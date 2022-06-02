Daily Liberal

Daily Liberal, letters to the editor | June 3

Updated June 2 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 10:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLAN: The Great Western Highway upgrade between Lithgow and Katoomba upgrade work in 2019, with (insert) Transport for NSW western region director Alistair Lunn, then Bathurst mayor Bobby Bourke, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, Nationals MLC Sam Farraway and Orange City Council's technical services director Wayne Gailey looking over the plans.

Disability seating at Apex Oval for the NRL match

I am writing to express my disappointment at the shabby treatment of disabled football fans at the recent Raiders/Rabbitohs game.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.