flames for this fun event. Dress up in big furs, heavy wool and leather - horns and swords are optional. Chow down on meaty stews, hearty soups and enjoy bottomless drinks including mulled wine, spiced mead and dark ale. This Viking Feast is definitely not for vegetarians. Saturday, August 27. Adults only tickets are $120, which includes a 3-hour free flow of drinks including beer and wines from 6pm. Book at www.orianaorange.com/vikingfeast.
Golden Gate Brass presents iconic Australian music. Cloudscapes is the pleasing combination of new ideas with lyrical brass playing. Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings is known to many, being one of the most poignant string orchestra pieces written in the modern era. Here it is perfectly adapted for brass quintet. Experience the playfulness of Warlock's Capriol Suite and the fiery Hollywood style of Anthony DiLorenzo's Firedance. Orange Regional Conservatorium, September 2, 6.30pm. Tickets $15-$30 at events.humanitix.com/golden-gate-brass/tickets.
Stroll through our organic vineyard with award-winning winemaker Antonio D'Onise. Enjoy the wines while you are taken on a guided tour of our picturesque organic vineyard while learning about the natural winemaking processes that capture the essence of the land in each glass. 444 Rivers Road, Canowindra. Tours start at 2pm, until August 21. Tickets $25 online at antonioswines.com.au/.
Singing and playing multitude of instruments, members of Camerata Antica will perform three short collections of folk songs and dance tunes that blur the lines between improvisation, early music, and folk music. This amazing event will come to Canowindra on Sunday, September 25. You can expect a feast of folk songs from the British Isles, love songs from Italy, dances from across Europe, and bawdy drinking songs with mandatory audience participation
Hate Will Own You is the latest single from LITTER, a punk band that haven't seen the light of day for eight years. Emerged from the pandemic with a new line-up to help present an album as complex as it is classic. Their new single is getting unprecedented success in both Australia and internationally. LITTER is the problem-brain-child of Matt Downey. The new line-up are young and full of punk, and it's Free! August 19, 8pm, at The Farmers Arms Bathurst.
Hudsons Circus presents a two-hour traditional style circus with a modern twist featuring edge-of-your-seat daredevils, hilarious clowns and beautiful animal acts in a fast-paced show for the whole family. Until August 21. Various show times. Bathurst Showground. $15 to $65. Visit www.hudsonscircus.com.au to book.
This is a great introduction to Bathurst. If you're short on time or want to get to know the city and plan where to spend more time, this is a great way to do it. Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland European settlement. With its rich and fascinating, yet sometimes tragic history, you'll learn about life in early Bathurst from 1815. There will be an excellent mix of preserved Victorian and Federation architecture to admire. Be intrigued with the history; from workers cottages made from local bricks dating back to the 1830's to grand 3-storey homes. Tour Highlights include: Mount Panorama racing circuit (1938); Wahluu cultural area; Australia's oldest inland church (1835); Crago Mill (1906); Milltown area, mills, police station and residences; Ribbon Gang Lane (1830's); Carillon (1933); Courthouse (1882). Meet at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue, or pick up from your accommodation by prior arrangement. Cost is $59, Fridays, 9.30am.
Come and join at Bathurst Harness Racing Club in August for five race meetings. Every meeting will have the bistro and bar open. We can supply great hearty meals and cold beverages. Wednesday, August 24, 5pm. For more details visit www.goldcrowncarnival.com.au.
Presented by Living Wellness Events with special guest mediums The Psychic Pinup, Donna Young, Elizabeth Bratcher. They bridge the gap between here and the afterlife, bringing through evidence of your loved ones in spirit, along with their messages just for you. Expand your experience by booking a reading with one of our psychic mediums, to connect privately with your loved ones in spirit along with receiving insight and guidance. Whispers from Spirit Show, August 20, 6pm-9:15pm $$50-60. Private Readings $65, 4pm-9pm. Tickets are available online (www.trybooking.com/CBIBH) and will be available at the door on the night. With your ticket purchase you receive Free entry to the Living Wellness & Psychic Expo on Sunday, August 21, at Panthers Bathurst.
Experience a 5-course Degustation Menu in an intimate setting. Chef Chris will present a locally sourced degustation menu, and the Renzaglia Wines team have selected a mixture of Renzaglia Wines & Di Renzo wines to pair with the menu. Enjoy the opportunity to hear from Mark, Sandy, Sam and Chris as they talk about their passion of wine and food. Saturday, August 20, 6pm-10.30pm. Limited to 48 seats, this event sells out, so go to Harvest Cafe & Store website www.harvestcafestore.com.au/. Tickets are $150pp.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traill's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open Sunday, August 21, 12pm- 3.30pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Tyers Park is the key racing centre for the Central Districts region and a vital supplier of race meetings for second tier metropolitan and provincial trained gallopers. Given its location and proximity to Sydney, Tyers Park provides the perfect training base for those horses worthy of metropolitan and provincial participation. General race day with a 7-race program. August 22, 11am-5.30pm. Hot food and drinks on site. Ticket $10, www.btracing.com.au.
