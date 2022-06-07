Daily Liberal

Pharmacist of the Year Kaail Bohm tells why he chose to build his life, family and business locally

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated June 7 2022 - 4:34am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terry White pharmacist Kaail Bohm is this year's NSW Pharmacy of the Year awardee for community leadership and service. Picture: Amy McIntyre

No one can know in their youth what the future brings.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.