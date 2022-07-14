A DANGEROUS situation unfolded on a highway south of Tamworth when a man allegedly armed with machetes attempted to jack cars and rammed vehicles during an hours-long rampage.
Matthew John Riley, 32, spent the night behind bars after his dramatic arrest at a truck stop in Willow Tree, and was formally refused bail in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday.
Advertisement
The court heard the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, could take over the matter after more than a dozen charges were levelled against the Wellington man.
The case was adjourned to later this month.
Oxley Detective Acting Inspector Matthew O'Hehir told the Leader it was lucky no one was seriously injured in the ordeal.
Reports came in that a man in a green ute was racing along the New England Highway in broad daylight, swerving onto the wrong side of the road, hitting cars and threatening people with weapons.
"It's obviously distressing and a hugely dangerous incident that could have had some really catastrophic outcomes for that male and for anyone else on that road, so we are certainly happy with the outcome," he said.
Significant police resources from the Oxley and Hunter Valley districts - including highway patrol, the dog squad and other uniformed officers - raced to respond under lights and siren about 3pm on Wednesday.
The situation escalated after early reports Riley may have been carrying firearms.
"That was obviously fully investigated but no firearms are believed to have been involved in the incident at all," Detective Acting Inspector O'Hehir said.
"Police did a really good job from multiple units to take on the information that they had and be able to respond - and to be able to resolve it safely for all was very well done."
No one was injured.
The ute hit the front of a highway patrol car at low speed, causing only minor damage, while in the carpark of the truck stop.
Riley is accused of stealing fuel from Dunedoo and Denman before 1pm before flying along at 140km per hour, engaging police in a dangerous chase and fleeing when the pursuit had to be called off.
He allegedly threatened a 55-year-old man and his 16-year-old son with a machete near Murrurundi, forcing them out of their sedan before trying to start it himself.
He returned to the ute before allegedly failing to carjack a van and a four-wheel-drive, threatening both drivers with a machete.
Advertisement
The vehicles are being forensically examined as investigations continue.
Riley was tracked to the truck stop and the highway was closed - causing some significant delays for travellers - as the arrest unfolded.
"Police confronted that male and after a period of time he exited the vehicle and was placed under arrest," Detective Acting Inspector O'Hehir said.
Riley has not entered pleas to charges of aggravated assault with intent to steal a car while armed; as well as attempted aggravated assault with intent to steal a car while armed.
Advertisement
Other charges levelled against him in connection to the alleged crime spree include three counts of being armed with intent to commit a serious offence; police pursuit; drive recklessly or furiously; possess a prohibited weapon; drive with a cancelled licence; two counts of dishonestly obtain goods; and refusing to provide a urine sample or blood sample.
Detectives urged anyone who saw the green ute, had dashcam footage or any information to contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers as they piece together what happened.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.