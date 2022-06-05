The School of Rural Health in Dubbo invited high school students interested in medicine for a chat with experts and some basic training.
Local general physician Dr Paul Roth and two junior medical officers spoke to students from Dubbo College's South Campus on Friday, June 3. The teens were informed about different medical journeys, how to become a doctor, and what life looks like as a junior medical officer.
Dr Roth said it was important to educate high school students, who want to become doctors, about the variety of possible paths.
"There's a lot of choices, some of them are relevant for courses they can do next year. There are undergraduate medical courses but there are also other healthcare courses," he said.
"We really want to encourage country kids to do a healthcare course and come back to the country."
Students also had the opportunity to participate in interactive training sessions about clinical skills like cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), ear health checks and monitoring blood pressure.
Clinical skills educator, Jaqueline Martin discussed life support and CPR with the students. She spoke about the DR'S ABCD (Danger, Response, Send Help, Airway, CPR, Defibrillator) and asked them to demonstrate their know-how. As part of the session, two teams even raced to see who could save a patient faster with their CPR skills.
"So far, it's harder than I thought it would be, but I like it," Avery Rice, who won the race, said.
"It's a good challenge."
During blood pressure monitoring training, clinical skills educator Raelene Hutchison shared knowledge about false readings and valves. The students monitored Ms Hutchinson's blood pressure.
"I want me arm back," Ms Hutchison said.
In the session about ear health, students posed questions to Dr Roth about different types of ear drums and what they looked like. They also learned how to check each other's ear drums.
At the end of the visit, South Campus student Charlotte Root said she would "definitely" want to become a doctor.
"I think it was super informative of all of the stages of becoming a doctor, like medical school and then what to expect as an actual doctor," she said. "I found it really good."
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney.
