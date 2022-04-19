This is branded content for Travelrite.
As a travel destination, New York and Canada are definitely back on the travel itinerary for 2022.
Join The Senior newspaper and Travelrite International onboard the Caribbean Princess for the Fall Colours fully escorted cruise to the USA and Canada from October 7 to 26, 2022.
The tour will take in New York, Boston, Bar Harbor, Saint John, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown, Quebec, and Montreal.
The first full day is spent exploring New York City and seeing the major sites including the Empire State building, Wall Street, the Rockefeller Centre, Fifth Avenue, Times Square and the 9/11 Memorial. Relish some free time in the afternoon to shop and explore further before a welcome dinner in the evening.
The next morning board a boat to the Statue of Liberty and then on to Ellis Island where half the population of the US entered for the first time.
On day four, after a morning of more shopping and landmarks, it is time to board the Caribbean Princess. Check out the New York skyline as the ship departs.
The first stop is Newport, Rhode Island. Marvel at the splendour of the great mansions like The Breakers, The Elms, or Rosecliff before socialising at a drinks party to celebrate the cruise part of the journey.
The ship arrives in Boston next morning. The home of Harvard University, the area is among the most varied and interesting in the States. A city tour follows taking in important sites associated with the American War of Independence.
Bar Harbor, Maine is the following days stop. Here the group disembarks for a drive through Acadia National Park and to marvel at the spectacular coastal scenery not to mention a number of Victorian mansions.
Canada is now in view as is the port of Saint John in New Brunswick, Canada's oldest settlement. As a province, New Brunswick remains remarkably unspoiled with vast forests, bubbling streams, gentle hills, rich farmlands and a sensational coastline dotted with historic towns.
See the astonishing natural phenomena that is the reversing River Rapids as the St John River reverses direction and flows upstream. Today redevelopment of the waterfront and the old district has restored Saint John's charm and it's unique sense of history.
A guided sightseeing tour takes in Halifax's historic waterfront on day nine. Delight in tales of the Halifax Explosion of 1917 and the scenic Old Town precinct. The Fairview Lawn Cemetery here is the last stop for over 100 of the Titanic's lost souls.
After a sobering visit enjoy the quaint fishing village of Peggy's Cove and its gorgeous lighthouses.
From there, the tour takes in Sydney, Nova Scotia with its must see Colonial Town of Old Sydney including buildings from the late 18th to early 19th centuries.
Continuing along the coast, Charlottetown, the capital of Prince Edward Island, is reached. This is the location for the novel Anne of Green Gables.
After a day at sea Quebec City is the destination. Founded in 1608 the Old Town of Quebec is the only walled city in North America and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
A second day in Quebec is spent travelling on a scenic train journey of Train de Charlevoix, a unique 125 km rail journey running from Quebec City through landscapes, seaside towns and villages. Several more days are spent exploring all Quebec has to offer.
The tour finishes up in Montreal. On arrival enjoy a guided tour of Old Montreal, see bustling Place Jacques Cartier and the Basilique Notre Dame, situated in Place D'Armes.
Prices start at $9290 for twin-share and $11490 for singles.
For details email Travelrite.