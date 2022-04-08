news, local-news,

Head on down to the Western Plains Cultural Centre throughout this week and next week to take a closer look at three separate exhibitions taking place. This Saturday will be the last chance to see three of the exhibitions, which are running to April 9. Curated by senior curator, Dr Penny Stannard and curator, Bonnie Wildie, The Queen's Album explores the unique story of an album of photographs gifted to Queen Victoria at Windsor Castle in 1882 on behalf of the people of NSW. This exhibition runs to April 9. Celebrating the artistic friendship of Melbourne artists Ethel Spowers and Eveline Syme, the National Gallery Touring Exhibition Spowers & Syme will present the changing face of Inter-war Australia through the perspective of two pioneering, modern women artists. The exhibition offers rare insight into the unlikely collaboration between the daughters of rival media families. This exhibition runs to April 9. Animal Studies explores a shared existence. Each artwork in this series considers a shared space, a shared presence. Animal Studies is a body of work that has occupied Jack Randell for the last two years and features drawings, paintings, and media studies of singular creatures animated for the viewer to consider the animal's gaze upon us. Animal Studies runs to April 9. 'All About the Material' is an exhibition that showcases the prolific practice of Gilgandra-based potter, Geoff Thomas as he explores both the materiality and processes involved in creating wood-fired pottery. This exhibition runs to May 1. The Buick Car Club of Australia is revving-up for its Dubbo rally and the streets will be choc-a-block with veteran and vintage cars from May 15 to 22. Buicks will cover a wide range of years from twenties through to seventies, and locals can view them all on display at a Show and Shine that will take place in the Dubbo RSL Club carpark on Saturday morning, May 21. Bliss N Eso has rescheduled their planning Dubbo show at the Garden Hotel. The tour has been pushed back due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. They were scheduled to be in Dubbo on Saturday, February 12 but will now perform on Friday, May 6. Ticket holders for all NSW shows don't need to take any action - all tickets remain valid for new dates. Youth Week is a celebration held in early April each year that is organised by young people for young people. Dubbo Library is proud to be a member of the Dubbo Youth Inter Agency Group and to participate in this year's Youth Week Celebration Friday April 8 at No.3 Oval, Victoria Park. The event will have live music, free sausage sizzle, photo booth, art, games and activities. The library will be there from 4-6pm with games and test your drug and alcohol knowledge challenges, information on how to join the library, and free drug and alcohol info packs to give away. Great Southern Nights is back in 2022 with an exciting line up of artists appearing in the Dubbo Region in April. Amping up the music scene in NSW, Great Southern Nights has selected various venues in the Dubbo Region to host a headline artist supported by local artists. Miesha will be at The Garden Hotel from 8pm on April 8. Supporting artist will be Katie Thorne Mallrat will be at the Garden Hotel on April 9 from 8pm. Supporting artist will be Biblemami. Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual monthly get together for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. The event will takes place on the first Sunday of every month in Victoria Park Dubbo (entry opposite Railway Station) from 8am to 12pm. There will a mobile cafe on site supplying coffee, doughnuts and a range of hot food. Entry will be by a gold coin donation with all money raised being donated to the Make a Wish Foundation. Spectators are welcome to attend. The next get together will be on May 1. The route for the 2022 Outback Car Trek has been locked in. The trek will start at Parkes on Saturday, June 4, travelling through Nyngan, to White Cliffs, and Cameron Corner before moving into Queensland through Thargomindah, Scrubby Creek and Taroom. It will finish in Hervey Bay on Saturday, June 11. Every year the Trek raises money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. However the trek also raises awareness of the organisation in each of the places it visits. To join the 2022 Outback Car Trek, or to get more information on the event, visit outbackcartrek.com.au. Only held a few times a year, don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift from the Geurie Lions Market. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Saturday, April 30. 8am to 1pm. Wise Park, Mitchell Highway, Geurie. Central Coast band Little Quirks to play in Dubbo on their regional The Rain Is Coming tour, to tie in with Tamworth Country Music Festival. Last in Dubbo in 2019, Little Quirks is a high-energy folk pop band featuring siblings and cousins Jaymi Toole (vocals, mandolin), Abbey Toole (vocals, guitar) and Mia Toole (drums). Friday, April 22 . The Garden Hotel. Tickets and information at www.littlequirksband.com. The very popular Lake Burrendong Fishing Classic is back from Friday April 15. Thousands of anglers from across the State and beyond are expected to return to Lake Burrendong for the 2022 event. Anglers can sign up online at https://ozfish.org.au/burrendong-fishing-classic/ or on the Friday at Burrendong. Fishing to commence at 4pm after the briefing. The fishing will continue on Saturday all day and on Sunday until 1pm with presentation to follow. Raffles will be held across all 3 days in the evening, with fireworks on Saturday night. All funds raised will go to the OzFish Wellington Chapter to restore fish habitat in the Wambuul-Macquarie and Bell Rivers near Wellington. Celebrating its 31st year, FOOD Week is a celebration of the region's diverse local produce, talented chefs, passionate producers and cool-climate wine. The event is a 10-day festival with six signature events complemented by over 70 satellite events hosted at restaurants, cellar doors and a selection of outdoor locations. This year's signature events include: Forage on Saturday, April 9, the FOOD Train from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10, FOOD HQ will run daily throughout festival from the Orange Visitor Information Centre. Some events are ticketed so get in quick. This April, the Sydney Bach Society is launching its inaugural Bach in the Gardens tour of regional NSW. The Bach in the Gardens tour takes the premise of the Sydney Calyx matinée concerts: short, free, family friendly events, and makes the series mobile. The Bach in the Gardens tour celebrates the sublime union of classical music and the raw beauty of Australia's dramatic rural landscapes. On April 11, the Sydney Bach Society concludes its tour at the delightful Orange Botanic Gardens. To celebrate the first day of the Easter school holidays, they'll be staging a special kids concert at the Clover Hill Function Centre. The free event promises to be fun, family friendly, and entertaining, brimming with classical favourites, and including instrumental demonstrations and a Q&A session with the performers. Clear your plans for this June long weekend as a Winter Jazz Festival is set to liven up the town. The festival will see a mix of internationally renowned and local artists perform in a series of close to 50 concerts at venues throughout the CBD. Ticketed venues will include The Civic Theatre, church spaces and local pubs and clubs. There'll also be a free venue that will feature local amateur musicians, including school bands. The festival will kick off on Friday June 3. You can get your weekly fix of live music every Saturday this Autumn at Stockman's Ridge. Each Saturday from 1pm to 5pm you can enjoy live tunes from local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in a relaxed country setting. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from Stockman's Ridge. Described as "a hell of a play in a holy place", The Silver Tunnel confronts the difficult topic of suicide by celebrating life, with lots of laughs along the way. The play will act as a promotion for The Rev Bill Crews Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that supports poor, homeless and disadvantaged people across the country. April 8, 8pm. April 9, 4pm and 8pm. Bathurst Uniting Church. Free. Visit www.thesilvertunnel.org. The Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival is set to return to town from May 20 to 22. The program has yet to be released, but typically the event consists of three days of live streamed events direct from the Sydney Writers' Festival (SWF), along with a program of local author talks. Start your engines for top action on the track with the Bathurst 12 Hour which will be held over three days from May 13. Race fans are now able to buy their tickets for the Bathurst 12 Hour. People can purchase tickets for trackside access, grandstand seating and VIP event parking, which permits parking at the front gate of the event for a single day, the weekend, or all three days. Kids aged 12 years and under receive free trackside entry when accompanied by a paying adult. Visit www.bathurst12hour.com.au to find tickets. While it might not be on until September 18, the Edgell Jog is set to make an anticipated return after a two year hiatus. There will be major prizes for first, second and third male and female across the line. There will also be the inaugural Lou Shehade award, honouring the late long serving committee member. Under the COVID-19 safe format, there will be no limits on participants, just no milling around at the end. The Blayney Parish Anglican Book Fair and Trading Table is returning with an extra special surprise for book lovers. Local well-known author Kim Kelly will be giving a talk on April 30. Books in good order welcome but encyclopedias, magazines and recipe books don't sell and will be tossed out. Bring your boxes of books down to the parish hall on Adelaide Street on a Tuesday morning for the volunteers to sort through. The book fair will be held on over two weekends, April 22, 23, 29 and 30. Doors will be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on each day. The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries. Sculptures by the Bush is set to return to the Blayney Shire from April 8 to May 1. Local local residents are encouraged to enter the competition across three different classifications including the Hay Bale Art Challenge, a Farm Art Challenge and the Scarecrow Competition. Visitors and locals are invited to explore the region and see the sculptures. Registrations to enter a sculpture close on Monday, April 4. For the first time in 40 years Oberon's The Malachi will host its first show 'The Rivoli' on Saturday 9 April, the official opening event for this iconic building. The Rivoli is on Saturday 9 April (7.45pm) and Sunday 10 April (1.45pm) and tickets cost $50. Buy them at www.www.malachigilmorehall.com.au/whats-on/ The Rivoli show is presented by the Dance Makers Collective and is a celebration of social life before social media, when to meet was to talk, laugh and move