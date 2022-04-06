news, local-news,

The Buick Car Club of Australia is revving-up for its Dubbo rally and the streets will be chockablock with veteran and vintage cars from May 15 to 22. Event organiser Peter Cook said National Rally registration was closing April 17 and he was expecting around 65 cars would be travelling to the region for the week. The party of about 120 will be staying at Cattlemans Country Motor Inn and the event will also serve as the celebration of the NSW Buick Club's 50th anniversary. Buicks will cover a wide range of years from twenties through to seventies, and locals can view them all on display at a Show and Shine that will take place in the Dubbo RSL Club carpark on Saturday morning, May 21. Mr Cook will be travelling into town from Sydney in a 1925 Buick Standard Tourer. "Buick is the foundation brand for General Motors - they were on the quality end of the GM offering," Mr Cook said. "I got into Buicks accidentally, having the opportunity to buy a wreck as a young man, and the interest grew from there. "I worked in finance and I chose a hobby which was a long way away from that. I've enjoyed the challenge of it and there's a certain amount of satisfaction." More at buickclub.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/a8a29792-89e8-44a2-96a9-1c96f4cdbbd5.JPG/r11_57_2839_1655_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg