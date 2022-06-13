I am encouraging all eligible local organisations to apply for the Multicultural NSW Stronger Together Grants program to host multicultural events in the community.
The program offers a helping hand to our local organisations that are delivering multicultural festivals and events which celebrate our cultural diversity, with grants between $5,000 and $15,000 available.
Applications are now open and close Friday 17 June. For more information about the Program and how to apply, go to: https://multicultural.nsw.gov.au/grants
It was great to announce Orana Arts has received $49,770 from the NSW Government for it's enCounter program.
Across regional, rural and remote NSW, communities really rely on volunteers to preserve their heritage and tell their stories.
enCounter will engage artists and writers to put their own spin on the region's heritage, enhancing the visitor experience and giving audiences new insight into these communities.
Eligible local families will soon be able to cut their energy bills with solar and home appliance upgrades, thanks to a $128 million Energy Bill Buster program in the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
The Energy Bill Buster program will allow eligible households to swap their annual Low Income Household rebate and receive the equivalent of up to 10 years' worth of rebates in an upfront lump sum contribution towards a free solar system or home appliance upgrade.
The NSW Government is committed to easing cost of living pressures for local families by equipping them with the appliances that will help drive down their energy bills.
The program will be rolled out throughout the rest of 2022. If you're interested in participating in the program, you can register your details and you will be notified when your location becomes eligible.
The NSW community, environment and economy will be better protected against growing biosecurity threats, with a record $163.9 million in the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
My top priority as Minister for Agriculture is to protect our $21 billion primary industries sector, and strengthen it into the future.
Today's record biosecurity funding will invest in active surveillance, rapid diagnostics and effective traceability systems to monitor, track and respond to any threats. It builds on the NSW Government's previous record investment in the biosecurity space of $125 million in 2021-22.