to music together. An immersive dance hall meets dance theatre performance, The Rivoli is a tribute to the iconic dance halls across Australia. Tickets are available to experience some of Australia's best dancers and a stellar live band as the lights and music turn on to re-awaken this sleeping gem. The evening will include special opening celebrations. Returns to Oberon from April 1 to 30 with an array of tasty activities that showcase foraging, food, wine and the natural attributes that make the region so unique. There are specialised foraging tours through the pine forests, wine trails, 4WD tag along tours and workshops with experts recounting their skills and knowhow on foraging in the forest. The month concludes with a new finale event, The Producers Table, to be held at the Malachi, which re-opens after 40 years in April. The dinner features the Walnut Grove, Lowes Mount Truffles, Down to Earth Produce, Diego Bonetto and Bellbrook Friends, and some special musical performances. Visit www.visitoberon.com/events for information. The next meeting of the Oberon Hospital Auxiliary will be held on the Robey Centre at 1.30pm on Friday, April 15. New members are always very welcome. Many thanks to the many locals and visitors who so generously supported the recent street stall and wood raffle. The lucky winner of this was Mrs Carmel McCusker. New kid's adventure, the 'Fossil Hunters' runs throughout the school holidays, April 9 to 25, 2022 at Jenolan Caves. Little adventurers get kitted with caving helmets and real head lamps, before braving the underground reaches of the Bone Cave, in this interactive treasure-hunt experience. Once below ground, friendly guides will have them learning about fossils, bones and all things caves, through hands-on experiments and treasure hunting, before leaving with a little something to take home! Visit the Jenolan Caves website at www.jenolancaves.org.au to book and find further information. Access to the site is via Edith Road and then the '2-Mile' section of Jenolan Caves Road. The full 65-hectare private garden will be open April 2 to April 25. You can get lost in the traditional English inspired Maze, see the croquet lawn, the Hawkins' family chapel, the chook Hilton, the 80-metre cascade and temple and much more. Being a cool climate garden, the garden features many varieties of deciduous trees which offer an array of Autumn colors. Mayfield is a large outside space where you, your family and friends can escape and benefit from some tranquility and beauty, surrounded by nature - all things that are much needed during these unsettling times. There is lots of room for many people to wander comfortably, and plenty of little nooks and corners in the garden for families and groups to share a BYO picnic. The Winemakers & Distillers Trail is part of the Oberon Field to Forest Festival. The doors to boutique vineyards, brewers and distillers across the region are thrown open for three days. Taste some of the finest produce in regional NSW, away from large-scale cellar doors April 2 and 9. From 10am. $120pp includes transport. Book at Oberon Visitor Information Centre on 6329 8210 or tourism@oberon.nsw.gov.au, or tickets from www.eventbrite.com.au/e/283841205687. The Malachi Gilmore Hall will be a centre of laughter on April 23 when it hosts the Stand Up comedy show 'Thinking Mans Bogan'. Cy Fahey with special guests Jacob Keed & Dave Human, hosted by Jessie 'Rabbit' Human will have people laughing from the show's beginning at 7pm. Tickets $25 via humanitix.com For those new to foraging, be treated to a great 4WD trip to some of the more remote areas of the forests, where identification and foraging are at its best. There are morning and afternoon itinerary options that allow foraging, collecting, photography and a cook up in the wild. April 2 to 29. Tours depart from the Oberon Visitor Information Centre. www.detouradventures.com.au. A performance dinner with the Oberon region's produce as a centrepiece, presented by the producers themselves. Dine in the magical atmosphere of the Malachi with an avant-garde classical music performance. April 30. Visit www.malachigilmorehall.com.au. The orchestra is holding a Baby PROMS for under-fives at the Cooke Park Pavilion - you do need to register for this one. They'll be introduced to the different instruments in the orchestra and get involved! For our music lovers aged 12-25, there's a chance to meet the orchestra that afternoon.The fun, unique event will be on Monday April 11. Totem Skating Collective is coming to Parkes this Sunday, April 10 for Youth Week with free workshops for those aged 12 to 24. The workshops cater for beginners and those with some skills, book your free ticket online https://bit.ly/3JWAMNK There are free buses from Bogan Gate, Trundle, Tullamore, Peak Hill and Alectown - To book your seat on the bus, visit https://bit.ly/3DqD319 Parkes PCYC has a big school holiday program lined up for the Easter break. There's bubble soccer, a slime day, tie dye, cooking, PCYC's got talent and much more. If you're looking for vacation care go online to pcycnsw/parkes/school-holidays to find out more. They're also fundraising for their youth mental resilience program GRIT through Youth Week with the starjump challenge: you can find out more through https://www.pcycstarjumpchallenge.org.au/ The 2022 Elvis Festival in Parkes has been launched. Moved from its usual January time due to COVID, the festival returns April 20 to 24 and is jam-packed with a king-sized program of more than 200 events in a rock 'n' roll and Speedway theme (after the 1968 Elvis and Nancy Sinatra