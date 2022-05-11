Classroom Liberal | Explosion of colour for fun run at Dubbo North

Dubbo North held a colour fun run on the school oval which was a win-win for everyone as the students raised money for the P&C, earned prizes for the amount of money they raised and staff got to spray coloured dye all over the students!
