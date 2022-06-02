Head on down to Macquarie Lions Park this Saturday from 8am - 12pm for the Dubbo Farmers Markert. The markets offer a range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local pork, beef and lamb, award winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and so much more. RSL Club carpark. The Dubbo RSL Club carpark is the wet weather alternative.
Amy Shark "burst" onto the music scene in 2016 with debut single Adore followed by the APRA-award-winning I Said Hi. Her 2018 debut album Love Monster won four ARIA awards and was nominated for another five. Now she works with some of the biggest names in the business, including Ed Sheeran. Shark is heading out on a 42-date tour of regional Australia before her next overseas foray. Sunday, June 26. Garden Hotel, Dubbo. Visit 123tix.com.au for tickets.
Author Ned Manning will chat about his new novel, Painting the Light, which is set in the Central West, taking place before, during and after World War II, examining the impact this terrible conflict had on young Australians. Tuesday, June 7. 1pm. Dubbo library. To book, phone the library on 6801 4510 or visit mrl.eventbrite.com.
The eisteddfod provides a forum for performance in the disciplines of dance, instrumental, vocal and choral, speech and drama. With an atmosphere of positive encouragement for competitors where they can gain untold performance experience, they will judged by constructive adjudicators. May 27 to June 14. Dubbo Regional Theatre Conference Centre.
A documentary following the history, ecology and people of the Macquarie Valley is set to come to Dubbo's Reading Cinemas n Thursday, June 9 at 6pm.
'Following the Flow' which was filmed in February 2020 tackles some tough issues in the region, at a time when water management was at the forefront of everyone's minds. The film features a few residents of Wellington, including Norm Wilson from Twin Rivers Fishing Club and Mike Nolan from Wellington LALC.
Flood to Dust - A series of photographic and video works documenting the ever changing landscapes across regional NSW, by Wagga Wagga based artist Tayla Martin. Until July 3. Waste to Art - Artworks created by community members using recycled and unwanted materials. Until June 26. A Brief History of the Ball - An exploration of the world of balls and their importance to the social fabric of the region. Until July 3. Western Plains Cultural Centre.
The route for the 2022 Outback Car Trek has been locked in. The trek will start at Parkes on Saturday, June 4, travelling through Nyngan, to White Cliffs, and Cameron Corner before moving into Queensland through Thargomindah, Scrubby Creek and Taroom. It will finish in Hervey Bay on Saturday, June 11. Every year the Trek raises money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. However the trek also raises awareness of the organisation in each of the places it visits. To join the 2022 Outback Car Trek, or to get more information on the event, visit outbackcartrek.com.au.
Bursting onto the scene in the late 80s with one of the best debut albums of the decade, 1927 have been entertaining audiences for 30 years. Their band has stood the test of time as icons of the Australian music scene and is again touring its brand of synth pop-rock to audiences all over the country. Saturday, July 2. 7.30pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre. $65.
Hello, good to meet you - Liam Benson: an installation that offers a space where audiences can experiment non-verbal communication, dance and sensorial play. Until July 24. Winhanganha Mayiny - Gary Grealy: the renowned portrait photographer with Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council and Orange Regional Gallery to create a series of portraits of members of the Orange Aboriginal community. Until June 5. Figuring the Human - Derek Whitehead: a selection of works from over 25 years of creative practice providing meditations on the human form, drawn from observation and imagination. Until June 12. Encountered - Steve Lopes: a survey exhibition of works from 1997 to 2021, including rarely seen drawings, prints and collages, together with the artist's diaries and drawing books. Until July 17. 10am to 4pm. Orange Regional Gallery.
This show is a celebration of the timeless music of the Bee Gees. An authentic and heartfelt tribute to the brothers Gibb and their magnificent career, gifting the world with songs that have captured the hearts of generations. Saturday, June 4. 8pm. $35 to $55. Tickets through Ticketek.
The Orange Handmade Boutique Markets & Expo will feature the works of artisans and artists showcasing their works, as well as local and regional talent. There expected to be more than 60 stallholders taking part. June 4 and 5 Orange Ex-Services Club.
Clear your plans for this June long weekend as a Winter Jazz Festival is set to liven up the town. Headlined by Mahalia Barnes and jazz legend Vince Jones, the three-day festival will feature a mix of artists performing jazz, swing, gypsy, soul, blues, gospel, Latin, folk and multicultural music in a series of concerts at venues throughout the CBD. Ticketed venues will include The Civic Theatre, church spaces and local pubs and clubs. There'll also be a free venue that will feature local amateur musicians, including school bands. The festival will kick off on Friday June 10.
Five of the best tenor voices in Australia will bring a sensational program for 2022, along with romance, excitement, warmth and humour to their performance. The concert encapsulates the spirit, the beauty and vocal demand of truly authentic tenor voice. Friday, June 17. Orange Civic Theatre
They will be heading to perform at Bathurst's Ian Macintosh Theatre on Sunday June 19.
Orange Regional Museum is featuring a two-part Saturday workshop series with experts on how to "fix things". The first workshop (on May 14) was about kintsugi, the ancient Japanese art of repairing pottery using lacquer and gold. The second will give clothes new life through visible mending, repairing garments with hand-stitching techniques that become a feature. June 18, 10am to noon, $22.50 to $30. Orange Regional Museum.
Bursting onto the scene in the late 80s with one of the best debut albums of the decade, 1927 have been entertaining audiences for 30 years. Their band has stood the test of time as icons of the Australian music scene and is again touring its brand of synth pop-rock to audiences all over the country. Saturday, June 18. 7.30pm. Orange Civic Theatre. Book through Ticketek. $65.
In 1952, artist Sidney Nolan was commissioned to photograph its deadly effects on northern Queensland's stock routes. Nolan's drought paintings and drawings are a direct response to this photographic series. "Drought" features a selection of paintings loaned from the Geoffrey Hassall Collection, alongside evocative photographs from the Benalla Art Gallery collection. Until June 5. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
He's an Australian comedy institution and one of the best stand-up comedians in the world, but have you ever seen Jimeoin live? A ferocious onslaught of gags and a constant stream of laughter, all with inimitable facial expressions (especially those now world famous eyebrows), this is the ultimate comedy show. Saturday, June 4. 8pm. $54.90. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. Tickets at www.bmec.com.au/jimeoin.
The Southern Hemisphere's largest operating steam locomotive, Beyer-Garratt 6029, returns to Bathurst this June Long Weekend. You can enjoy a one and a half hour steam train rides from Bathurst Train Station to Wimbledon and return. The train rides will run on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 June. You can book your tickets online at https://bit.ly/3sloO9S
The Bathurst Mental Healthy Expo is a great chance to access a range of resources to focus on an area of health that can often be overlooked. Community members including parents, carers and students are encouraged to attend, meet with services and gather information. Special guest will be Sam Webb, who co-founding the mental health organisation and charity, LIVIN, which aims to end the stigma around mental health through apparel, community and education. Wednesday, June 22. 12.30m to 3.30pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, City Hall. For information contact Sharnie on swillis@ccwf.org.au.
While it might not be on until September 18, the Edgell Jog is set to make an anticipated return after a two year hiatus. There will be major prizes for first, second and third male and female across the line. There will also be the inaugural Lou Shehade award, honouring the late long serving committee member. Under the COVID-19 safe format, there will be no limits on participants, just no milling around at the end.
Billed as as Australia's number one tribute to the iconic band Fleetwood Mac, Running in the Shadows will be playing at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on July 15.
Formed in 2000 by musicians Gary Stewart and Ursula Cain, from Christchurch NZ, the show covers the best of Fleetwood Mac's career. From the early hits from the music of Peter Green, through to the Rumours album era, spanning up to Tango In The Night and even some of Stevie Nicks solo material, there is something for every Fleetwood Mac fan to enjoy. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tickets.bmec.com.au/WEBPAGES/EntaWebShow/ShowDatesCombo.aspx
Platform Arts Hub called out to artists in the region to submit an artwork drawing on the Belubula catchment. The result, an exhibition titled Belubula, explores sights and landscapes from Blayney through to the central west, looking at sights in the community, history and environment. Featuring genres from landscape painting, wildlife and still life, to native plants and found objects. Opening: Saturday, 4 June. Noon to 2pm. Runs until June 24.
The safe way to dispose of potentially hazardous household chemicals is at a Household Chemical CleanOut event. Held across NSW on specified dates, this free service allows for the safe disposal of household chemicals that could cause harm to human health and the environment if not done correctly. Monday, June 6. 9am to 5pm. Blayney Waste Facility, 4117 Mid Western Highway.
This month's featured artist in the Loretta Kervin Gallery of the Platform Arts Hub is Barbara Karrer. Barbara's work is inspired by nature, but are more like a portrait as it is interpretive rather than representational, but with attention to anatomical accuracy to capture the demeanour of the subject. June 4 to 24.
Join local author Kim Kelly when she launches The Rat Catcher: A Love Story. Drawn from Kelly's own trove of Irish-Australian family lore, this story is a mischievous, fast-paced fable told with her trademark compassion, a sharp eye on the epic in the ordinary and an irrepressible love for life, in all its marvellous forms. Tuesday, June 7. 11am to noon. Blayney Library.
The Newbridge Biggest Morning Tea is raising money for cancer research, with every dollar raised helping support those impacted by the disease. Sunday, June 12. 10am to 3pm. The Newbridge Garden, corner of Three Brothers Road and Wimbledon Road, opposite The Gladstone Hotel. Hosted by Tina.
The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries.
The next Blayney Rotary Market is nearly upon us, with stalls offering everything from local produce including seasonal fruit and veg, organic meats, cheeses and eggs, to plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts and preloved goods. June 19. 8.30am to noon. CentrePoint Sport and Leisure Centre.
Music on Mount David resumes with its 27th intimate house concert featuring a string quartet of celebrated performers, Rebecca Yu Qing Irwin and Michelle O'Young (violin), David Wicks (viola) and Margie Iddison (cello). The program includes works by Sculthorpe and Beethoven. Friday, June 3. 2.30pm for 3pm. "Kipling", 2784 Abercrombie Road, Black Springs. $50. Bookings are essential at rodtuson1@gmail.com or 6337 9679.
The next OTHR open day will feature scrumptious scones and mouth-watering cakes with tea or coffee at a pop-up café. You can explore the Oberon Station precinct and see the various projects currently underway. There is a display of railway memorabilia and history of the line, plus merchandise for sale. June 4. 10am to 2pm. Oberon Station precinct. $15 adults, under 18s $10 for entry and morning tea.
Sonia Cox will be running a free community support skills workshop to help develop the knowledge and confidence to identify and approach people they are concerned about, and provide appropriate advice to connect those people with mental health services and support. Participants are also encouraged to practice self-care and to seek help if they have any concerns about their own mental wellbeing. Saturday, June 11. 2pm. Oberon Community Centre.
The myth that domestic and family violence is a private matter enables it to occur. With this free public two-hour awareness workshop presented by Lifeline Australia, you will learn what domestic and family violence is and how to recognise the signs. Saturday, June 11. 10am to noon. Oberon Showground, The Craft Room. Visit dvalert.org.au for more information.
Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-short and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on June 11. Future events will be August 13, October 8 and December 10.
Thirsty Merc is coming to Forbes for Frost and Fire 2022! It's going to be a great evening out at the ski dam, with entertainment from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets are essential and available at www.123tix.com.au/events/31178/frost-and-fire $15 for adults (fees apply), with under 18s free.
Need help to create a winning application for Council's Community Funding Program? Join us for an informative and interactive workshop from midday to 2pm on Friday, June 24 to pick up some tips and tricks and get personal advice from the experts on what to include. Confirm your place by emailing community@forbes.nsw.gov.au or by calling 02 6850 2300.Submit your application at forbesshire.smartygrants.com.au
Parents and carers are encouraged to take advantage of the free child restraint checking day being held on Saturday 25 June 2022 at the Bunnings car park from 10am to 2pm. The free restraint checks will be carried out by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters, ensuring your children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles. Bookings are essential, phone (02) 6861 2364 to secure your place. Make sure your child is safe with a free inspection by Authorised Restraint Fitters. You can have your child car seats, harnesses and booster seats checked for safety and fit, get advice about the types of restraints available and when to move your child to the next level.
Meredith Jaffe will be discussing her new novel The Tricky Art of Forgiveness at 6pm on Friday, June 10 at Parkes Shire Library. This is the new novel from the author of The Dressmakers of Yarrandarrah Prison, and it's described as "a witty, poignant and insightful exploration of marriage: the choices we make - or don't make, the resentments we hold, the lies we tell and what forgiveness really means". Hear Meredith at Parkes Library on June 10 or Peak Hill Arts and Craft Exhibition at Open Cut Gallery on Saturday June 11, 2pm.
Come along and be a part of the fashions, fun and festivities. There will be loads of entertainment with a great day of racing, live music by Foxxy Cleopatra and the popular Fashions on the Field. Gates open 11.30am, tickets online through 123tix.com.au
Don't miss the opening of this year's Waste to Art Exhibition on Saturday June 4, from 10am in the Coventry Room at the Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre. $10 per adult and $5 per child includes morning tea and coffee. Tickets are available online through humanitix.com
The 49th annual Peak Hill arts and craft exhibition is on this June long weekend (June 11-12). With three venues this year and other shops open in the main street, there will be so much more for visitors to see and do including painting, spinning, weaving, mosaic, macrame, wire crystal sculpture, card making, material lampshade covers and machine embroidery demonstrators sessions.
MudgeeQue is back. The one-day winter low 'n' slow BBQ festival is set to excite. Local produce, musicians, craft brewers, distillers and winemakers will be on display at the event held on Saturday, June 4 from 2pm to 8pm at AREC. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at www.mudgeeque.com.au.
The next Mudgee Fine Foods Mudgee Makers' Markets will taken place on Sunday, June 5. With a selection of items from dozens of stalls, there's something for everyone. The market will take place from 8.30am to 12.30pm at Robertson Park. These markets take place on the first Sunday of every month (excluding January and February).
Ok, it may not be held until October 29, but general admission tickets are on sale for the Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: June 3, July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
The Gulgong Terriers will host their major fundraiser on Saturday, June 18. People attending are required to wear formal attire. There will be six races, fashions on the field, and raffles with lots of prizes to be won. Tickets are $40 per person and be purchased at 123tix.com.au. The event will start at 6pm at the Gulgong RSL.
The Mudgee Cars and Coffee event run by the Cudgegong Valley Pioneer Vehicle Club will return on Saturday, June 19. At the Mudgee Railway Station, the event will commence at 8.30am and have an array of various modern, classic, vintage and veteran vehicles on display. There will be VRA and SES teams putting on a display of their vehicles and equipment unlisted during recoveries of people, vehicles and animals. There will be a coffee van as well as a Vietnam Veterans barbeque.
Now in its 63rd year, the 2022 Henry Lawson festival is renowned for introducing Lawson's work to generations of fans. It showcases the Grenfell region's heritage and tourist attractions with entertainment including a vibrant static street parade, market stalls and performers, Art exhibitions, guinea pig races, a woodchop, car show, blade shearing demonstrations, fashion parades, busking competitions, coach rides, and poetry reading. Full program at henrylawsonfestival.com.au
Don't miss this inaugural event as that has been added to the Henry Lawson Festival program. Headlined by jazz icon James Morrison and country music stars The Wolfe Brothers, with a swag of local talent also set to entertain the crowds. Sunday, June 12. Gates open noon, the Wolfe Brothers play at 1.30pm and James Morrison 3.30pm. Grenfell Showground. $55 adults, under 12 free (NSW Discover and Parent vouchers accepted.
Book in for a free workshop where kids can create a masterpiece using only recycled materials, based on this year's RAFCA theme: Places we love to go, Things we love to do. To be held at the Cowra Aquatic Centre on July 12 and July 13 from 10am to 3pm. Take your creations home at the end of the day. You can also enter them in the RAFCA competition for great prizes! For bookings and further information, visit cowracouncil.com.au
Cowra's Heritage Pavilion will host the mental health and suicide awareness event on Saturday August 13. Special guests, auctions and fantastic prizes will be won during the evening. Tickets include three courses and live music, with more exciting details to be released soon. Tickets are available by using the link https:events.humatix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event
Singing and playing multitude of instruments, members of Camerata Antica will perform three short collections of folk songs and dance tunes that blur the lines between improvisation, early music, and folk music. This amazing event will come to Canowindra on Sunday, September 25. You can expect a feast of folk songs from the British Isles, love songs from Italy, dances from across Europe, and bawdy drinking songs with mandatory audience participation
