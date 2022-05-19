news, local-news,

The Buick Car Club of Australia is revving-up for its Dubbo rally and the streets will be choc-a-block with veteran and vintage cars from May 15 to 22. Buicks will cover a wide range of years from twenties through to seventies, and locals can view them all on display at a Show and Shine that will take place in the Dubbo RSL Club carpark on Saturday morning, May 21. Come see this Drama Club Dubbo production that will transport you from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, as the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Friday, May 20. 7pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre. $25. Enjoy the exhibitions, displays and amusement rides as the Show returns to the Wellington Showground for its 146th year. Entertainment includes judging of livestock and horses, shearing competitions, pet parades, side shows, fireworks and many more. Friday, May 20. Adults $10, school age and pensioners $5, under five free. South Sydney will take on Canberra in round 11 of the NRL. Sunday, May 22. Gates open 11am, 2pm kickoff. Apex Oval, Dubbo. Tickets from 123Tix. Adults $30, concession $25, juniors 4-15 $20, family $90. Castlereagh Hotel will host a sportsman's dinner to celebrate the fixture. Featuring Ricky Stuart and Dean Pay. Saturday, May 21. 6pm. Limited numbers. $60pp. Dubbo Farmers Market offer a range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local pork, beef and lamb, award winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and much more. Saturday, May 21. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park (wet weather venue: Dubbo RSL Club carpark). The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. There is plenty of variety to pick up something unique for yourself and the family. Sunday, May 22. 8am to 1pm. Stalls set up along Macquarie St and the Rotunda Mall. $2 entry. Having been curtailed by COVID-19, Human Nature are back bigger then ever with a "new" tour, People Get Ready, Again - 2022 Reboot, which will bring together the very best elements of the Good Good Life tour and People Get Ready AAA tour into one new, amalgamated show. The Australian music mainstays and ARIA Hall of Fame inductees will perform original hit songs as well as their versions of Motown classics, with a few surprises thrown in. May 25 and 26. 7.30pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre. This event is an acknowledgement of National Sorry Day thanks to a collaboration of services. Meals for Elders, free barbecue, kids activities and giveaways. Thursday, May 26. 10am to 3pm. Victoria Park No. 2 Oval. The eisteddfod provides a forum for performance in the disciplines of dance, instrumental, vocal and choral, speech and drama. With an atmosphere of positive encouragement for competitors where they can gain untold performance experience, they will judged by constructive adjudicators. May 27 to June 14. Dubbo Regional Theatre Conference Centre. With influences from the likes of JS Bach to The Rolling Stones, witness Bruce Mathiske combine fiery fretwork, tender melodies and exciting rhythms. Bruce is he only virtuoso guitar/didgeridoo player in the world with a distinctive style that has captivated audiences and led to standing ovations world-wide. Saturday, May 28. 7.30pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre. Spowers and Syme - Celebrating the artistic friendship of Melbourne artists Ethel Spowers and Eveline Syme, this touring exhibition shows the changing face of inter-war Australia through the perspective of two pioneering, modern women artists. Until May 29. The Queen's Album - Explores the unique story of an album of photographs gifted to Queen Victoria at Windsor Castle in 1882 on behalf of the people of NSW. Until May 29. Flood to Dust - A series of photographic and video works documenting the ever changing landscapes across regional NSW, by Wagga Wagga based artist Tayla Martin. Until July 3. Waste to Art - Artworks created by community members using recycled and unwanted materials. Until June 26. A Brief History of the Ball - An exploration of the world of balls and their importance to the social fabric of the region. Until July 3. Western Plains Cultural Centre. When 11-year-old Juniper May receives a petition signed by her entire class stating that she is "the most hated person in the school" her life is thrown into meltdown. After exhausting all other avenues, her parents' resort to ... a giant singing robot. Based on a true story, Robot Song illustrates the transformative nature of creativity that, when combined with unconditional love, becomes an unstoppable force. Monday and Tuesday, May 30 and 31. 6pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre. The route for the 2022 Outback Car Trek has been locked in. The trek will start at Parkes on Saturday, June 4, travelling through Nyngan, to White Cliffs, and Cameron Corner before moving into Queensland through Thargomindah, Scrubby Creek and Taroom. It will finish in Hervey Bay on Saturday, June 11. Every year the Trek raises money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. However the trek also raises awareness of the organisation in each of the places it visits. To join the 2022 Outback Car Trek, or to get more information on the event, visit outbackcartrek.com.au. Hello, good to meet you - Liam Benson: an installation that offers a space where audiences can experiment non-verbal communication, dance and sensorial play. May 14 to July 24. Winhanganha Mayiny - Gary Grealy: the renowned portrait photographer with Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council and Orange Regional Gallery to create a series of portraits of members of the Orange Aboriginal community. Until June 5. Figuring the Human - Derek Whitehead: a selection of works from over 25 years of creative practice providing meditations on the human form, drawn from observation and imagination. Until June 12. 10am to 4pm. Orange Regional Gallery. An enchanting musical and visual spectacular presented by highly acclaimed multi award winning international pianist Joseph Fimmano. Music of the Night is a tribute to the musicals, opera and the beautiful melodies of musical theatre past and present, presented by a collective of elite Australian performers. Sunday, May 22. 2pm. Orange Civic Theatre. Book through Ticketek. The 2022 Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is a celebration of the mountain and adventure sport world. Over two-and-a-half hours of the most exhilarating short films from explorers, runners, mountain bikers, skiers, paddlers and climbers from around the globe. Thursday, May 26. 7pm. Orange Civic Theatre.$21.95 to $29.95. Book through ticketek. Clancy was raised in a musical family and having picked up her first guitar at six, she has spent most of her life performing. She has written over 100 songs in the past 18 months and is poised to record her first full length album, having been a finalist in the 2022 Tamworth Country Music Festival Star Maker competition. Friday, May 27. 6pm. The Agrestic Grocer, 426 Molong Road, Orange. $20. Having been curtailed by COVID-19, Human Nature are back bigger then ever with a "new" tour, People Get Ready, Again - 2022 Reboot, which will bring together the very best elements of the Good Good Life tour and People Get Ready AAA tour into one new, amalgamated show. The Australian music mainstays and ARIA Hall of Fame inductees will perform original hit songs as well as their versions of Motown classics, with a few surprises thrown in. May 27 and 28. 7.30pm. Orange Civic Theatre. Tickets through Ticketek. This show is a celebration of the timeless music of the Bee Gees. An authentic and heartfelt tribute to the brothers Gibb and their magnificent career, gifting the world with songs that have captured the hearts of generations. Saturday, June 4. 8pm. $35 to $55. Tickets through Ticketek. The Orange Handmade Boutique Markets & Expo will feature the works of artisans and artists showcasing their works, as well as local and regional talent. There expected to be more than 60 stallholders taking part. June 4 and 5 Orange Ex-Services Club. Clear your plans for this June long weekend as a Winter Jazz Festival is set to liven up the town. Headlined by Mahalia Barnes and jazz legend Vince Jones, the three-day festival will feature a mix of artists performing jazz, swing, gypsy, soul, blues, gospel, Latin, folk and multicultural music in a series of concerts at venues throughout the CBD. Ticketed venues will include The Civic Theatre, church spaces and local pubs and clubs. There'll also be a free venue that will feature local amateur musicians, including school bands. The festival will kick off on Friday June 3. Orange Regional Museum is featuring a two-part Saturday workshop series with experts on how to "fix things". The first workshop (on May 14) was about kintsugi, the ancient Japanese art of repairing pottery using lacquer and gold. The second will give clothes new life through visible mending, repairing garments with hand-stitching techniques that become a feature. June 18, 10am to noon, $22.50 to $30. Orange Regional Museum. Bathurst-born singer-songwriter Matt Boylan-Smith is set to perform in town after having had an eventful start to 2022. After the release of "16 Miles Wide" in November, his first single in 18 months, Boylan-Smith has released four new songs across the first five months of 2022. Saturday, May 21. Doors open 7pm. The Victoria Bathurst. $30. Support acts Josie Laver, Andy Nelson and Joe Simmons. The Tarana Community Farmers' Market will allow you to connect with food and its growers. Enjoy local produce and help support local farmers and producers. Sunday, May 22. Tarana RSF Shed, Main Street, Tarana. 9am to 1pm. Held every year, National Simultaneous Storytime 2022 will focus on "Family Tree", written by author and musician Josh Pyke and illustrated by Ronojoy Ghosh. Special guest readers will be local musicians Smith & Jones. Day cares and families are invited to join in. Wednesday, May 25. 10.45am. Bathurst Library. Bookings essential on 6333 6281. Over 150 years ago, 13 Aboriginal men from Western Victoria packed their bats for a voyage to England and into the unknown. Risking illness and persecution, Australia's first international cricket team - including Australia's first Indigenous sporting hero, Johnny Mullagh - amazed the English crowds with astonishing talent, personality and grit. This stage production tells their story of strength, resistance, hope and possibility. Wednesday, May 25. 8pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. The Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival is returns to town from May 20 to 22. The program has yet to be released, but typically the event consists of three days of live streamed events direct from the Sydney Writers' Festival, along with a program of local author talks. Join Rusty Nails (Kate Smith) and her guests in City Hall. Fast, hot and sweaty. A night you won't forget with music, comedy and always a little drama. If you are in control, you are not going fast enough. Friday, May 27. 8pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. $28 to $50. Having been curtailed by COVID-19, Human Nature are back bigger then ever with a "new" tour, People Get Ready, Again - 2022 Reboot, which will bring together the very best elements of the Good Good Life tour and People Get Ready AAA tour into one new, amalgamated show. The Australian music mainstays and ARIA Hall of Fame inductees will perform original hit songs as well as their versions of Motown classics, with a few surprises thrown in. May 30 and 31. 7.30pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. $89.90. The Bathurst Mental Healthy Expo is a great chance to access a range of resources to focus on an area of health that can often be overlooked. Community members including parents, carers and students are encouraged to attend, meet with services and gather information. Special guest will be Sam Webb, who co-founding the mental health organisation and charity, LIVIN, which aims to end the stigma around mental health through apparel, community and education. Wednesday, June 22. 12.30m to 3.30pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, City Hall. For information contact Sharnie on swillis@ccwf.org.au. While it might not be on until September 18, the Edgell Jog is set to make an anticipated return after a two year hiatus. There will be major prizes for first, second and third male and female across the line. There will also be the inaugural Lou Shehade award, honouring the late long serving committee member. Under the COVID-19 safe format, there will be no limits on participants, just no milling around at the end. The the 2022 Textures of One art prize and exhibition has attracted 68 entries. Guided by the theme With the theme of "Light and Shade" this yea, artists have been presented with a concept rather than a physical object to build their works around, which has produced some strong works. Get down and see it while you can. Until May 27. Platform Arts Hub, Blayney Railway Station. Club Millthorpe has some events coming up through the month of May. Saturday, May 21 will be a pool competition. $10 entry fee per person with $100 first prize. Names in by 2.30pm on the day. On Saturday, May 28 the club will host a trivia night. Tables of eight, $10 per person. Limited tables. Contact Kelly on 0438 663 631 to book. On of Penrith Panthers' favourite all-time players, Royce Simmons, has hit the road to support dementia research and rugby league in the bush. Royce's Big Walk is a 300km trek walk from Goolagong to Sydney that is being supported by some of rugby league's biggest names, country communities and big business. The walk commences May 17 and will be in Blayney shire shortly after. May 19 - Woodstock to Carcoar. May 20 - Carcoar to Fitzgerald Mount. Event: Sportsman's dinner, Blayney Community Centre, 7pm. Tickets $50, available from The Royal Hotel (Blayney) 02 6368 2210. Platform Arts Hub will host an afternoon of life drawing. This untutored session is open to artists and those who want to extend their artistic skills. The session will be BYO drawing materials, drinks and nibbles, but there will be six easels available on a first in-best dressed basis and clipboards will be available to borrow. Places are limited, book through Eventbrite or platformblayney@gmail.com. Sunday, May 22. 11am to 1pm. Platform Arts Hub. $25pp. The safe way to dispose of potentially hazardous household chemicals is at a Household Chemical CleanOut event. Held across NSW on specified dates, this free service allows for the safe disposal of household chemicals that could cause harm to human health and the environment if not done correctly. June 6. 9am to 5pm. Blayney Waste Facility, 4117 Mid Western Highway. Join local author Kim Kelly when she launches The Rat Catcher: A Love Story. Drawn from Kelly's own trove of Irish-Australian family lore, this story is a mischievous, fast-paced fable told with her trademark compassion, a sharp eye on the epic in the ordinary and an irrepressible love for life, in all its marvellous forms. Tuesday, June 7. 11am to noon. Blayney Library The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries. Travis Collins is a powerhouse vocalist, blistering guitarist and energetic performer who connects with an audience and will provide an awesome acoustic night of music, laughs and shenanigans. A standout on the Australian country music circuit with his soulful voice and earthy sound lending itself to heart-felt ballads and high octane country-rock belters. With special guest Mickey Pye. Friday, May 20. 7pm. The Malachi. $44 plus booking fee. Tickets trybooking.com. The next OTHR open day will feature scrumptious scones and mouth-watering cakes with tea or coffee at a pop-up café. You can explore the Oberon Station precinct and see the various projects currently underway. There is a display of railway memorabilia and history of the line, plus merchandise for sale. June 4. 10am to 2pm. Oberon Station precinct. $15 adults, under 18s $10 for entry and morning tea. Oberon residents will have the opportunity to put trash to good use for the annual Waste to Art competition this month. The competition allows entrants to turn waste into something that could win a prize. This year's theme is soft plastics (but it's not compulsory to create to it). Winning entries will represent Oberon at the regional competition in Lithgow. Entry forms from Oberon Library, Oberon Council, or oberon.spydus.com. Entries and artworks submitted on May 23 to Oberon Library. Winners announced May 25, awards presented May 27, 5pm. Public exhibition May 26 to 28. Robert Hooper Community Centre. Music on Mount David resumes with its 27th intimate house concert featuring a string quartet of celebrated performers, Rebecca Yu Qing Irwin and Michelle O'Young (violin), David Wicks (viola) and Margie Iddison (cello). The program includes works by Sculthorpe and Beethoven. Friday, June 3. 2.30pm for 3pm. "Kipling", 2784 Abercrombie Road, Black Springs. $50. Bookings are essential at rodtuson1@gmail.com or 6337 9679 Head on down to the main pavilion at Oberon Showground to test your memories at a Mexican Trivia Night. The event is a fundraiser for the Oberon Inner Wheel Club Inc. The night will also feature prizes for the best dressed male and female and lucky door prizes. There will be nibbles and a two course dinner available, BYO. Saturday, May 21. 6pm. Bookings essential, call Melita Braun on 0419 628 007 to book your place. Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-short and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on June 11. Future events will be August 13, October 8 and December 10. The Forbes N District Lions are holding their Car Boot Sale on Saturday this week. The gates will be open at 7.30 at Lions Park for the stallholders. Lions will be there with the usual barbecue and drinks. Come along and browse the stalls, which will be set up along the road on the edge of the lake. Walk n Talk for Life is on in conjunction with Yoorana Gunya Family healing Centre and Forbes Community Drug Action Team at Lions Park from 10am to 1.30pm. Special guest is Jeff Amatto. A light lunch and snacks will be provided. Please RSVP to nadika@yooranagunya.com.au or call 6850 1222 for catering purposes. Thirsty Merc is coming to Forbes for Frost and Fire 2022! It's going to be a great evening out at the ski dam, with entertainment from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets are essential and available at www.123tix.com.au/events/31178/frost-and-fire $15 for adults (fees apply), with under 18s free. Come along and be a part of the fashions, fun and festivities. There will be loads of entertainment with a great day of racing, live music by Foxxy Cleopatra and the popular Fashions on the Field. Gates open 11.30am, tickets online through 123tix.com.au The next Mudgee Fine Foods Mudgee Makers' Markets will taken place on Sunday, June 5. With a selection of items from dozens of stalls, there's something for everyone. The market will take place from 8.30am to 12.30pm at Robertson Park. These markets take place on the first Sunday of every month (excluding January and February). Ok, it may not be held until October 29, but general admission tickets are on sale for the Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au. Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: June 3, July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611. Now in its 63rd year, the 2022 Henry Lawson festival is renowned for introducing Lawson's work to generations of fans. It showcases the Grenfell region's heritage and tourist attractions with entertainment including a vibrant static street parade, market stalls and performers, Art exhibitions, guinea pig races, a woodchop, car show, blade shearing demonstrations, fashion parades, busking competitions, coach rides, and poetry reading. Full program at henrylawsonfestival.com.au Don't miss this inaugural event as that has been added to the Henry Lawson Festival program. Headlined by jazz icon James Morrison and country music stars The Wolfe Brothers, with a swag of local talent also set to entertain the crowds. Sunday, June 12. Gates open noon, the Wolfe Brothers play at 1.30pm and James Morrison 3.30pm. Grenfell Showground. $55 adults, under 12 free (NSW Discover and Parent vouchers accepted. Grenfell artist Helen Carpenter along with songwriters and artists from around the region will be travelling to Grenfell to showcase their works reflecting on the last two years. The exhibition will showcase work from across all mediums. You will see painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, moving image, animation, photography, glass and textiles. The exhibition will will be at the Grenfell Art Gallery until June 2 before moving on to galleries and venues around the Central West. World famous Prima Donna Madame Anna Bishop revisits the colonies to thrill Canowindra with her ballads and opera with associate Charles Lascelles. She spins a ripping good yarn of her astounding world adventures. Sarahlouise Owens and Dr John Phillips as Anna Bishop and Charles Lascelles. Tickets $30 each. All Saints Church, Canowindra on Sunday May 21 at 3pm. Tickets at https://www.trybooking.com/BYQUK

