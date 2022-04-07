news, local-news,

Applications are still open for local organisations creating opportunities for marginalised or isolated people. The Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation has $800,000 on offer to support new or existing projects in the Central West. Charitable Foundation executive officer Carly Bush said with the impacts of COVID-19 hitting support organisations and charities hard, communities needed funding more than ever. "Some charities and regional communities aren't eligible or can't access government funding and infrastructure, so the Charitable Foundation tries to fill those gaps," she said. "We're keen to support initiatives that rewrite the future of people in need, now and for generations to come. Especially those with a focus on health, young people and social wellbeing." Ms Bush said since 2003 the Charitable Foundation had provided more than $2.1 million to Central West projects. There are three local projects that have already received funding through the program: $73,000 went to LeaderLife's Soil 2 Soul Lime Farm enterprise model that employs young people who have disengaged from education; $60,000 went to Shine for Kids' Keeping Kids Connected Program to facilitate visits by kids of parents in Macquarie Correctional Centre; and $48,000 went to Marathon Health to deliver the Sense Rugby program to give kids with a disability the skills to help them benefit from participating in mainstream sport. Applications close on April 14. For more information on eligibility or to apply for funding visit the Newcastle Permanent website. The Charitable Foundation has provided $25 million in funding to more than 520 initiatives.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/e51913c5-6fd9-4574-9f67-3a815ea526e3.jpg/r0_263_4032_2541_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg