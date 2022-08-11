Daily Liberal

Dubbo Bulls will host Orange Waratahs in the Western Premier League this weekend

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
August 11 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Bulls goalkeeper Hayden Williams is confident his side will be able to build momentum heading into finals. Picture: Amy McIntyre

They sit well inside the top six on the Western Premier League but Dubbo Bulls still feel they have a point to prove.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.