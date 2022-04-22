news, local-news,

Only held a few times a year, don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift from the Geurie Lions Market. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Saturday, April 30. 8am to 1pm. Wise Park, Mitchell Highway, Geurie. Head on down to the Western Plains Cultural Centre throughout this two weeks to take a closer look at one of their exhibitions taking place. 'All About the Material' is an exhibition that showcases the prolific practice of Gilgandra-based potter, Geoff Thomas as he explores both the materiality and processes involved in creating wood-fired pottery. This exhibition runs to May 1. Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual monthly get together for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. The event will takes place on the first Sunday of every month in Victoria Park Dubbo (entry opposite Railway Station) from 8am to 12pm. There will a mobile cafe on site supplying coffee, doughnuts and a range of hot food. Entry will be by a gold coin donation with all money raised being donated to the Make a Wish Foundation. Spectators are welcome to attend. The next get together will be on May 1. The Buick Car Club of Australia is revving-up for its Dubbo rally and the streets will be choc-a-block with veteran and vintage cars from May 15 to 22. Buicks will cover a wide range of years from twenties through to seventies, and locals can view them all on display at a Show and Shine that will take place in the Dubbo RSL Club carpark on Saturday morning, May 21. Aussie hip hop trio Bliss N Eso will perform in Dubbo at the Garden Hotel on Friday, May 6. The route for the 2022 Outback Car Trek has been locked in. The trek will start at Parkes on Saturday, June 4, travelling through Nyngan, to White Cliffs, and Cameron Corner before moving into Queensland through Thargomindah, Scrubby Creek and Taroom. It will finish in Hervey Bay on Saturday, June 11. Every year the Trek raises money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. However the trek also raises awareness of the organisation in each of the places it visits. To join the 2022 Outback Car Trek, or to get more information on the event, visit outbackcartrek.com.au. Due to popular demand, the Factory Espresso Comedy will be presenting a return show from Bob Downe on April 23, Bob's bringing his Live Band with him and they can't fit them all into Factory so we they holding this special one off event at Orange Regional Conservatorium (73A Hill Street) for one night only! The Viva Bob Vegas show will be 105 mins long with a 20min break plus they will be serving alcohol as per normal.Get down with Bob and his live band in a brand-new show! He's Julia Morris meets Jamie Redfern! He's Edna meets Bublé!' All tickets cost $65 and can be purchased at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=883124& Clear your plans for this June long weekend as a Winter Jazz Festival is set to liven up the town. The festival will see a mix of internationally renowned and local artists perform in a series of close to 50 concerts at venues throughout the CBD. Ticketed venues will include The Civic Theatre, church spaces and local pubs and clubs. There'll also be a free venue that will feature local amateur musicians, including school bands. The festival will kick off on Friday June 3. You can get your weekly fix of live music every Saturday this Autumn at Stockman's Ridge. Each Saturday from 1pm to 5pm you can enjoy live tunes from local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in a relaxed country setting. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from Stockman's Ridge. Be one of the first to see this collection of works from some of Australia's most exciting contemporary female artists at The Corner Store Gallery (382 Summer Street). There will be nibbles provided by Orange Grazing Co. and refreshments courtesy of Orange Cellars. Opening from 3pm to 5pm, Saturday, April 16 check out the work of some of Australia's best female artists. Domestic Goddess is a group exhibition curated by Gallery Director Madeline Young, bringing together the work of some of Australia's most exciting, contemporary female artists. Each artist creates vibrant, lively, colourful Still Life and Interior works celebrating the domestic environment. This exhibition is a visual, "tongue in cheek" take on the modern Australian woman's role in the household. Exhibiting Artists include: Emily Heath, Melanie Vugich, Linda Kruger, Mary Donnelly, Michelle Fogarty, Jan Spencer and Jude Keogh Orange Chamber Music Festival (OCMF) are set to returns in at the end of this month bigger and better. The annual four day event kicking off on Thursday April 28 will present performances by some of Australia's most loved ensembles, solo artists and collaborations between local and guest artists, in a variety of venues and experiences