A group of local writers are set to launch a new book in Wellington next week which explores a host of relatable themes. Centres & Peripheries has been written by five regional writers, including local Val Clark. It was also illustrated by five regionally-based artists including Wellington's Darren Blanch and Dubbo's Lachlan Naef. The book explores the themes of living far from the centres of attention and importance, whether real or perceived. The new book is a collection of stories. Ms Clark's After Plenty, is a young adult fantasy novel which explores the life of a girl who chases the future she wants rather than one society pushes her towards. Roanna Gonsalves edited the work of all five authors while also mentoring them as part of an Orana Arts program for writers in regional areas. READ ALSO: "It was such a privilege and a joy to see our very talented writers craft and refine their unique stories over the course of the inScribe program," Dr Gonsalves said. Orana Arts manager of partnerships and engagement, Andrew Glassop was thrilled to be able to give the writers the opportunity to learn new skills and push themselves. "We wanted to give them an opportunity to network with other writers, to get close mentoring from an established writer, and to really push their practice as writers," he said. "We think inScribe achieved this as a program and wish to congratulate the writers and the illustrators for the amazing work they have done." The book will be launched at the Wellington Arts Centre on March 24 at 6pm.

