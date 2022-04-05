news, local-news,

Dubbo and Wellington youths, it's time to have fun and get out of your comfort zone with two Youth Week activities being brought to the region by the folks at Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) in conjunction with local community youth groups. Dubbo Youth Interagency is hosting a free event called YouthFest on Friday, April 8,from 4pm to 8.30pm at No 3 Dubbo Oval - a chance for youths to hang with their mates, have some fun and celebrate Youth Week. All are welcome, and there will be live music, free hair cuts until 5.30pm, fairy floss, art, slushies, a photo booth, and a free sausage sizzle. In Wellington, a free event will be held on Wednesday, April 13, from 4.30pm to 8pm at the Wellington PCYC. There will be a photo booth, trike rides, bucking bull, ball target, graffiti art, tig games, boomerang painting, live music by Millie Mills, and free food and drinks. DRC youth officer Rebecca McMahon said the theme for Youth Week 2022 is "it's up to YOU'th". "At YouthFest, we are showcasing the opportunities that young people have here in Dubbo, including local businesses and services in Dubbo which they might not yet be aware of. The event will hold educational information regarding possible further study and services that can offer assistance with employment or volunteer work," Ms McMahon said. "Youth Week events showcase Dubbo's amazing regional community and will help to create a connection to the community for young people. It facilitates young people's involvement in organisations such as the Youth Council as they get to help create these events for other young people in the community. "Don't forget to get as many information brochures as possible so that you can make informed decisions, but most importantly, have fun, get out of your comfort zone and enjoy the afternoon." DRC has contributed towards the events both financially and as part of the organising. Youth Week is a week-long celebration held in early April each year that is organised by young people, for young people, in communities across the state. If you're aged between 12 -24, Youth Week is an opportunity to share ideas, attend live events, have your voice heard on issues of concern to you, showcase your talents, and have fun. Find out more at nsw.gov.au/youthweek

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/1c722d81-1f74-4c50-9e78-5cc2fa95d84d.jpg/r18_393_7342_4531_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg