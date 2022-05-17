community,

A whole school assembly was held last Thursday to recognise and celebrate all the wonderful things going on at Dubbo North. Students received merit awards, certificates, principal's awards and student of the week awards.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/e0768b23-65c1-43ef-a042-6e3e9ad77b90.jpg/r108_326_785_709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg