Daily Liberal

Orange High School student Brianna Smith speaks out over attack

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 16 2022 - 3:38am, first published 3:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A disabled teenager who was knocked unconscious while at school has spoken out after a "disturbing" video of the incident began to circulate on social media.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.