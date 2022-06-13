Daily Liberal

State Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders encourages multicultural organisations to apply for grants

By Dugald Saunders
Updated June 13 2022 - 5:03am, first published 5:00am
Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders has shared some of teh grants currently available from the NSW government. Picture: File

I am encouraging all eligible local organisations to apply for the Multicultural NSW Stronger Together Grants program to host multicultural events in the community.

