Beccy Cole's first tour out of high school began at Dubbo in 1992.This month, she returns to perform at the Dubbo RSL and she can't wait. For more than 30 years Cole has been delighting Australian music fans and now she's bringing that sound to the Central West. The entertainer is famous for her glowing warmth, husky tones, bawdy sense of humour and hundred-watt smile. She will take to the stage on June 17 at the Dubbo RSL. For further information or to buy tickets, visit the Dubbo RSL website at dubborsl.com.au. Tickets are also available at the door unless sold out.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, head on down to Macquarie Lions Park on June 18 from 8am - 12pm for the Dubbo Farmers Market. The markets offer a range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local pork, beef and lamb, award winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and so much more. RSL Club carpark. The Dubbo RSL Club carpark is the wet weather alternative.
Amy Shark "burst" onto the music scene in 2016 with debut single Adore followed by the APRA-award-winning I Said Hi. Her 2018 debut album Love Monster won four ARIA awards and was nominated for another five. Now she works with some of the biggest names in the business, including Ed Sheeran. Shark is heading out on a 42-date tour of regional Australia before her next overseas foray. Sunday, June 26. Garden Hotel, Dubbo. Visit 123tix.com.au for tickets.
The eisteddfod provides a forum for performance in the disciplines of dance, instrumental, vocal and choral, speech and drama. With an atmosphere of positive encouragement for competitors where they can gain untold performance experience, they will judged by constructive adjudicators. May 27 to June 14. Dubbo Regional Theatre Conference Centre.
Save the date for Dubbo's Winter Whisky Festival held over two nights from June 17-18. The intimate distillers dinner and whisky tasting featuring some of this region's local whisky distillers at the Establishment Bar Dubbo on June 17 has sold out, but you can head to Old Dubbo Gaol on Saturday 18 June for an evening of tasting in a family-friendly event showcasing some of the best craft spirits the industry has to offer. Bring a rug or pick a seat and soak up the atmosphere as well as local food and dessert vendors and live entertainment from 6pm. Tickets cost $40 per adult and can be found online at www.123tix.com.au/events/31217/dubbo-winter-whisky-festival
Flood to Dust - A series of photographic and video works documenting the ever changing landscapes across regional NSW, by Wagga Wagga based artist Tayla Martin. Until July 3. Waste to Art - Artworks created by community members using recycled and unwanted materials. Until June 26. A Brief History of the Ball - An exploration of the world of balls and their importance to the social fabric of the region. Until July 3. Western Plains Cultural Centre.
Bursting onto the scene in the late 80s with one of the best debut albums of the decade, 1927 have been entertaining audiences for 30 years. Their band has stood the test of time as icons of the Australian music scene and is again touring its brand of synth pop-rock to audiences all over the country. Saturday, July 2. 7.30pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre. $65.
We invite you to Dundullimal Homestead to enjoy an historic recreation of the Tea Concerts Dundullimal staged in 1890's. Taken from original sheet music collected over time by the Baird sisters - Kennedy, Annie, Alice and Hannah - from the 1880's, step back in time as you enjoy the splendor of a gentle concert, an insightful heritage talk and some very fine High Tea.
Join the fun on Sunday, June 19, 4pm-6pm. Dundillimal Homestead, 23L Obley Rd, Dubbo.
By popular demand, Anh returns with his smash hit show, Anh Do - The happiest refugee live. Anh's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry, and was described by Russell Crowe as 'the most surprising and inspiring read I have had in years.'
Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story. Dubbo Regional Theatre. Monday, June 20, 8pm. Tickets cost $64.90 (adult) or $59.90 (subscribers/concession) and can be purchased online.
The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour is coming through regional NSW, bringing the crème de la crème of the 2022 festival to Bathurst. Featuring veteran favourites and some emerging talents, like Sean Woodland, Jackie Loeb, Mitch Garling, Bonnie Tangey, Olive Twist and Elliott Stewart, performing live on stage in a two-hour extravaganza of hard-hitting laughter. Friday, June 24. 8pm. $32 to $39. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
Hudsons Circus presents a two hour traditional style Circus with a modern twist featuring edge of your seat daredevils, hilarious clowns, aerial acrobatics and beautiful animal acts in a fast paced show for the whole family. The circus will be coming to Dubbo Showground on Wednesday 29 June. More details to come.
For the first time in three years, Australia's longest-running wrestling promotion will venture back out west for a weekend of pro-wrestling action. This is a family-friendly event and featuring some of International Wrestling Australia's (IWA) finest wrestlers, like IWA Heavyweight Champion Jackson Kelly, Cowboy Chris Abbott in his farewell tour, RIG, Trans-Tasman Champion Tree Hugger Luchi, Wellington's-own Tyson Gibbs, Parkes'-own Scott Green, and many more. The event will be arriving at Dubbo RSL Club Resort on Saturday July 2. Tickets cost $17 - $27.
Ladies have been warned to "look out", with an adults-only production making its way to Orange later this month.
With the two-hour show coined a "visual feast", the Sydney Hotshots National Tour will be at the city's Waratahs Sports Club on June 25, which will play host to The Secret Fantasies Tour - an evening where the entertainment is brought to crowd-goers by six scarcely-clothed men.
Hello, good to meet you - Liam Benson: an installation that offers a space where audiences can experiment non-verbal communication, dance and sensorial play. Until July 24. Figuring the Human - Derek Whitehead: a selection of works from over 25 years of creative practice providing meditations on the human form, drawn from observation and imagination. Until June 12. Encountered - Steve Lopes: a survey exhibition of works from 1997 to 2021, including rarely seen drawings, prints and collages, together with the artist's diaries and drawing books. Until July 17. 10am to 4pm. Orange Regional Gallery.
Spoil yourself with a special piece from one of almost 40 dealers at this year's Zonta Antiques Fair. Held at the Orange Function Centre in Eyles Street, doors will open at 9.30am on Saturday and Sunday morning and close at 5pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday. This is the 38th fair Orange Zonta has run and proceeds from the $10 entry fee will go towards the fight against domestic violence.
Five of the best tenor voices in Australia will bring a sensational program for 2022's I Still Call Australia Home tour, along with romance, excitement, warmth and humour to their performance. The concert encapsulates the spirit, the beauty and vocal demand of truly authentic tenor voice. Friday, June 17. Orange Civic Theatre. They will be heading to perform at Bathurst's Ian Macintosh Theatre on Sunday June 19.
Orange Regional Museum is featuring a two-part Saturday workshop series with experts on how to "fix things". The first workshop (on May 14) was about kintsugi, the ancient Japanese art of repairing pottery using lacquer and gold. The second will give clothes new life through visible mending, repairing garments with hand-stitching techniques that become a feature. June 18, 10am to noon, $22.50 to $30. Orange Regional Museum.
Bursting onto the scene in the late 80s with one of the best debut albums of the decade, 1927 have been entertaining audiences for 30 years. Their band has stood the test of time as icons of the Australian music scene and is again touring its brand of synth pop-rock to audiences all over the country. Saturday, June 18. 7.30pm. Orange Civic Theatre. Book through Ticketek. $65.
The way we listen to music is ever changing with technology. More than anything, music is a way to connect us and to make us feel and think differently. To explore this, award-winning pianist Andrea Lam throws open the doors to an interactive, ever-changing experience for the first half where the audience 'chooses its own [musical] adventure' and determines the music playlist according to what they wish to hear in that moment - choosing among options spanning from J. S. Bach to Bill Evans. To end the program, will be Schubert's Sonata in A major, D. 95.
Doors open 6pm, with the performance to begin at 6:30pm on July 15 at Orange Regional Conservatorium. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for concession holders and $15 for children and can be purchased online at https://events.humanitix.com/orcandrealam/tickets
Save the date for the 2022 Millthorpe Night Markets, the opening event for the Orange Winter Fire Festival. The Millthorpe Night Markets is a great event with a whole load of fun for the whole family.
Sample some of the best from local producers, wineries and Millthorpe businesses, all while soaking up the vibe with live music, synthetic rink ice-skating, and fireworks. Friday, August 5. From 5pm. Pym Street, Millthorpe.
Access is by ticket only - $10 per adult and kids are free. Visit www.facebook.com/events/539685010793949 for updates.
Steph from Paper Pear Gallery in Wagga Wagga is heading back for her annual Art Popup. The exhibition promises to deliver a healthy injection of colour therapy to art lovers of the Central West and beyond. Expect a thoughtfully curated showing featuring the best of her line up of Australian artists and and makers. The popup exhibition will run from Friday July 15 to Sunday July 24 at The Corner Store Gallery (382 Summer Street)
Based on the Australian 'cracker night' bonfire tradition the Winter Fire Festival celebrates the country lifestyle. The weekend showcases the best of an authentic country winter through a series of at-home events. Festivities centre around bonfires at wineries and orchards. Food is produced/served from open fire pits, BBQ spits with whole beast rotisseries, mobile wood fire ovens and gourmet food trucks serve char-grilled feasts paired with wines including mulled wines. The Winter Fire Festival is set to run from August 5 to August 7.
Calling all race fans: tickets for the Bathurst 1000 are now on sale. Supercars has advised that the event will be a return to normal in 2022, with the usual off-track entertainment scheduled for October after several years of pandemic disruption. Fans will be able to enjoy the drivers' parade and autograph session in the central business district ahead of the Great Race, along with a precinct filled with merchandise, team and sponsor displays at Mount Panorama.
For those looking to enjoy the on-track action, trackside tickets, paddock passes, priority parking and reserved grandstand seating located along the main straight at the bottom of the mountain and one covered grandstand at the famous first turn all went on sale to the general public on June 1. Remaining campsites on the mountain went on sale on June 7.
Don your gloves, embrace the outdoors and lend a hand to help plant native plants along the Wambuul Macquarie River. Everyone can assist in planting native trees, shrubs and grasses that once mature will provide important habitat for local wildlife, and improve the health of this much loved and important waterway. Council will also have a free BBQ lunch afterwards. The event will begin at 10am and will be located off Hereford Street.
Five of the best tenor voices in Australia will bring a sensational program for 2022's I Still Call Australia Home tour, along with romance, excitement, warmth and humour to their performance. The concert encapsulates the spirit, the beauty and vocal demand of truly authentic tenor voice. Sunday June 19. 2pm. Ian Macintosh Theatre, Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
The Bathurst Mental Healthy Expo is a great chance to access a range of resources to focus on an area of health that can often be overlooked. Community members including parents, carers and students are encouraged to attend, meet with services and gather information. Special guest will be Sam Webb, who co-founding the mental health organisation and charity, LIVIN, which aims to end the stigma around mental health through apparel, community and education. Wednesday, June 22. 12.30m to 3.30pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, City Hall. For information contact Sharnie on swillis@ccwf.org.au.
Next Monday, June 20 The Neighbourhood Centre are inviting community members down to their site on 96 Russell Street, to celebrate Refugee Week at their morning tea. Refugee Week is Australia's peak annual activity to inform the public about refugees and celebrate positive contributions made by refugees to Australian society.
Amy Shark "burst" onto the music scene in 2016 with debut single Adore followed by the APRA-award-winning I Said Hi. Her 2018 debut album Love Monster won four ARIA awards and was nominated for another five. Now she works with some of the biggest names in the business, including Ed Sheeran. Shark is heading out on her 42-date, See You Somewhere Australian tour of regional Australia before her next overseas foray. Tuesday, June 28. 7.30pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce at the Bathurst Lions Farmers Market on Saturday June 25. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally grown Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more! The market will be set up at the Bathurst Showgrounds.
Billed as as Australia's number one tribute to the iconic band Fleetwood Mac, Running in the Shadows will be playing at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on July 15. Formed in 2000 by musicians Gary Stewart and Ursula Cain, from Christchurch NZ, the show covers the best of Fleetwood Mac's career. From the early hits from the music of Peter Green, through to the Rumours album era, spanning up to Tango In The Night and even some of Stevie Nicks solo material, there is something for every Fleetwood Mac fan to enjoy. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tickets.bmec.com.au/WEBPAGES/EntaWebShow/ShowDatesCombo.aspx
Shipwrecked and separated 33 years earlier, two sets of long-lost twins miraculously find themselves in the same city on the same day. The Comedy of Errors is a tale of swapped identities, misguided love, mistaken imprisonment and chaotic mishaps, leading to an unbelievably crazy day for bumbling twins.
At the heart of this tale of comedic misfortune is an old man searching for his lost children. He finds himself in a hostile land, in the fight of his life. The show will take place on Thursday July 7 at the Ian Macintosh Theatre. Tickets are available online at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre's website
While it might not be on until September 18, the Edgell Jog is set to make an anticipated return after a two year hiatus. There will be major prizes for first, second and third male and female across the line. There will also be the inaugural Lou Shehade award, honouring the late long serving committee member. Under the COVID-19 safe format, there will be no limits on participants, just no milling around at the end.
The Bathurst Winter Festival is an annual celebration of the magic of winter in Bathurst spanning from Saturday July 2 to Sunday July 17. The Festival will be bringing together stunning light shows across historic buildings, live music, food and wine events, outdoor ice skating and show rides, in a carnival atmosphere. More information to come.
