Community projects needing additional funding support can now apply for the NSW government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program. This program has been hugely successful in the Dubbo electorate, allowing many of our local groups to undertake a wide range of projects. This investment by the NSW government is about helping to deliver positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes, while also promoting community participation, inclusion and cohesion. Applications close on Friday 10 June at 5pm. For more information, please visit: www.nsw.gov.au/projects/community-building-partnership *** It was great to announce yesterday that Reflections Holiday Parks has received $170,000 from the Recreational Fishing Trusts to upgrade the Lake Burrendong boat ramp! The Lake Burrendong concrete boat ramp is used by thousands of recreational fishers every year, but it's narrow, ages and in desperate need of an upgrade, so this funding will be used to widen the existing ramp, making it more user-friendly and, most importantly, safer. Read more: https://dugaldsaunders.com.au/massive-boost-for-lake-burrendong-fishers/ *** Nominations are now open for the 2022 Local Government Awards. Our council plays a vital role in the everyday lives of our residents, and this is a great opportunity to acknowledge the hard work being done by the council staff who help keep our community running. For more information, go to: https://www.lgnsw.org.au/Public/News/News22/04/0420-LG-Week-Awards-Applications-Open.aspx *** Nominations are now open for the 2022 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards, and I'm encouraging you to nominate an outstanding local volunteer! These awards are an important way to thank our volunteers for their invaluable contribution to our region. The Awards are now in their 16th year and celebrate the efforts of our state's volunteers across seven different award categories. More than 3,000 special guests, families and friends attend ceremonies at 24 locations across regional and suburban centres to celebrate the regional winners of the volunteer awards. Finalists will be invited to the Gala State Ceremony in Sydney to announce the final winners and overall NSW Volunteer of the Year. More than 117,000 people from over 500 organisations were recognised in last years awards, with special messages of support received from the Prime Minister and the Governor of New South Wales. For more information, or to make a nomination, go to: https://www.volunteering.com.au/volunteer-awards/ *** Congratulations to Dr Shannon Nott, who was awarded Collaborative Staff Member of the Year at the recent NSW Health Awards! Dr Nott has become a leading authority on rural healthcare, not just in NSW but nationally as well. Taking a 'whole of health' approach to rural healthcare which encompasses not only the hospital sector but also primary care, Dr Nott has collaborated with key parties across all sectors to help deliver more sustainable rural health services in small areas and driven a number of innovative clinical services, including WNSWLHD's Virtual Clinical Pharmacy Service. Read more: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/innovation/2021awards/Pages/default.aspx

