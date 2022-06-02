Parents and carers are encouraged to take advantage of the free child restraint checking day being held on Saturday 25 June 2022 at the Bunnings car park from 10am to 2pm. The free restraint checks will be carried out by Authorised Child Restraint Fitters, ensuring your children are safe and secure when travelling in vehicles. Bookings are essential, phone (02) 6861 2364 to secure your place. Make sure your child is safe with a free inspection by Authorised Restraint Fitters. You can have your child car seats, harnesses and booster seats checked for safety and fit, get advice about the types of restraints available and when to move your child to the next level.