in Orange and Millthorpe. A major cultural event of the Central West, OCMF presents exciting and engaging classical music programs by Australian artists, from solos, duos and quartets to exhilarating new shows of World Music. A true delight for visitors and regional audiences. OCMF showcases the assets of Orange by collaborating with other arts organisations, restaurants, producers and cellar doors giving audiences a real taste of the region.In addition, OCMF presents Cultured, a full day of free activities open to the community to participate in a combined display of fine arts, all within the Orange Cultural Precinct.Festival Passes are the key to an all inclusive experience. Tickets to some events are limited! Australian National Field Days is running a car show and market stall Day on Saturday, April 23. Cars will be judged by the people's choice for Best Car on Show. Market stalls, food and something for everyone on the day. The car show and market stalls will be at 563 Borenore Road, Borenore from 9am to 2pm. The Clubs biggest race day, the Anzac Day Soldiers Saddle is truly a Bathurst tradition. Not only does The Club bring the community together to provide an entertaining seven race day programme and but one to remember your history, traditions and honour the Anzac Spirit. Enjoy live music, entertainment and Fashions on the Field and be a part of the country's history with Anzac official ceremonies, and the playing of 2UP. Begin the day by recognising and remembering Australian soldiers who served and died in war with an official ceremony from the RSL. Mark a minute of silence for Anzacs with Revile being played by the RSL bugler. Come and experience an Anzac Day with them, it's truly a unique and entertaining race day! The racing will take place at 55 Eleven Mile Drive, Bathurst. The Royal Bathurst Show has long been regarded as the best west of Sydney and has boasted an average annual attendance in excess of 20,000 people. The show is organised and run by the Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association. Taking place at Kendall Avenue Bathurst, from April 29 to May 1, the Royal Bathurst Show is set to be a spectacular event. You'll have all of the exhibitions as well as fun carnival games and tasty food. You can buy tickets on the gate or online. The Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival is set to return to town from May 20 to 22. The program has yet to be released, but typically the event consists of three days of live streamed events direct from the Sydney Writers' Festival (SWF), along with a program of local author talks. Start your engines for top action on the track with the Bathurst 12 Hour which will be held over three days from May 13. Race fans are now able to buy their tickets for the Bathurst 12 Hour. People can purchase tickets for trackside access, grandstand seating and VIP event parking, which permits parking at the front gate of the event for a single day, the weekend, or all three days. Kids aged 12 years and under receive free trackside entry when accompanied by a paying adult. Visit www.bathurst12hour.com.au to find tickets. While it might not be on until September 18, the Edgell Jog is set to make an anticipated return after a two year hiatus. There will be major prizes for first, second and third male and female across the line. There will also be the inaugural Lou Shehade award, honouring the late long serving committee member. Under the COVID-19 safe format, there will be no limits on participants, just no milling around at the end. The Blayney Parish Anglican Book Fair and Trading Table is returning with an extra special surprise for book lovers. Local well-known author Kim Kelly will be giving a talk on April 30. Books in good order welcome but encyclopedias, magazines and recipe books don't sell and will be tossed out. Bring your boxes of books down to the parish hall on Adelaide Street on a Tuesday morning for the volunteers to sort through. The book fair will be held on over two weekends, April 22, 23, 29 and 30. Doors will be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on each day. Anzac Day services will be held across the shire from 6am on April 25. In Blayney, the dawn service at Carrington Park will be held at 6am, then the march from the post office to Carrington Park at at 11am. The Millthorpe service and march will commence from Boomerang Street to Redmond Oval at 7.30am. The Carcoar service and march from Icely Street to the memorial will start at 9am. In Mandurama the march will commence 10am at the World War I Memorial Hall followed by a service. The Lyndhurst march will go from the hotel to the Memorial Hall starting at 11am. On Anzac Day, April 25, start the day at Club Millthorpe with bacon and egg rolls from 8.30am. There will be two-up throughout the day and live music from 4pm. On Friday, April 29 the club will host karaoke from 7.30pm. Saturday, May 7 is market night and Saturday, May 14 will be a night of