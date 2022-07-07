Experimenta Life Forms: International Triennial of Media Art features 26 contemporary Australian and international artists working across diverse artforms - including robotics, bio-art, screen-based works, installations, participatory and generative art. Predator becomes Prey: When the word predator comes to mind, we may naturally think of animals that hunt other animals. We perhaps overlook that the smallest of insects can become predators of the most fearsome of creatures in the animal kingdom. is an exhibition that explores the delicate balance of nature and the complex relationship between animals and humans. Capturing Nature: Travel back to a time when photography was revolutionising science, art and society. These never-before-seen images from 1857 to 1893, are some of Australia's earliest natural history photographs. All until July 15. at Western Plains Cultural Centre.
Hudsons Circus is a 2 hour traditional style circus with a modern twist. It featuries edge of your seat daredevils, hilarious clowns, aerial acrobatics and beautiful animal acts in a fast-paced show the whole family will enjoy. Dubbo Showground now until July 13, 7pm. Tickets Child $15, Adult $20. https://hudsons.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/75131
Enjoy Friday nights with live music at the brewery by local and regional artists. Music kicks off from 6pm, as well as happy hour from 4pm and meat raffles from 5pm. July 8 - Jo Hyndes; July 15 - Mat Harris; July 22 - Ella Ferguson; July 29 - Llaney & Jason Webb. Bus pick up and drop off available from 5pm for $5-$10 one way. Book your table for dinner and drinks at devilshollow.com.au. Live Music at The Cow and Calf Hotel Wellington, every Friday from 7.30pm - July 8, Col Hewett; July 15, Bousa; July 22, Duncan Ferguson, July 29, Pete Riley. Join the team at the Commercial Hotel with live music and entertainment Friday and Saturday from 8pm. Friday 8, Sam Coon; Friday 15, Pete Riley; Saturday 16, Brad Haling; Friday 22, Sam Coon; Saturday 23, Pete Riley; Friday 29, Johnny Woods. Weekends at The South Dubbo Tavern from 8.30pm, and Sunday from 4.30pm. July 8, Chris Gorton; July 9, Jo Hyndes; July 10, Chris Gorton; July 15, Shane Riley; July 29, Shane Riley.
Rafael Bonachela's Impermanence is a visceral and thrilling exploration of the juxtaposition of beauty and devastation. This full-length work features a new score full of emotional power from Grammy Award-winning composer Bryce Dessner. Saturday, July 9, 8pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Tickets $25 to $52.
This highly interactive energetic dinosaur adventure is suitable for the whole family. Embark on an awe inspiring, exhilarating journey back in time with Toby the T-Rex, Trixi Triceratops, Ozzi & Oi! our Aussie dinosaurs, Tara (The Dino Queen), Shaun (The DinoDoctor), plus many more prehistoric guests. Incorporating Dinomaniacs original songs like "Rock & Roar", "The Dino Dr" and "Dance with the Dinosaurs" with some all-time classic tunes, plus plenty of surprises, songs, jokes, dancing, and a chance to get up close and personal with the dinosaurs. Dubbo RSL Club Resort, Sunday, July 10, 11am. Tickets $16.50 single, Family of four $55 at https://dubborsl.com.au/whats-on/live-shows/.
Wellington Eisteddfod Society proudly presents its 45th annual Eisteddfod at Wellington Civic Centre, daily from July 10-31. The event showcases children performing in the categories speech & drama, dance, and vocal and instrumental. The event is sponsored by Dubbo Regional Council. Session ticket $5, Day ticket $10, Season ticket $20.
At Macquarie Lions Park, July 16, 8am-noon, the markets offer a range of seasonal produce, fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local pork, beef and lamb, award winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinades, honey, wine, nuts and so much more. Wet weather venue is Dubbo RSL Club carpark. Proudly sponsored by Dubbo Regional Council.
A humble slab hut from one side, but something altogether different from the other. Learn more about the design of this national treasure with interior designer and manager of Dundullimal Homestead, Phillip Whitton. Discover Dundullimal is a series of six local history talks organised in partnership between Dubbo Library and Dundullimal Homestead - National Trust of Australia. Dundullimal Homestead, 23L Obley Road, Dubb, 3pm-5pm, July 16. Light refreshments provided. Bookings online at Eventbrite.
Join James McKenzie Watson, winner of the Penguin Literary Prize 2021, for the launch of his debut novel, Denizen at the library from 6.30pm, Tuesday, July 19. Based on his experiences growing up in regional New South Wales and his work as a nurse, Denizen is a rural thriller that explores the catastrophic consequences of unchecked mental illness in the bush. James will be interviewed by ABC Western Plains Breakfast Show host Nic Healey. Light refreshments will be provided. Copies of Denizen will be available to buy at the event. The event is free but bookings are required via eventbrite.com.au/e/book-launch-denizen-james-mckenzie-watson-tickets-370247920497.
Aussie country music artist Jason Owen returns with his acclaimed show in tribute to John Denver. Performing at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, on Saturday, July 23, at 8pm, Jason will be singing many of Denver's most loved songs from his fourth album Jason Owen Sings John Denver: the 20th Anniversary. When the album was released in 2017 to mark 20 years since Denver's passing, it became an instant smash hit, going straight to number one on the Australian iTunes Country music chart. Born and bred in the tiny town of Albert, 150km west of Dubbo, Jason was raised on the tunes of classic country stars. Tickets - adult $40, concession & youth $35, at https://drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/13321.
There are a range of activities avilable to while away the time these school holidays. Until July 12 - How Cities Work family tour. Orange Regional Museum. July 7 - Pop Up City! illustration workshop with James Gulliver Hancock. Orange Regional Museum. July 7 - Draw your feelings workshop with Heather Vallance. Orange Regional Gallery. July 8 - Design your vehicle illustration workshop with James Gulliver Hancock. Orange Regional Museum. July 13 - Mystery Bag Invention challenge. Orange Regional Museum. All activities take place at 10am. Visit www.orange.nsw.gov.au/school-holidays/ for details.
Encountered - Steve Lopes: a survey exhibition of works from 1997 to 2021, including rarely seen drawings, prints and collages, together with the artist's diaries and drawing books. Until July 17. 10am to 4pm. Orange Regional Gallery.
Rescheduled from February due to COVID, the Sydney Symphony is in town for one night only, featuring not one, but two of the most in demand bassoonists in the country performing together. Bringing to life music from Vienna's golden past, Todd Gibson-Cornish and Matthew Wilkie showcase the bright, happy music that once floated out across Vienna's cobbled streets, as well as Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony, an exploration of fate that runs from a dark and brooding opening to some of his greatest melodies, a dazzling waltz and a gale-force finale. Thursday, July 7, at 7.30pm. Orange Civic Theatre. Tickets $68 to $75 form Ticketek.
Queen is amongst the greatest rock bands of the 20th century and its lead singer Freddie Mercury hailed by many as the most charismatic and flamboyant performer in contemporary rock. This all new tribute show features well-known Australian Freddie Mercury impersonator Thomas Crane and his hot band Bohemian Rhapsody, bringing to life the visual excitement, sound and stage energy of a Queen in their live pomp. Friday, July 8. 8pm Orange Civic Theatre. $64.90 to $69.90. Tickets through Ticketek.
The way we listen to music is ever changing with technology. More than anything, music is a way to connect us and to make us feel and think differently. To explore this, award-winning pianist Andrea Lam throws open the doors to an interactive, ever-changing experience for the first half where the audience 'chooses its own [musical] adventure' and determines the music playlist according to what they wish to hear in that moment - choosing among options spanning from J. S. Bach to Bill Evans. To end the program, will be Schubert's Sonata in A major, D. 95. Doors open 6pm, with the performance to begin at 6.30pm on July 15 at Orange Regional Conservatorium. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for concession holders and $15 for children and can be purchased online at https://events.humanitix.com/orcandrealam/tickets
Billed as as Australia's number one tribute to the iconic band Fleetwood Mac, Running in the Shadows will be playing at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on July 15. Formed in 2000 by musicians Gary Stewart and Ursula Cain, from Christchurch NZ, the show covers the best of Fleetwood Mac's career. From the early hits from the music of Peter Green, through to the Rumours album era, spanning up to Tango In The Night and even some of Stevie Nicks solo material, there is something for every Fleetwood Mac fan to enjoy. Saturday, July 16. 8pm. Orange Civic Theatre. $40 to $52. Tickets through Ticketek.
Steph from Paper Pear Gallery in Wagga Wagga is heading back for her annual Art Popup. The exhibition promises to deliver a healthy injection of colour therapy to art lovers of the Central West and beyond. Expect a thoughtfully curated showing featuring the best of her line up of Australian artists and and makers. The popup exhibition will run from Friday July 15 to Sunday July 24 at The Corner Store Gallery (382 Summer Street).
After sell-out seasons across the world, including London's West End & Broadway, The Gruffalo returns to Australia! Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in this magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Songs, laughs and scary fun for children aged three and older and their grown-ups. Monday, July 25, 6pm, Tickets - adult $28, member $20, pensioner and concession $24, junior (2-17 years) $20 via Ticketek.
Save the date for the 2022 Millthorpe Night Markets, the opening event for the Orange Winter Fire Festival. The Millthorpe Night Markets is a great event with a load of fun for the whole family. Sample some of the best from local producers, wineries and Millthorpe businesses, all while soaking up the vibe with live music, synthetic rink ice-skating, and fireworks. Friday, August 5. From 5pm. Pym Street, Millthorpe. Access is by ticket only - $10 per adult and kids are free. Visit www.facebook.com/events/539685010793949 for updates.
Based on the Australian 'cracker night' bonfire tradition the Winter Fire Festival celebrates the country lifestyle. The weekend showcases the best of an authentic country winter centred on bonfires at wineries and orchards. Food is produced/served from open fire pits, barbecue spits with whole beast rotisseries, mobile wood fire ovens and gourmet food trucks serve char-grilled feasts paired with wines including mulled wines. The Winter Fire Festival is set to run from August 5 to August 7.
Enjoy our Classic High Tea of savouries and sweet treats, tasting plates and loose-leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live music in our heritage ballroom. BYO champagne is welcome, July 10. Adults $50, seniors $48, children under-14 $30. Email abercrombiehouse@bigpond.com or call 1800 681 000, or online via our website for tickets. You can explore historic Abercrombie House and its gardens and grounds which are open many days during the year for guided and self-guided tours. Experience one of the greatest heritage and architectural treasures in our region, a living historic house museum and home of the Morgan family.
Shipwrecked and separated 33 years earlier, two sets of long-lost twins miraculously find themselves in the same city on the same day. Presented by Bell Shakespeare, The Comedy of Errors is a tale of swapped identities, misguided love, mistaken imprisonment and chaotic mishaps, leading to an unbelievably crazy day. The show will take place on Thursday July 7 at the Ian Macintosh Theatre. Tickets are available online at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre's website.
The Bathurst Winter Festival is an annual celebration of the magic of winter and delivers 16 days of fun for all ages, until July 17. s. Join us for the stunning light shows of the Illumination Light Walk around the historic heart of Bathurst; show rides; outdoor ice skating on the McDonald's Bathurst Ice Skating Rink; a world of flavours at our signature food and wine events; live music, all in a carnival atmosphere. In 2022 the festival theme is Creative Lives. For more information visit: https://www.bathurstwinterfestival.com.au/what-s-on.html.
Can you find gold this school holidays? As you are guided through the Bathurst Goldfields museum displays, see the various methods of mining for gold, the tools and machinery used, from man, horse power through to steam power. At the outdoor museum help operate the authentic machines used during the 1850s. Then head to the blacksmith shop where the guide will create a work of art in steel. Then try your hand at panning for the real gold that turned colonial Australia upside down during the scramble for wealth. Keep what you find. Great fun for all ages. Two hours on week days only to July 15, from 1pm. Cost $20pp high school age and adults; $10 per child primary school age; family (2 adults 2 children) $50.