Come and meet the local growers and browse their fresh seasonal produce. Boutique cordials, free range chickens; eggs, meat, gourmet pies, honey, jams, mustards, plants, shrubs, flowers, fresh fruit and vegetables are just part of the produce on sale. You are supporting local producers and your community when you come to the Bathurst Farmer's Markets. Bathurst Showground, Saturday, August 27, 8am-12pm, gold coin entry.
Gilly is coming to Carcoar Pub on Saturday, August 20, for a great night of live music and a tribute to Neil Diamond celebrating 50 years of Hot August Night. Dressing up is encouraged with various prizes up for grabs. Presented by Carcoar Sport & Rec Club.
Art lovers rejoice as a brand new photography exhibition lands next month - Extraordinary Lives by Kaelene Masters. An absolutely stunning collection of photos capturing the extraordinary lives of the beautiful residents of Lee Hostel, Blayney. This is an exhibition that must not be missed. On show until August 26, at Platform Arts Hub Blayney Railway Station.
The Blayney Rotary Market features seasonal fruit, veggies, fresh organic meats, cheeses, eggs and much more from local producers, as well as plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts, preloved goods and more. Sunday, August 21. 8.30am to noon. Carrington Park.
One Library One Book brings community together to share love of reading, taking the idea of a local book club up a notch by encouraging everyone in the region to read and discuss the same book at the same time. Cooper Not Out by Justin Smith has been chosen by Central West Libraries as this winter's community read. It is a funny, original novel set against a backdrop of real events. Books have been distributed across the Central West Libraries network, including Blayney, Cowra and Orange.
Are you ready for Show season? We can't wait after the past few years! It all begins with "the best little show in the west" on Saturday, August 20. The program is now available online with links to the sections shared on the Bedgerabong Show Facebook page. Lock in this date because we're certain the committee is planning something fantastic.
The Northparkes Mines Frontline Charity Ball will be a black tie event at the Parkes Leagues Club, fundraising for and celebrating the emergency services and frontline workers. The evening will consist of a three course meal, music and auctions. Tickets are on sale and selling fast at 123tix.com.au/events/33778/frontline-services-ball
Our agricultural shows are back after a two-year absence because of COVID. The dates for our four shows in the shire are: Peak Hill Show - Tuesday and Wednesday, August 23-24, and Parkes Show - Monday to Wednesday, August 29-31.
Culture, history, music and poetic feats are all celebrated on our fun and revealing three-day tour of Parkes, where we also take in Forbes and Eugowra. A touch of Elvis, Henry Lawson and museums along with stunning scenery and murals, provide a fun and memorable 2-night escape from the every day on this country tour. Breathe in the country air and relish the beautiful scenery and ambience of the region and enjoy a welcoming and friendly insight into one of the Central West's gems. BYO Bike or hire an E-Bike from Central West Tours. This 145km cycle tour starts at The Fat Parcel Cafe, Eugowra and finishes in Eugowra. Ticket $1300 to $1400, include meals - 2 breakfast, 2 dinners, 3 lunches, snacks, water and fruit on the trails. Daily maps and directions. Bike mechanical assistance, limited. support and safety vehicles. Daily 8am-4pm, August 29-31. Book at: centralwesttours.rezdy.com/464983/parkes-cycle-tour-3-days.
Head on down to Grenfell Art Gallery to explore and exhibit by Sharon Field. the exhibit looks at the fragility of the natural world and our impact on the animals and plants around us. The titles of the works have been drawn from poems or the works of Shakespeare. They find that the lyricism of wordsmiths adds a precious dimension to the visual work. Until September 7.
Arts Out West and The Malachi Gilmore Hall present Smith & Jones, who have toured extensively - most recently as support to Katie Noonan, Sam Buckingham, The Hussy Hicks and Amy Vee - along with cellist Ella J, adding another dimension to their sound. Opening the night will be Oberon local Chloe Swannell. If you've enjoyed one of her live performances you're in for a treat. Friday, August 26, 7pm. Tix $10 at events.humanitix.com/live-and-kicking-smith-and-jones-with-chloe-swannell.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Sofia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest andTimber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family.
Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-shirt and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on October 8 and December 10.
After missing the last two years due to COVID, the 62nd annual Burraga Show will be held on Saturday, August 20. There will be merino and British breed sheep classes (with junior competitions for students in both wool judging and sheep judging), shearing competitions, yard dog trials, dog high jumps, cooking, craft, a children's colouring competition and a photography competition. As well as market stalls, the RFS and SES will have displays and on the Saturday night there will be a dance and raffle with Malcolm Voerman providing the music. Entry to the dance will be $10 per adult. Enquiries can be directed to Ross McDonald on 6337 0333.
You're invited to celebrate 150 years of public education in Oberon on Sunday, August 28. There will be memorabilia displays at Oberon High School and Oberon Public School as well as morning teas and a sausage sizzle. There will be an official tree planting in the afternoon at the combined school forest (Abercrombie Road, next to the Rotary Lookout) and you can plant your own pine tree.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
The Wildflowers Festival will be held in Mudgee on October 29. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