jazz music featuring Pengopus. Saturday, May 21 will be a pool competition. $10 entry fee per person with $100 first prize. Names in by 2.30pm on the day. On Saturday, May 28 the club will host a trivia night. Tables of eight, $10 per person. Limited tables. Contact Kelly on 0438 663 631 to book. On of Penrith Panthers' favourite all-time players, Royce Simmons, has hit the road to support dementia research and rugby league in the bush. Royce's Big Walk is a 300km trek walk from Goolagong to Sydney that is being supported by some of rugby league's biggest names, country communities and big business. The walk commences May 17 and will be in Blayney shire shortly after. May 18 - Cowra to Woodstock. Event: Carcoar Central Stock Exchange, 8.45am. May 19 - Woodstock to Carcoar. May 20 - Carcoar to Fitzgerald Mount. Event: Sportsman's dinner, Blayney Community Centre, 7pm. Tickets $50, available from The Royal Hotel (Blayney) 02 6368 2210. The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries. Sculptures by the Bush has returned to the Blayney Shire until May 1. The competition features three different classifications - the Hay Bale Art Challenge, a Farm Art Challenge and the Scarecrow Competition. Visitors and locals are invited to explore the region and see the sculptures. Head on down to the main pavilion at Oberon Showground to test your memories at a Mexican Trivia Night. The event is a fundraiser for the Oberon Inner Wheel Club Inc. The night will also feature prizes for the best dressed male and female and lucky door prizes. There will be nibbles and a two course dinner available, BYO. Bookings essential, call Melita Braun on 0419 628 007 to book your place. Returns to Oberon from April 1 to 30 with an array of tasty activities that showcase foraging, food, wine and the natural attributes that make the region so unique. There are specialised foraging tours through the pine forests, wine trails, 4WD tag along tours and workshops with experts recounting their skills and knowhow on foraging in the forest. The month concludes with a new finale event, The Producers Table, to be held at the Malachi, which re-opens after 40 years in April. The dinner features the Walnut Grove, Lowes Mount Truffles, Down to Earth Produce, Diego Bonetto and Bellbrook Friends, and some special musical performances. Visit www.visitoberon.com/events for information. New kid's adventure, the 'Fossil Hunters' runs throughout the school holidays, April 9 to 25, 2022 at Jenolan Caves. Little adventurers get kitted with caving helmets and real head lamps, before braving the underground reaches of the Bone Cave, in this interactive treasure-hunt experience. Once below ground, friendly guides will have them learning about fossils, bones and all things caves, through hands-on experiments and treasure hunting, before leaving with a little something to take home! Visit the Jenolan Caves website at www.jenolancaves.org.au to book and find further information. Access to the site is via Edith Road and then the '2-Mile' section of Jenolan Caves Road. The full 65-hectare private garden will be open until April 25. You can get lost in the traditional English hedge Maze, see the croquet lawn, the Hawkins' family chapel, the chook Hilton, the 80-metre cascade and temple and much more. Being a cool climate garden, the garden features many varieties of deciduous trees which offer an array of Autumn colors. Mayfield is a large outside space where you, your family and friends can escape and benefit from some tranquility and beauty, surrounded by nature - all things that are much needed during these unsettling times. There is lots of room for many people to wander comfortably, and plenty of little nooks and corners in the garden for families and groups to share a BYO picnic. The Malachi Gilmore Hall will be a centre of laughter on April 23 when it hosts the Stand Up comedy show 'Thinking Mans Bogan'. Cy Fahey with special guests Jacob Keed & Dave Human, hosted by Jessie 'Rabbit' Human will have people laughing from the show's beginning at 7pm. Tickets $25 via humanitix.com For those new to foraging, be treated to a great 4WD trip to some of the more remote areas of the forests, where identification and foraging are at its best. There are morning and afternoon itinerary options that allow foraging, collecting, photography and a cook up in the wild. April 2 to 29. Tours depart from the Oberon Visitor Information Centre. www.detouradventures.com.au. A performance dinner with the Oberon region's produce as a centrepiece, presented by the producers themselves. Dine in the magical atmosphere of the Malachi with an avant-garde classical music performance. April 30. Visit www.malachigilmorehall.com.au. Parkes PCYC has a big school holiday program lined up for the Easter break. There's bubble soccer, a slime day, tie dye, cooking, PCYC's got talent and much more. If you're looking for vacation care go online to pcycnsw/parkes/school-holidays to find out more. They're