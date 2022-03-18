sport, local-sport,

The training team of John and Melinda Finn might be based roughly five hours from Dubbo, but they will be considering themselves the local hopes in Saturday night's Country Classic Final (605m) at Dawson Park. The $125,000-to-the-winner event is the richest middle distance greyhound race in the world and the Finns are the only trainers to have multiple hopes in the feature. Zipping Kyrgios and Zipping Alabama will go from boxes one and eight respectively, and both have ties to the western area. Like so many other top chasers, the pair were bred at Clergate, near Orange, by the Hallinan family. READ ALSO: - Taylor looking to win another title before he hangs up the boots - Injury blow for Williams as Tags is ruled out of rich Randwick final - 'Sisterhood' gives Goannas strength after a testing campaign The Hallinans, who also own the Finn-trained duo, have been regulars at the Dubbo track over the years and have also sponsored races at Dawson Park so a win on Saturday night would mean plenty for Martin and Fiona and their sons, Damien and Cameron. "They're locals there," Melinda Finn said. "Camo goes there every week when they race at Dubbo so I hope they go well for them. "It's the home track for them." Zipping Kyrgios is one of the biggest names in the Country Classic and is one of four finalists to have previously run in a Group 1 event. The box one draw is a huge boost to his hopes of success after back-to-back seconds in his Country Classic heat at Gosford and semi-final at Dubbo. In 10 starts from the inside box, Zipping Kyrgios has won five times and only missed a top three finish twice. "I think he can (win) if he can come out," Finn said. "We've got the best box, he just needs to use it." It's going to be more of a challenge for Zipping Alabama, with Finn stating she'll need a flying start to be any chance of getting across from box eight and putting herself in contention. "She goes good but she might struggle out there," she said. "She'd have to get across to the fence and have a bit of luck with all those good dogs underneath her. "It's different when you're racing the big boys. There's no room to do anything wrong." While it make take something special to achieve a dream one-two finish in the final, Finn said just having two hopes in Saturday's feature event was worth celebrating. The pair have had to perform through the heats and semis and they head into the final having not finished further back than second between them up to this point. "We're over the moon about it," Finn said, before praising the inaugural Country Classic series and the chance to race at Dubbo. "I think it's amazing. It's good for the greyhound industry to get out to the country and I think they pulled the right rein by going to Dubbo. "They do a good job out there and the track is beautiful, the facilities are good, and they look after you." The final will headline a massive 12-race meeting at Dawson Park on Saturday. A bumper crowd is expected with Shannon Noll also set to perform live at the track. Racing starts 6.54pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/e77ddb95-4bbc-4d99-a937-87b0a3353195.jpg/r46_160_1857_1183_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg