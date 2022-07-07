Daily Liberal
July 7 2022 - 2:30am
Experimenta Life Forms on exhibit in Dubbo.

DUBBO

Makes you think

Exhibitions

Experimenta Life Forms: International Triennial of Media Art features 26 contemporary Australian and international artists working across diverse artforms - including robotics, bio-art, screen-based works, installations, participatory and generative art. Predator becomes Prey: When the word predator comes to mind, we may naturally think of animals that hunt other animals. We perhaps overlook that the smallest of insects can become predators of the most fearsome of creatures in the animal kingdom. is an exhibition that explores the delicate balance of nature and the complex relationship between animals and humans. Capturing Nature: Travel back to a time when photography was revolutionising science, art and society. These never-before-seen images from 1857 to 1893, are some of Australia's earliest natural history photographs. All until July 15. at Western Plains Cultural Centre.

