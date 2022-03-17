news, local-news,

Twenty-year-old Hailee Strawns is loving building a new career in the infrastructure industry, an opportunity that's opened up to her through a paid traineeship. The Dubbo school leaver had worked in casual retail roles since the age of 14 but as an adult wanted a full-time and "more stable" job to better support herself. As she searched for a different path, a role involving "project management" immediately grabbed her attention. Miss Strawns successfully applied for the position being offered through the NSW government Infrastructure Traineeship Program and providing participants with a paid role within the industry while completing a qualification. Now one year into the two-year traineeship, Miss Strawns says it has been a good decision. "...it just came up as a job I was looking for, a more stable job," she said. Despite not knowing what project management was, Miss Strawns was attracted by the prospect of training in all varied areas. "I thought this looks fun, a different way to go down, because I'd only worked in retail..." she said. "It just caught my eye and I thought project management sounded interesting, even though I didn't know what it was, it sounded quite interesting. "I read the job description and thought 'I tick all those boxes, will give it a go'. "I'm actually loving it so that's great." The program is a collaboration between government infrastructure agencies and approved industry partners, with participants completing office-based rotations between government agencies, contractors and consultants. Miss Strawns has worked on a Newell Highway upgrade project in both her first rotation and now her second, which is with host employer BMD Constructions. She's enthusiastic about the future, planning to finish her traineeship next year and then hopes to gain a full-time role with one of her host employers doing project management. In the NSW Department of Education 'Infrastructure Traineeships: Hearts and Minds Stories' report, Miss Strawns said the three words she would use to describe her experience was "exciting, educational, and valuable". In the program's first intake it received 2200 applications for 137 positions.

