June 9 2022 - 9:00pm
DUBBO

Dubbo Farmers Market is this weekend.

Dubbo Farmers Market

Grab some fresh food

Held the first and third Saturday of every month, head on down to Macquarie Lions Park on June 18 from 8am - 12pm for the Dubbo Farmers Market. The markets offer a range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local pork, beef and lamb, award winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and so much more. RSL Club carpark. The Dubbo RSL Club carpark is the wet weather alternative.

