Hundreds of students from Dubbo and district have used their ingenuity to build an earthquake-proof tower, design an artificial hand or tackle other tests, all the while getting a taste of potential careers. The Western Plains Science and Engineering Challenge was held on four days ending on Friday. The annual event is run by the Rotary clubs of Dubbo and district, to inspire students to consider a future career in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, challenge committee member Lawrie Donoghue said. The generosity of local business houses and contributions from the Rotary clubs enable the challenge to take place, with it costing between $14,000 and $15,000 to stage, he says. The University of Newcastle (UoN) presents the hands-on activities, with the first two days for secondary students, and the last two days for primary students. Macquarie Anglican Grammar School won day one, continuing the success it's enjoyed in previous years. The Leadership Academy was victorious on day two. Macquarie Anglican Grammar School came out on top again on Thursday. Mr Donoghue said the students had come up with some good designs. "I thought today some of the primary students did extremely well," he said. About 200 students took part on each of the first three days of the challenge, and organisers were expecting a similar number on the last day. Dubbo schools, as well as schools at Narromine, Trangie, Wellington, Mudgee, among others were involved.

