At the library | School holiday activities and a chance to learn about reducing food waste

Explore your library these school holidays!
Dubbo Library has a range of free school holiday activities for ages five to 12 including a special NAIDOC Week Storytelling session with Larry Brandy, a StoryWalk down Talbragar and Macquarie Streets, fun craft activities including a galaxy jar and explorer's kit, and a Board Game Bonanza each weekday afternoon.
Teens aged 13 to 18 can also enjoy free pizza at our Harry Potter Trivia.
For more information or to book visit mrl.nsw.gov.au or call Dubbo Library on 02 6801 4510.
Additionally, Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! with our great NAIDOC Week events from 3-10 July.
Connect with culture with Wiradjuri children's author and storyteller Larry Brandy in this free event.
Larry's interactive show gives children the opportunity to explore and learn.
In the performance, children become kangaroos, emus and hunters as they learn how Wiradjuri people hunted and found food in traditional times.
This storytelling session is suitable for ages three to 12.
Bookings are required and two sessions are available: on Wednesday 6 July at Wellington Library from 11am to 12pm or at Dubbo Library from 2pm to 3pm.
For bookings, visit mrl.eventbrite.com.au or call Dubbo Library on 02 6801 4510.
Enjoy morning tea while you discover key library resources you can use to trace Aboriginal family history in this free session with First Nations family history staff from the State Library of NSW's Koori Kin team.
Learn how to access and search online family history resources and receive templates and how-to guides to help with your own exploration.
Bookings are required and two sessions are available: at Dubbo Library on Monday, July 4 from 10am to 1pm or at Wellington Library on Thursday, July 7 from 10am to 12pm.
For bookings, visit mrl.eventbrite.com.au or call Dubbo Library on 02 6801 4510.
Charity queen Ronni Kahn is not Aboriginal but embodies the Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! NAIDOC week theme through her work as founder of the OzHarvest food rescue organisation.
In her new book A Repurposed Life, Ronni shares how she found her voice, her heart, and her deepest calling to prevent food waste and feed the hungry.
Come along to enjoy a cuppa and be inspired by this passionate leader and changemaker. Bookings required.
Visit Dubbo Library on Tuesday, July 5 from 11.30am to 1pm.
For bookings, visit mrl.eventbrite.com.au or call Dubbo Library on 02 6801 4510.
Membership is free and gives you access to all library services and resources. Membership is available to all residents and ratepayers of the Dubbo Regional Council, Narromine Shire Council and Warrumbungle Shire Council local government areas.
You can join online at www.mrl.nsw.gov.au or visit Dubbo Library.
Dubbo Library hours: 10.00am-6.00pm Monday to Friday, 10.00am-3.00pm Saturdays, 11.00am- 3.00pm Sundays. Corner of Talbragar and Macquarie Streets, Dubbo. Phone 6801 4510.
Website: www.mrl.nsw.gov.au