film of the same name), including free entertainment on the stage at Cooke Park. For information visit parkeselvisfestival.com.au. This April, the Sydney Bach Society will launch their inaugural 'Bach in the Gardens' tour, starting at the Blue Mountains on April 8, before heading to Mudgee on April 9 to perform at Rosby Wines. The free event will take place at 1pm, finishing up at 2pm. The Mudgee Fine Foods' Mudgee Makers' Markets will taken place on Sunday, May 1. With a selection of items from dozens of stalls, there's something for everyone. The market will take place from 8.30am to 12.30pm at Robertson Park. These markets take place on the first Sunday of every month (excluding January and February). Upcoming dates: May 1 and June 5. Melinda Schneider will perform her two hour production, LOVE SONGS featuring some of her hit tunes and all-time favourite songs from fellow artists. Details: when: April 23, 2022 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, where: Prince of Wales Opera House, Gulgong, cost: $60, tickets: 123tix.com.au. Ok, it may not be held until October 29, 2022, but general admission tickets are now on sale for the anticipated Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au. Back for a second year, the Mudgee Classic will return on April 30. The event will feature three courses: The Maxi Classic (170 kilometres), The Challenge Classic (120 kilometres), The Social Classic (35 kilometres). Details: Saturday, 30 April 2022, 9:00am - 4:00pm, Sunday, 1 May 2022, 9:00am - 4:00pm. For more information, click here. Business Mudgee and Pearl Daly-Swords of the Centre for Executive Development (CED) will host a People Leadership series. The two hour workshop will focus on mindset, tools, skillset and business topics. Details: dates: May 4, May 18 from 12pm to 2pm, cost: $250 each course, tickets: 123tix.com.au. One of the region's favourite music festivals will be returning to Forbes this year, with a double feature planned. First of the bat on April 9 is h Mini-VANFEST - a one day music festival which is set to have a star-studded lineup including the Veronicas, Julia Stone, Jarryd James, Eves Karydas and more. Tickets available on tickets.oztix.com.au. VANFEST will return in it's traditional two-day format in December. More to come. The songs of Gordon Lightfoot are like old friends to millions of his followers. These three musicians got together to bring Gordon Lightfoot's "old friends" to fans and newcomers in SUNDOWN. Tickets include an amazing night of entertainment and canapes. Bar facilities will be available on the night, it's all on from 6pm at Forbes Town Hall on Saturday April 9. Tickets 123tix.com.au or council reception. This 5km charity walk is wheelchair friendly, stroller friendly, and even pup-friendly and it's all for a great cause - raising funds to help MND NSW provide programs and assist people living with motor neurone disease. Sign up online at www.walktodfeet.org.au/forbes and join the crew at the park this Sunday, April 10. This giant inflatable obstacle course is great fun for kids aged four years and up! It will be set up at Lions Park between 9am and 2pm Sunday, no registration required. The fishing workshops include information on how to rig up a rod, knot tying, fishing safety, correct casting techniques and a practical fishing session. They're on at Lions Park on Tuesday April 12 from 10am to midday, and 1pm to 3pm. Book your place here. Taking place on Saturday April 16, this event is brought to you by Havannah House with local churches and community service organisations. There are games, crafts, a sausage sizzle and drinks from 10am right through to about 3pm when there will be (drumroll please) the fabulous Easter egg hunt that was securing its place on Forbes' annual calendar until COVID disrupted everything. It's all on at Nelson Park and all free. Get ready for a week of aerial spectacle as the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge returns this year from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday April 10. The festival will feature daily hot air ballooning events, passenger balloon flights, a main street parade. the Cabonne Community Balloon Glow and the ENLIVEN music festival with Eskimo Jo and Jon Stevens. For tickets and more information visit https://canowindrachallenge.org.au/. Grenfell artist Helen Carpenter along with songwriters and artists from around the region will be travelling to Grenfell to showcase their works reflecting on the last two years. The exhibition will showcase work from across all mediums. You will see painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, moving image, animation, photography, glass and textiles. The exhibition will will be at the Grenfell Art Gallery from April 20 to June 2 before moving onto galleries and venues around the Central West. For all of the acting inclined, Cowra M and D are hosting auditions for Steel Magnolias. 7.30pm at the Cowra Senior Citizens Room in Railway Lane on Thursday April 7. For more information phone Robyn or Lawrance Ryan on 6341 3337. Music to the ears This Sunday, as part of the Sydney Bach Society's Bach in the Gardens tour will perform at Cowra's Japanese Garden. The Bach in the Gardens tour takes the premise of the Sydney Calyx matinée concerts: short, free, family friendly events, and makes the series mobile. The Sydney Bach Society will perform in the open air tea house, presenting a program of Baroque treasures and paying homage to the ongoing cultural relationship linking the people of Cowra Shire to the people of Japan. This event is free with an optional donation.

