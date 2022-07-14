Daily Liberal

Wellington man charged with 13 offences will face Tamworth court today

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated July 14 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:38am
A Wellington man has been charged by following a pursuit and multiple alleged attempted carjackings following an operation by police on Wednesday 13 July.

Benjamin Palmer