While it might not be on until September 18, the Edgell Jog is set to make an anticipated return after a two year hiatus. There will be major prizes for first, second and third male and female across the line. There will also be the inaugural Lou Shehade award, honouring the late long serving committee member. Under the COVID-19 safe format, there will be no limits on participants, just no milling around at the end.
Nhadhu Wiradjuri Yinna, is a retrospective exhibition by artist Nyree Reynolds. Until July 29. Thursday and Fridays 10am to 4pm, Saturdays and Sundays 10am to 2pm. Platform Arts Hub Blayney, Blayney Railway Station.
The Rural Adversity Mental Health Program will host a one-day course equipping participants to grow in resilience. Facilitated by Phillip Worrard, it will cover raising awareness, understanding risk and responding to risk. Free to attend; includes lunch, coffee and cake. Thursday, July 14. 9am to 3pm. Blayney Shire Community Centre, 41 Church Street. RSVP required on 0436 921 076.
Blayney Rotary Market is held on the third Sunday of every month rain, hail or shine. Stalls will be selling a range of local produce, from seasonal fruit, veggies and meats, to cheeses and eggs, as well as plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts, preloved goods and more. Sunday, July 17. 8.30am to noon. CentrePoint Sport and Leisure Centre, 79 Osman Street.
You provide the entertainment and Blayney Golf Club provided the spice on Saturday, July 23, from 6.30pm. Kustom Karaoke has a huge selection of songs for you to sing up a storm to while our kitchen provides delicious chicken, beef and lamb curries, rice with chicken and veggies, hot salad and naan bread. Bookings are essential by July 19 on 0411 685 136.
One Library One Book brings community together to share love of reading, taking the idea of a local book club up a notch by encouraging everyone in the region to read and discuss the same book at the same time. Cooper Not Out by Justin Smith has been chosen by Central West Libraries as this winter's community read. It is a funny, original novel set against a backdrop of real events. Books have been distributed across the Central West Libraries network, including Blayney, Cowra and Orange.
Mayfield Garden is renowned for delivering a new and unique experience during each of its seasonal festivals. For a growing number of visitors, winter is their favourite time of year. Spend the day exploring the full 65-hectare private estate, garden sculptures, Box Hedge Maze, kids' Treasure Hunt trail and puzzle. Enjoy a warm drink or glass of wine at Mayfield's popular garden café - just make sure you book a table in advance. Until July 17.
Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-short and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on August 13. Future events will be October 8 and December 10.
Sample a smorgasbord of local produce at The Oberon Community and Farmers Market. Each month the lovely quaint grounds at St Barnabas Church become a flurry of activity complete with some truly delightful smells which lure passers by to come for a look, and end up leaving with an armload of locally produced goodies. The next market will take place on Saturday, August 6.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
Ok, it may not be until October 29, but general admission tickets are on sale for the Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
Book in for a free workshop where kids can create a masterpiece using only recycled materials, based on this year's RAFCA theme: Places we love to go, Things we love to do. To be held at the Cowra Aquatic Centre from 10am to 3pm on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Take your creations home at the end of the day. You can also enter them in the RAFCA competition for great prizes! For bookings and further information, visit cowracouncil.com.au
Cowra's Heritage Pavilion will host the mental health and suicide awareness event on Saturday August 13. Special guests, auctions and fantastic prizes will be won during the evening. Tickets include three courses and live music, with more exciting details to be released soon. Tickets are available by using the link https:events.humatix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event
Singing and playing multitude of instruments, members of Camerata Antica will perform three short collections of folk songs and dance tunes that blur the lines between improvisation, early music, and folk music. This amazing event will come to Canowindra on Sunday, September 25. You can expect a feast of folk songs from the British Isles, love songs from Italy, dances from across Europe, and bawdy drinking songs with mandatory audience participation
