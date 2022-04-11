news, local-news, Dubbo, XPT, train

The Sydney to Dubbo XPT service have achieved a milestone - 40 years in operation. The train's arrival at the station on Friday marked the anniversary of its first revenue passenger service that ran along the same railway line on April 8, 1982. On Monday it continued its four-decade mission of welcoming travellers aboard and providing important transport links. Among the passengers were first-time XPT users Hayley and Amber Dunn, who alighted at Dubbo before taking a connecting coach to continue their journey. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the express passenger train (XPT) was groundbreaking at the time of its launch. "With their aerodynamic design, the XPTs are much loved by the community and many people have fond memories of travelling on them or seeing these trains pass through their country town or farm," he said. Each week, 42 XPT services run to and from Sydney and Melbourne, Brisbane, Dubbo, Grafton and Casino. Since 1982, it is estimated the XPTs combined have clocked up more than five million operating hours and more than 235 million kilometres. Retirement is on the horizon for the trains, with a new generation to take their place. "With the XPTs having served regional communities over the past four decades, they will be progressively replaced, along with the Xplorer and Endeavor trains by a new regional rail fleet," Mr Farraway said. "The first new trains are expected to be running from 2023, with the full fleet coming into service progressively. "The XPTs have played a part in many people's lives and some of our staff have spent their whole careers on and around the XPTs, as onboard customer service staff, drivers and station staff. "As well as showcasing the regions to the train-travelling tourist, the XPTs connect country people with family and friends, help boarding school students get to school and allow people to access medical services, when they have few other travel options." "Happy birthday to the XPTs and we are proud of the service this fleet has provided to regional customers."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/b3e8ac30-18c0-47f6-8940-9d822367f11a.jpg/r0_193_3600_2227_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg