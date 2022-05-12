news, local-news, 2022 federal election in australia, australian electoral commission, Parkes pre-poll, Dubbo NSW federal election 2022

More than 22,934 people have already voted in the federal election in Dubbo, according to the Australian Electoral Commission. In the far west, as of Thursday, 22,589 had also pre-polled in Broken Hill. With pre-poll centres open until May 20, including those in remote areas of the division, the AEC is urging those seeking temporary local jobs to contact them urgently. About 105,000 temporary staffing positions are needed across the country's 550 polling centres and more than 200,000 have registered their interest but regional centres such as Parkes needed more applicants, an AEC spokesperson said. The electoral commission is seeking more applicants in regional centres where mining and other large industries operate to implement COVID-19 safety measures where hygiene officers are posted to sanitise polling booth surfaces and pencils. Staff wear masks and other protective equipment, social distancing is enforced with signages visible for voters. Voters do not need to be vaccinated to attend a voting centre, the AEC said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/b5939f4b-e581-4b6c-a7b2-853287a6a82a.jpg/r0_538_3503_2517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg