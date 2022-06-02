Daily Liberal
Home/What's on Dubbo
Things to Do

What's on and things to do around the Central West region and byond

Updated June 3 2022 - 12:29am, first published June 2 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DUBBO

Dubbo Farmers Market

Grab some fresh food

Head on down to Macquarie Lions Park this Saturday from 8am - 12pm for the Dubbo Farmers Markert. The markets offer a range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local pork, beef and lamb, award winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and so much more. RSL Club carpark. The Dubbo RSL Club carpark is the wet weather alternative.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.