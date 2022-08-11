Comedian Lawrence Mooney will be in 'familiar territory' in Dubbo

When stand-up comedian and radio broadcaster Lawrence Mooney comes to town in September for the Dubbo leg of his latest comedy tour he'll be in "familiar territory", he says.
"Dubbo's a place I'm quite familiar with, in fact just recently I was out at Dubbo speaking to horse trainer Brett Robb - I'm bringing a horse from Dubbo back to my place in the Southern Highlands. He's a beautiful horse, he's finished his racing days," he said.
Last month Mooney visited Nyngan for the Duck Creek Picnic Races where he saw Drunkasamonkey - the horse he is buying from Dubbo racehorse trainer Brett Robb - run in one of his last races before retirement. While in town he also paid a visit to the local rugby club, the Bogan Bulls.
"I'm familiar with the territory and love it out there. It's absolutely my audience," he said.
Mooney will be bringing his brand of "brutally honest" stand-up to the stage of the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on September 10, with his latest show 'Beauty'. While this isn't the first run of the show - he's confident it'll be the best as there's been ample opportunity to tighten his set so it's all killer no filler.
"'Beauty' is a highly polished gem now. This show started in 2020 and we've had cancellations, rescheduling and truncated tours here and there. I've cast pearls before the swine all across the countryside - now Dubbo gets to enjoy the highly polished gem that it is," he said.
"It's classic Moonman in that I'm something for everybody. There's a little bit of high-brow and low-brow... and medium-brow, I suppose. We trace back the creation of beauty as a concept through Greek mythology and meet Aphrodite and talk about beauty being in the eye of the beholder. And it comes full circle to our pursuit of beauty and perfection now with cosmetic surgery."
Mooney said he's excited to get back on the road and into the regions after lockdown and so many false starts to his tour. You may even catch him after the show having a beer at one of the pubs in town - one of his favourite things about performing in the regions.
"There's always a perspective and a lesson to be learned and what it did make us do is it made us value the audience because you realise that you can take an audience for granted, that they're always going to be there. But when the audiences aren't allowed to come you're just a guy screaming at a bus stop or muttering to himself," he said.
"There's a different kind of vibe when I perform in the regions. The crowd is really up for it and aren't as judgey as the city - maybe it all goes back to the landscape, there's a sense of relaxed joy."
"And afterwards you can wander through town, stop at a pub, and you're probably going to run into some of the audience that were there."
'Beauty' will be on at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Saturday, September 10 at 8:00pm. Tickets start at $50 and can be bought on the convention centre's website.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Inner West Review,
