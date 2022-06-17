Beccy Cole's first tour out of high school began at Dubbo in 1992.This month, she returns to perform at the Dubbo RSL and she can't wait. For more than 30 years Cole has been delighting Australian music fans and now she's bringing that sound to the Central West. The entertainer is famous for her glowing warmth, husky tones, bawdy sense of humour and hundred-watt smile. She will take to the stage on June 17 at the Dubbo RSL. For further information or to buy tickets, visit the Dubbo RSL website at dubborsl.com.au. Tickets are also available at the door unless sold out.