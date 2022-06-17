Daily Liberal
Home/What's on Dubbo
Things to Do

What's on and things to do around the Central West region and byond

June 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DUBBO

FULL OF FUN: Singer Beccy Cole said she couldn't wait to get on the stage. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Beccy Cole's live music

A night of live music

Beccy Cole's first tour out of high school began at Dubbo in 1992.This month, she returns to perform at the Dubbo RSL and she can't wait. For more than 30 years Cole has been delighting Australian music fans and now she's bringing that sound to the Central West. The entertainer is famous for her glowing warmth, husky tones, bawdy sense of humour and hundred-watt smile. She will take to the stage on June 17 at the Dubbo RSL. For further information or to buy tickets, visit the Dubbo RSL website at dubborsl.com.au. Tickets are also available at the door unless sold out.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.