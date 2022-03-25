community,

It was an absolute pleasure to welcome our staff and students back to Charles Sturt in Dubbo in February. On-campus classes have resumed and we are ready to tackle the new year with a spring in our step. We welcomed more than 30 new nursing and social work students to the campus for orientation at the end of February. And while we are a smaller campus, I believe the intimate education experience we provide at Charles Sturt in Dubbo is what really helps our students thrive. Our staff are available at the drop of a hat to assist students and this is the key to our happy community. The art space is set to re-open this year after we were unable to proceed with local artists exhibitions last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. We already have some exciting initiatives in the pipeline for 2022, but if you are interested in showcasing an exhibition on campus, please do not hesitate to get in contact with my team at engagedubbo@csu.edu.au Late last year, I was pleased to share the news that the University was working with schools in Dubbo and the wider region to encourage teacher's aides to become qualified teachers via the Bachelor of Educational Studies / Masters of Teaching pathway. This initiative allows the student to still be employed at their current school in the same capacity while they complete the course over three years We received strong enrolment numbers for this course and I am very excited to see the positive long-term impact this program will have. I'd like to thank Dr Libbey Murray, Senior Lecturer at Charles Sturt University, for all of her work on this. Applications are now open for the Charles Sturt Advantage early offer program for 2023. The program focuses not only on academic results in year 11, but also on "soft skills", which include emotional intelligence, resilience and empathy and communication skills. The development of students' soft skills will help prepare them for university and connect them with a community of like-minded people. The program also offers special benefits like access to additional support, early access to accommodation, special scholarships and merchandise. Last year, the University received more than 4,500 applications to study via the Advantage program and made almost 4,000 offers to students to begin studying in 2022. There are three application rounds this year with the third round closing at the end of August. For more information, visit our website. The newly-introduced Charles Sturt First Nations Cadetship Program is proving to be very successful. The program opens up a world of opportunities for our First Nations students, not only as a pathway for a career at the University, but as an opportunity to gain hands-on experience to increase their employability in the wider workforce. The First Nations Cadetship program is open to undergraduate students in their final years of study at Charles Sturt who are pursing courses through any of the schools or faculties at the university. You can find more information about this opportunity on our website. Receive support and guidance on everything you need to know about Charles Sturt University, including courses, fees, accommodation and flexible study options. Call CSU on: 1800 275 278 from anywhere in the world.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/9f6f57b6-9d1d-43dc-b2e3-a346092559c6.jpg/r0_108_6564_3817_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg