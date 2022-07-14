Wellington man charged with 13 offences will face Tamworth court today

A Wellington man has been charged by following a pursuit and multiple alleged attempted carjackings following an operation by police on Wednesday 13 July.
According to police, at 12.45pm yesterday, a green ute allegedly failed to pay for petrol at a service station in Dunedoo, before failing to pay at a second service station at Denman an hour later.
A short time later, police say they saw a utility being driven west along Denman Road allegedly at more than 140km/h in a sign-posted 100km/h zone.
Police initiated a pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop, but it was terminated a short time later due to the manner of driving.
Later that day, police received information that the ute driver had stopped a sedan on the New England Highway near Murrurundi and allegedly using a machete to force the 55-year-old driver and his 16-year-old son out of the car.
The armed man was unable to start the sedan so returned to the ute, before a further two unsuccessful attempts to allegedly carjack a van and a 4WD, threatening those drivers with the machete.
The ute continued north to a service station at Willow Tree where police arrested the driver a short time later.
Police seized two machetes when the ute was searched. They have been taken for further examination.
There are no reports of any injuries during the incidents.
A 32-year-old man has now been charged with 13 offences:
The Wellington man was refused bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Thursday 14 July.