also fundraising for their youth mental resilience program GRIT through Youth Week with the starjump challenge: you can find out more through https://www.pcycstarjumpchallenge.org.au/ Coming up next is their BYO bike and skate Park Excursion on April 19. Ths will be followed by laser tag on Wednesday, April 20, Archery Tag on Thursday April 21, PCYC's got talent on Friday, April 22 and a woodwork day on Tuesday April 26. The Mudgee Fine Foods' Mudgee Makers' Markets will taken place on Sunday, May 1. With a selection of items from dozens of stalls, there's something for everyone. The market will take place from 8.30am to 12.30pm at Robertson Park. These markets take place on the first Sunday of every month (excluding January and February). Upcoming dates: May 1 and June 5. Melinda Schneider will perform her two hour production, LOVE SONGS featuring some of her hit tunes and all-time favourite songs from fellow artists. Details: when: April 23, 2022 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, where: Prince of Wales Opera House, Gulgong, cost: $60, tickets: 123tix.com.au. Ok, it may not be held until October 29, but general admission tickets are on sale for the Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au. Back for a second year, the Mudgee Classic will return on April 30. The event will feature three courses: The Maxi Classic (170 kilometres), The Challenge Classic (120 kilometres), The Social Classic (35 kilometres). Details: Saturday, 30 April 2022, 9:00am - 4:00pm, Sunday, 1 May 2022, 9:00am - 4:00pm. For more information, click here. Business Mudgee and Pearl Daly-Swords of the Centre for Executive Development (CED) will host a People Leadership series. The two hour workshop will focus on mindset, tools, skillset and business topics. Details: dates: May 4, May 18 from 12pm to 2pm, cost: $250 each course, tickets: 123tix.com.au. Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: May 6, June 3, July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611. The 2022 Elvis Festival in Parkes has been launched. Moved from its usual January time due to COVID, the festival returns April 20 to 24 and is jam-packed with a king-sized program of more than 200 events in a rock 'n' roll and Speedway theme (after the 1968 Elvis and Nancy Sinatra film of the same name), including free entertainment on the stage at Cooke Park. Some of the Elvis Festival activities include: For information visit parkeselvisfestival.com.au. Pick up breakfast and a coffee and take a seat in Templar Street for the amazing Elvis breakfast between 7am and 10am. Local cafes and coffee shops will be open, or you can enjoy pancakes by our CWA and Coffee by Larz. There's live music by Georgia Sideris and then tribute artist Ray of Elvis. Don't miss this! The Dawn Service is at the Cenotaph from 5.30am on Monday April 25. The march leaves Cross Street at 10.30am and proceeds down Lachlan Street and up Court Street to the Cenotaph for the mid-morning service. Keep an eye out for local RSL Sub Branch members selling Anzac Day badges in the lead up to the day. Forbes Harness Racing Club returns with the traditional Anzac Day memorial race meeting on April 25, with a full afternoon of pacing and an Anzac Day service. Forbes Rotary Ipomoea is hosting this display of collections from the past at Forbes CWA Hall on Saturday April 30. Travel through time looking at items for display and for sale and remember things from your childhood or your grandparents' lives. Enjoy all day tea and scones. To express interest in adding to the displays or trading tables phone 6851 5197. Grenfell artist Helen Carpenter along with songwriters and artists from around the region will be travelling to Grenfell to showcase their works reflecting on the last two years. The exhibition will showcase work from across all mediums. You will see painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, moving image, animation, photography, glass and textiles. The exhibition will will be at the Grenfell Art Gallery from April 20 to June 2 before moving onto galleries and venues around the Central West. World famous Prima Donna Madame Anna Bishop revisits the colonies to thrill Canowindra with her ballads and opera with associate Charles Lascelles. She spins a ripping good yarn of her astounding world adventures. Sarahlouise Owens and Dr John Phillips as Anna Bishop and Charles Lascelles. Tickets $30 each. All Saints Church, Canowindra on Sunday May 21 at 3pm. Tickets at https://www.trybooking.com/BYQUK Be led by experienced group facilitator Simone Gough at the Community Music Group. At 1.15pm will be beginner Ukelele, 2pm Beginner Hand Drumming and 2.45pm the Community Music Group. Cost is $25 per person or $100 with an instrument pack and Creative Kids Vouchers and Discover Vouchers can be used. The event is on the first Sunday of the month at Cowra Bowling Club. To book visit www.harmoniegroupfacilitation.com or email harmoniegroupfacilitation@gmail.com

