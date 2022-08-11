Daily Liberal
Home/What's on Dubbo

Comedian Lawrence Mooney will be in 'familiar territory' in Dubbo

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 12 2022 - 12:18am, first published August 11 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ENCORE: Lawrence Mooney will be bringing his brand of "brutally honest" stand-up to the stage of the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on September 10. Picture: Supplied

When stand-up comedian and radio broadcaster Lawrence Mooney comes to town in September for the Dubbo leg of his latest comedy tour he'll be in "familiar territory", he says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist- Inner West Review

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.