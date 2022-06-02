I am writing to express my disappointment at the shabby treatment of disabled football fans at the recent Raiders/Rabbitohs game.
What was advertised as an area for disabled people behind the goalposts at the southern end was in fact a roped off area with an uneven sloped surface as far from the game as possible.
Given the similarity of the colours of the jerseys it was almost impossible to see the game - especially when it was at the other end.
I thought the days were long gone when disabled people were treated as second class citizens but obviously not in Dubbo.
I think the council needs to apologise to the disabled supporters and refund their money. I also think there needs to be an area set aside alongside the ground for disabled patrons as there is in other regional grounds - e.g. Canberra Stadium.
I and other patrons were forced to sit on a sloping area which could have led to a wheelchair slipping down and injuring the occupant or other patrons.
It also made access to the area dangerous and difficult for the carers of these people. I will not attend games there in the future unless these issues are addressed.
- John Gleeson, Disability Advocate
Making promises (and then breaking them) to build infrastructure that will improve services for people west of the divide is endemic of governments and we should expect nothing less.
A particularly disappointing part about this latest announcement - (to potentially delay work on the Great Western Highway upgrade) - is that there has been so much money spent over the past 20 years to patch, repair and widen long sections of the highway over the mountains and it has made very little difference to the commute time, because we still have to contend with traffic lights and school zones etc.
Surely that money could have been much better spent on a series of tunnels that would make a real difference to private and tourist commute times, not to mention productivity gains through much improved freight delivery.
I see this as more of the short-sighted views that are typical of our governments.
It has, and always will be, about looking after the votes, and of course we simply don't have enough votes to matter.
This country needs a leader with vision and the guts to deliver it.
Unfortunately I don't think I'll live long enough to see it.
- Peter Campbell
Is the world pumping too much iron? June 1 marks the start of World Haemochromatosis Week.
Haemochromatosis is the most common genetic disorder in Australia and causes your body to absorb too much iron from food.
It is easy to test, simple to treat but tragic to ignore because the excess iron overloads body tissues, damages organs and can cause premature death.
Many people suffer the effects of haemochromatosis without being diagnosed because early symptoms are common with other conditions and include tiredness and aching joints.
When detected early haemochromatosis can be managed easily through blood donations and is no barrier to a normal life or life expectancy.
- Brook Roberts, president Haemochromatosis Australia
