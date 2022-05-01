news, local-news,

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has reinvigorated recruitment to bring in traditional culture and knowledge into their work. Members of the Aboriginal community are being encouraged to apply. The EPA has advertised a range of positions on the state's public sector job site iworkfor.nsw.gov.au. The ads range from entry level jobs to management positions. They are also hiring operations officers for posts like investigator and compliance officer. "We want to make sure that Aboriginal knowledge, voice, and experience is incorporated in what we do and how we make our decisions," executive director for regional operations Carmen Dwyer told Daily Liberal. Ms Dwyer also said the EPA is focusing on recruiting for regional positions. It has been seeking people that possess an understanding of the environmental issues along with the cultural and community issues in their own local areas. "Aboriginal people have a connection to their land that's gone on for many, many years and being able to stay and work in the land that you're connected to, brings value for both Aboriginal people and communities, and the EPA," she said. When quizzed about the qualifications required to apply for jobs with the EPA, Ms Dwyer said it's not about qualifications, but rather about skills and attitude. She did not want applicants to discount themselves after reading job ads and think they were not up to the task. "If the EPA and the things that we do around the environment are of interest to you, we'll always have a contact person on the ad; give the contact person a call to see where your skills might match or might be grown to match the kind of work that we're looking to do," she says to potential applicants. Ms Dwyer also said that while the EPA has always had a commitment to Aboriginal culture, it had recently refreshed its attention to include Indigenous knowledge in the authority's decision making. "If you've seen the ads we've put out, we've got a real focus on bringing your culture with you," she said. Ms Dwyer also mentioned that for the first time, the most recent State of the Environment (SOE) report 2021 included a section by Aboriginal people which noted the state of the environment from Aboriginal peoples' perspectives. Wally Stewart, a Walbunja man from NSW's south coast, and Associate Professor Bradley Moggridge, a Kamilaroi Water Scientist were both members of a SOE Aboriginal Peoples Knowledge Group (APKG) and were key contributors to the report. "These contributions have had a significant influence on the report and more broadly across the EPA," a statement said.