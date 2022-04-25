Dubbo Council puts focus on FOGO with $10k education fund

news, local-news,

A new community education program will focus on "getting the right materials in the right bin", according to Dubbo Mayor, Mathew Dickerson. "Across the world, I think, people have trouble being completely aware and completely understanding what is the right thing to put in each bin," Mr Dickerson said. "People are time poor, which is part of. If they have a heap of boxes, and one's got food left in it, can they put it in the recycling? "We want to make sure people understand what to put in each bin." Dubbo Regional Council was recently awarded $10,000 by the NSW Environmental Protection Authority's (EPA) Scrap Together program to educate residents about food organics and garden organics (FOGO) bins. The EPA has earmarked $240,150 for the program across the state, awarding grants to 25 local councils who will be armed with the knowledge to become better food waste recyclers. Another project gives residents in six council areas access to organics waste recycling for the first time. Dubbo's grant was awarded for a joint application with Mid-Western Regional and Narromine Shire Councils, for projects to increase the proportion of food waste put into the FOGO bins rather than red lid bins. Mr Dickerson said he understood there was confusion in the community about what to put in which bin - particularly as rules can change from council area to council area. "Some green bins in some council areas are designed for foodstuffs - watermelon skins for example. Some can take food items as well as lawn clippings, but that's not applicable everywhere. You might move from one council area to another council area and the rules are not applicable. It's about education," he said. Dubbo residents are likely to see the message expressed through a mixture of newspapers, radio, flyers and social media. In the Dubbo council area, the organics bin is for any kind of food scraps (meat, fruit, vegetables, etc), garden waste (lawn clippings, prunings, etc) and even shredded paper, paper towel, serviettes and old pizza boxes. Food waste can be placed loosely in the organics bin, or in Council provided green caddy liners. Find out more at www.dubbo.nsw.gov.au under Domestic Waste Management.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/53ffbb7b-e2cf-4e1f-a8a0-3ac075a39cda.jpg/r0_204_4000_2464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg