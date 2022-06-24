Daily Liberal
Home/What's on Dubbo
Good News

Dubbo Sing Australia choir celebrates 20 years, conductor Bob Lloyd reflects

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
June 24 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo's Sing Australia choir is celebrating 20 years of song.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.