sport, local-sport,

Mitch Bower and Marty Jeffrey both scored hundreds in a sensational RSL-Whitney Cup partnership but the pair had little show for it as rain ruined RSL-Colts' clash with Macquarie on Saturday. Bower (113 not out off 125) and Jeffrey (102 not out off 76) combined in a stunning and unbeaten 201-run stand to lead Colts to a dominant 1/243 at No. 3 Oval. The men in red, who went into the match still pushing to catch CYMS at the top of the ladder, then began well with the ball and had the Blues in trouble at 4/44 before play was stopped. While it wasn't a win, the match will still be fondly remembered by Bower and Jeffrey. READ ALSO: - 'We just let ourselves down': Waratahs overrun Brumbies in Super W opener - 'A bit of resilience was lacking': Andrew Johns Cup campaign ends in disappointment - Rams put things right and show their quality in convincing win over Tigers Given the rain around the region during the past week, Macquarie stand-in captain Myles Smith won the toss and opted to bowl. There wasn't any immediate joy as Brad Cox and Mitch Bower took the score to 42 before the former was trapped in front by Smith for 15. That proved to be the last bit of joy Macquarie had as Jeffrey came to the crease and soon took the attack to the Blues' bowlers. As the innings went on the only question was whether Jeffrey would have the time to reach triple figures. Bower passed the century and Jeffrey upped his run-rate, before eventually clearing the boundary to bring up his century in style. It was one of three sixes Jeffrey hit while he also hit 10 fours. Bower hit four sixes and nine fours in his knock. With Colts missing out on a victory, CYMS was the big winner of the weekend. The Cougars got in quick and had Paddy Nelson to thank for them knocking over South Dubbo before the rain arrived. Teenage spinner Nelson tore through to Souths middle and lower order on the way to finishing with 5/16 from eight overs. Souths could only manage 105 and CYMS reached the target inside 18 overs to all but seal the minor premiership. CYMS did lose six wickets as they chased a quick victory but Ben Patterson belted 52 to ensure his side didn't finish the weekend empty-handed. Elsewhere, an intriguing contest between Newtown and Rugby also failed to finish because of rain. Rugby posted 157 batting first, with Jacob Hill (42) and Nate Ambler (31) leading the way, while Muhammad Kashif (4/40) and Steve Skinner (3/14) did the damage with the ball for the Tigers. Rugby's James O'Brien then shone with the ball, claiming 3/18 with the new ball to leave Newtown at 4/68 when the rain set in. Newtown remains third on the ladder but will need a win over South Dubbo in next weekend's final round to make certain of a place in the finals. Fourth-placed Macquarie will play Rugby while a psychological edge before finals could be gained when CYMS and Colts meet. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/07896f78-a89e-4f2b-87f3-c538eb3b4683.JPG/r2825_2129_5834_3829_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg