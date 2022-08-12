Kylie Kennedy's Wild Rocket is no stranger to winning at her home track and she'll be aiming to do it again this weekend in the Narromine Gold Cup.
Wild Rocket has drawn barrier one for the $40,000 Three Rivers Machinery Case IH Narromine Gold Cup (1600m) and will no doubt be one of the strongest chances in the field.
Trainer at Narromine, Wild Rocket is coming into Sunday's meeting with some solid form after placing at Wellington a few weeks ago but Kennedy is confident a big performance is not too far away.
"I'm hoping the rain stays away, the track is already a Heavy 8," she said.
"But it will be a bit touch and go I guess, it is what it is.
"It won't bother me too much with Wild Rocket."
Rain was forecast to hit Narromine across the weekend which could move the track up to a Heavy 10 possibly, something Kennedy admitted would suit Wild Rocket.
"It's good to see a bit of rain, the wetter the better for her," she said.
"We've put Hollie (Hull) on her, she rode her two starts ago at Wellington on her and ran well.
"So we thought because the track is heavy we'd opt to go an apprentice to take a bit of that weight off her to make it a bit easier."
The six-year-old mare has not won a race since the Cotton Cup at Warren in November 2021 but a third and second at Warrick Farm and Wellington respectively could show signs she is on the rise.
Drawing an inside barrier is a blessing for most trainers but Kennedy said she doesn't think the inside line suits Wild Rocket's style.
"I'd prefer a bit wider draw for her, the few times she's drawn a decent gate she jumps and gets into the race when you don't want her to," she said.
"Hopefully they jump clear from her and she can just get drawn to the back of the field."
Outside of Kennedy's chance, a host of other horses from Dubbo and other surrounding towns have entered the Cup, something which has Wild Rocket's trainer pleased.
"It's good to see like Brett Robb, Clint (Lundholm) and Dean Mirfin plus Mick Mulholland," she said.
"It's good to see the locals have a run in it.
"Hopefully she is fit, she's ready and she's only had a couple of starts in Narromine for a few wins.
"She loves racing here."
The Narromine Gold Cup will jump at 4:15pm on Sunday.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