One Library One Book brings community together to share love of reading, taking the idea of a local book club up a notch by encouraging everyone in the region to read and discuss the same book at the same time. Cooper Not Out by Justin Smith has been chosen by Central West Libraries as this winter's community read. It is a funny, original novel set against a backdrop of real events. Books have been distributed across the Central West Libraries network, including Blayney, Cowra and Orange. There will also be a chance to meet the author at Blayney library. Monday, June 20. 11.30am. RSVP to Blayney Library on 6368 2581.
Platform Arts Hub called out to artists in the region to submit an artwork drawing on the Belubula catchment. The result, an exhibition titled Belubula, explores sights and landscapes from Blayney through to the central west, looking at sights in the community, history and environment. Featuring genres from landscape painting, wildlife and still life, to native plants and found objects. Runs until June 24.
This month's featured artist in the Loretta Kervin Gallery of the Platform Arts Hub is Barbara Karrer. Barbara's work is inspired by nature, but are more like a portrait as it is interpretive rather than representational, but with attention to anatomical accuracy to capture the demeanour of the subject. Until June 24.
The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries.
The next Blayney Rotary Market is nearly upon us, with stalls offering everything from local produce including seasonal fruit and veg, organic meats, cheeses and eggs, to plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts and preloved goods. June 19. 8.30am to noon. CentrePoint Sport and Leisure Centre.
Join the community in saying farewell (professionally) to Peter and Georgia Varlas after 33 years of operating their mechanic workshop. June 24. 6.30pm. Oberon RSL Club. $30 per person. Bookings for tables of 10. RSVP to Nick Wills on 0417 252 685 by June 17.
Put on your thinking caps and sharpen your pencils for this adult-only trivia night fundraiser for St Joseph's Primary School. There will be amazing prizes to be won, with the big one being a holiday voucher for Aimee's at Anna Bay (Port Stephens). Cheese boards are available to order prior to the night. Bring your spare change for a range of games on the night. Saturday, June 26. From 6pm. Tickets $10 per person (plus $1 booking fee) through 123tix.com.au. All inquiries to the school office on 6336 1384.
Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-short and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on August 13. Future events will be October 8 and December 10.
Sample a smorgasbord of local produce at The Oberon Community and Farmers Market. Each month the lovely quaint grounds at St Barnabas Church become a flurry of activity complete with some truly delightful smells which lure passers by to come for a look, and end up leaving with an armload of locally produced goodies. The next market will take place on Saturday, July 2.
Thirsty Merc is coming to Forbes for Frost and Fire 2022 on Saturday June 18! It's going to be a great evening out at the ski dam, with entertainment from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets are essential and available at www.123tix.com.au/events/31178/frost-and-fire $15 for adults (fees apply), with under 18s free.
The Town Hall doors open on this annual display of regional talent on Wednesday June 15, with performances continuing through the weekend. Schools are first to take the stage with dance groups, choirs and percussion groups.
Justin Smith, author of Cooper Not Out, is coming to Forbes library to share the story of an unlikely hero as part of the Central West Libraries 'One Library One Book' project this winter. Pick up a copy at Forbes library, and then come along Tuesday June 21 from 1pm to meet the author. Justin Smith is a Melbourne writer, journalist and broadcaster. RSVP 6852 1463 or eventbrite.com.au
Community members are invited to the Forbes Mental Health Expo organised by CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes. Actor and mental health champion Sam Webb will give a special guest talk at the free event. The Forbes Mental Health Expo will be held at Forbes High School Hall on Tuesday June 21 from 11.30am to 1.30pm. It is free to attend, but people are asked to register through Eventbrite.
Need help to create a winning application for Council's Community Funding Program? Join us for an informative and interactive workshop from midday to 2pm on Friday, June 24 to pick up some tips and tricks and get personal advice from the experts on what to include. Confirm your place by emailing community@forbes.nsw.gov.au or by calling 02 6850 2300.Submit your application at forbesshire.smartygrants.com.au
Parents and carers are encouraged to take advantage of the free child restraint checking day being held on Saturday 25 June 2022 at the Bunnings car park from 10am to 2pm. The free restraint checks will be carried out by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters, ensuring your children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles. Bookings are essential, phone (02) 6861 2364 to secure your place. Make sure your child is safe with a free inspection by Authorised Restraint Fitters. You can have your child car seats, harnesses and booster seats checked for safety and fit, get advice about the types of restraints available and when to move your child to the next level.
Thursday, June 30
Registrations are open for this year's Central West NSW Heavy Vehicle Breakfast Forum, which will be held at the Forbes Inn on Thursday June 30. This year will feature three sessions on some of the big topics for the heavy vehicle industry: one on effluent, load restraint and Chain of Responsibility; one on heavy vehicle access; and one on PBS vehicles. You can register for all of the sessions, just one or two. Register online https://forms.office.com/r/ETBbmuA2K1, via Forbes Shire Council Facebook page or by phoning 68612364. It's free but registration is required for catering.
