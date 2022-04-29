subscribers-only, Dubbo Fringe Festival, Comedy, Drag show, Dubbo RSL, What's on, Live performances

The Dubbo Fringe Festival is set to take place in various city locations from 12 to 15 May, with residents able to choose from a wide range of artists. The inaugural arts festival line-up features various musical, comedy, theatre, and cabaret acts this year, out of which two have already told Daily Liberal what to expect from their upcoming performances. "I'm really excited to come and perform for the people of Dubbo. I haven't visited in over 20 years," drag entertainer, Dean Misdale said. Dean has been a performer their whole life. They first started singing for the school choir in kindergarten, and remained involved in dancing and musical theatre throughout their teenage years. At 21, they discovered the art of drag, which would eventually lead them to sharing a stage with the one and only Adele, as her doppelganger. "To be honest, my show is very autobiographical. It's one of those shows that a lot of people relate to, because it is real stories from my life," they said. "There'll be moments where you laugh, moments where you cry, and there'll be moments where you'll be shocked and go, 'OMG did they just say that'. "So come expecting to see the unexpected" The multi-award-winning artist from Perth will perform their show, LIFE'S A DRAG, at the RSL Theatrette on 13,14, and 15 May. READ ALSO: Melbourne-based comedian Lisa Sharpe is especially excited to perform at Dubbo Fringe Festival after few live shows and a year of performing for Zoom audiences. "[Zoom] is not the same cause you really need the audience when you're doing comedy," she said. Lisa discovered comedy at 48 when she did a course in Byron Bay. As an introvert, she wanted to push herself out of her comfort zone and soon, got addicted to performing stand-up. She previously worked as a photographer, but has been a storyteller all her life. "I really like to make people laugh, because at the moment, there's so much stuff that's not funny in the world." Lisa's show is a triumphant story, and a story of many women. It's a true tale about growing up in a small town in the 80s and 90s, and losing her voice over the years. But now, "as a 52-year-old menopausal woman", her feisty voice is back. "It's storytelling with humour. It's a range of emotions, it's got some sombre moments but then it lifts back up to comedy. People have cried in it as well." "I guess I like moving people. Hopefully [audiences] can either relate, enjoy, or they just learn something." Her show DROWN 'EM OUT will be at Dubbo RSL on 12 and 13 May.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175630965/190a781d-6f7d-4300-843d-e86d2ad29ebf.jpg/r0_351_1024_930_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg