How you can save on your dream home this End of Financial Year

Regional living has never been so attractive. With wide open spaces, a slower pace of life and more time for the important things, the past two years have seen city dwellers flock to the regions to take advantage of fast-growing regional centres like Dubbo, Mudgee and Orange.
With a raft of attractive incentives on offer, industry leaders are adamant now is the ideal time to buy a home, land or home and land package in these regional locations and secure your family's future .
John Grey is the General Manager at leading Dubbo-based real estate developer, Maas. He said with Maas currently offering numerous End of Financial Year (EOFY) deals, there's never been a better opportunity for Dubbo, Orange and Mudgee families to secure a new home.
"We're thrilled to be offering buyers a host of competitive EOFY deals to choose from to help make their home or land purchase more affordable in an increasingly competitive environment," John said.
"If you've been thinking about building your dream home for a while, now is the time to commit and save some money at the same time."
For those who may be looking to escape the rental rat race or feel that after all the time at home over the past two years they've outgrown their current house, the combination of special offers from Maas and Government support for home buyers has created a golden opportunity.
"We are offering free stamp duty on select home and land packages, as well as land only packages. For eligible buyers, combining the $20,000 Maas Home Builder Grant with the $10,000 First Home Owner Grant, your dollars will go further," said John.
"There are various options currently available for those looking to soak up the features of our regional centres. As three of the fastest-growing and most vibrant regional centres in NSW, Dubbo, Mudgee and Orange offer the perks of urban living, coupled with the lifestyle benefits of the country.
"Regional living means you can soak up your own backyard. Your weekends can be about exploring local parks with your loved ones; cheering for your kids on the sporting field; discovering the local cultural scene, boutique shopping, cafes and more."
As a local business, Maas is particularly passionate about helping to grow the regional communities it serves.
"We're driven to maximise opportunities for people to not just come to regional Australia, but to stay and invest in their future in the country," he said. "We strive to see our regional economies accelerated and thriving."
Maas has a long history of delivering outstanding projects locally. It's well known for its commitment to premium customer service and supporting buyers to navigate the at times overwhelming experience of building a house.
"We strive to give customers solutions that are functional, stylish and achievable and go the extra mile to ensure that every customer enjoys the process of selecting and building their new home," said John.
"Buying a property can sometimes feel overwhelming. We try to take that feeling out of the process, and guide you through things so that it's a fun and exciting experience.
"Our friendly, professional and experienced team are on hand to answer any of your property related questions and to support you, from the very beginning through to you receiving the keys and moving into your dream home."
To find out more about the Maas's EOFY offers, terms and conditions visit www.maasgroupproperties.com.au
