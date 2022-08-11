They sit well inside the top six on the Western Premier League but Dubbo Bulls still feel they have a point to prove.
Bulls will get the perfect chance to put the rest of the competition on notice when they host Orange Waratahs in the Western Premier League (WPL) on Saturday afternoon.
The Scott Fox-coached Bulls are coming off a 4-2 loss last week to Orana Spurs and goalkeeper Hayden Williams is expecting an improved performance this weekend.
"I think coming off a loss to Spurs last week we've got a bit to prove," he said.
"We are on the up coming into finals, we've been working on a few things coming into finals.
"I think everyone is up for it and keen to go."
Waratahs are the current ladder-leaders in the WPL and are also the best attacking side having scored 59 goals in their 17 matches this season.
But even facing a brilliant attacking side, Williams admitted Bulls will just focus on themselves leading into the match and the finals.
"I think we've just got to stick to our game plan and implement what we've been working on at training," he said.
"Plus what Scott (Fox) is talking to us about at the start of the game, I think we will be alright to finish alright before finals.
"Hopefully we can finish inside the top half of the top six."
Bulls are currently sitting in fifth on 29 points but a win for the side could see them jump into the top three and move them clear of Parkes Cobras and Spurs who are hot on their tail.
Last season Kane Settree exploded on the scene as a youngster and quickly established himself as one of the best young players in the WPL but this season Dominic Ambler has emerged to become of Bulls' biggest threats.
Having played several seasons with Bulls, Williams believes Ambler is a special talent and prefers to let his game do the talking.
"Dom is really good, he is quiet," he said.
"He is calm, collected and fit, he slots into our team really well.
"You don't really hear much from him on the field but you know he is there and is going to do his job.
"He's been around the club for a couple of years now and you know what you are going to get from him."
Another bright point in the Bulls' season so far is the goal-scoring feats of Gareth Williams who is currently the team's top scorer and has recently found some form which is a scary sign for opposition defences.
Having had strong performances this season, it is Williams' maturity which has impressed the Bulls goalkeeper.
"He's playing really well, he is a really important member of our team," he said.
"I think this year he is starting to speak up a bit too.
"He has been around the team for a very long time, after starting at a young age but it's good for us older boys to see him step up into that role and be more vocal."
Elsewhere, Macquarie United will hit the road to take on Bathurst 75 at Proctor Park while Spurs have the bye after defeating Orange CYMS 2-1 during the week.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