Parkes is set to welcome sheep dogs from all over the State to Parkes Showground for two big days of competition on June 18 and 19. Entries close June 9 and are available online at https://yarddogsnsw.com/calendar/ Judges talk will begin 7am Saturday with competition from 7.15am.
The annual Central West Wyandotte Club Show and Sale is on the third Saturday in June each year (Saturday June 18), and it's coming up again this Saturday at Parkes showground. Judging starts from 9am followed by the auction. The judges are Brad Scott and Ian McGoldrick.
Parkes Christian School presents Wendy and Peter Pan. They'll be performing 7pm evening shows with one 2pm matinee from June 23 to June 25. Adult tickets are $20 and children $10. Go online for tickets to www.trybooking.com/BZMUM and join us as we adventure to Neverland with pirates, lost boys and fairies.
The monthly Mudgee Farmers' Market will return to Robertson Park this Saturday, June 18 from 8.30am to 12.30pm. Following the markets, the Mudgee Farm Walks will take place on Sunday. To see which farms you can visit and all additional information, head to https://mudgeefinefoods.com.au/farm-tours/.
The Mudgee Cars and Coffee event run by the Cudgegong Valley Pioneer Vehicle Club will return on Saturday, June 19. At the Mudgee Railway Station, the event will commence at 8.30am and have an array of various modern, classic, vintage and veteran vehicles on display. There will be VRA and SES teams putting on a display of their vehicles and equipment unlisted during recoveries of people, vehicles and animals. There will be a coffee van as well as a Vietnam Veterans barbeque.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
The Rotary Club of Mudgee has collected over 4,000 books to be sold on Saturday, June 18 from 8:30am to 2:30pm at 19 Lovejoy Street, Mudgee. All books will be $2 each. Serious book worms are encouraged to bring a bag and take advantage of the huge bulk buying discounts. Fit what you can in a small bag for $10.00 and a big bag just $15.00. Proceeds will be directed to the Lismore Library who lost their entire book collection and Library in the recent floods.
The Gulgong Terriers will host their major fundraiser on Saturday, June 18. People attending are required to wear formal attire. There will be six races, fashions on the field, and raffles with lots of prizes to be won. Tickets are $40 per person and be purchased at 123tix.com.au. The event will start at 6pm at the Gulgong RSL.
The Amnesty Mudgee-based group is offering a free film night on Saturday, June 18 from 6.00pm at Mudgee Town Hall Cinema for those interested in becoming more informed about climate change and taking local action. Mudgee Amnesty International has teamed up with the Mudgee District Environment Group to present Breaking Boundaries - the Science of our Planet. Tickets are free, however a gold coin donation at the door would be appreciated. Bookings are essential due to COVID limits. For further information: amnesty.mudgee@gmail.com or Convenor Heather Drew on 0432 081 742.
Award winning local artists, Debra Balloch and Vivienne McDonald return to Gallery 47, Rylstone with an exhibition 'In Here and Out There' of Australian landscapes and stills. The exhibition will be open until Monday, June 27.
Ok, it may not be held until October 29, but general admission tickets are on sale for the Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
Book in for a free workshop where kids can create a masterpiece using only recycled materials, based on this year's RAFCA theme: Places we love to go, Things we love to do. To be held at the Cowra Aquatic Centre from 10am to 3pm on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Take your creations home at the end of the day. You can also enter them in the RAFCA competition for great prizes! For bookings and further information, visit cowracouncil.com.au
Cowra's Heritage Pavilion will host the mental health and suicide awareness event on Saturday August 13. Special guests, auctions and fantastic prizes will be won during the evening. Tickets include three courses and live music, with more exciting details to be released soon. Tickets are available by using the link https:events.humatix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event
Canowindra Services Club is hosting the annual Canowindra 12 Hour Dance. Cost $10 for participants and observers. Head on down to dance the day away from 10am through to 10pm featuring Joel Tongue and Cassandra Donnelly and music by Phil Redenback and Barry Whitty.
Singing and playing multitude of instruments, members of Camerata Antica will perform three short collections of folk songs and dance tunes that blur the lines between improvisation, early music, and folk music. This amazing event will come to Canowindra on Sunday, September 25. You can expect a feast of folk songs from the British Isles, love songs from Italy, dances from across Europe, and bawdy drinking songs with mandatory audience participation
