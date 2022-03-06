May Tilly's legacy be a reminder for people to always be kind

news, local-news, Tilly, Bullying, Lifeline

Tilly Bear, Tilda, Tiddy and Doo Doo, as she was affectionately known, came into the world 15 years ago, literally full of surprises. Announced by the doctor as a baby boy, it didn't take long for the midwife to clear things up, and from that moment on, she, rather than he, was the apple of her parents' eye. Her birth was followed by younger sisters Maggie and Molly, and for most of her short life, she shone. Tilly was known for her kind and gentle nature. "She was an innately kind, gentle, spirited child," her mum, Emma Mason, said. Tilly danced, sang and acted. She performed in musicals and plays. She was a talented Country Women's Association speaker and debater. She competed in dance and in speech and drama at so many eisteddfods and won many awards. She was even named the most promising performer at one eisteddfod, much to her delight, and that of her proud family. Tilly was also a gifted artist. In 2021, Tilly's drawing of the family's pet labrador, Gracie, was chosen from thousands of NSW public school students, from 211 different schools, to be part of "Operation Art". Her drawing of Gracie was among the top 12 artworks, and was especially chosen to be displayed at "Bear Cottage" in Manly, a place for terminally ill children. Tilly said she hoped Gracie would help other sick kids find some light in their darkness. READ MORE: Her family, in Tilly's eulogy, read by family friend Leigh Haywood, spoke of their heartbreak in seeing their beautiful, loved, talented girl, become a shell of the person she once was, after years of bullying led to depression, anxiety and mental illness. "If someone had whispered to us 15 years ago that this would be Tilly's life journey we would have argued and shook our heads in puzzlement," they said. "That just wasn't our Tilly, until it was." Despite the distress, tears and anger, her family clung to the hope that Tilly could love herself, and feel their love carrying her forward. There were also good times, music, TikTok dances with Mags and Molly, laughter and normalcy. Sadly, though, over time, her family felt that slipping away. They said in the end what they want is their memories of Tilly, her kindness, intelligence, sharp wit, talent and love to be at the forefront of their hearts, and importantly, her legacy to be a reminder to people to always be kind. Vale Tilly. If you need support please contact: Lifeline 13 11 14 Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 eSafety.gov.au headspace.org.au au.reachout.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/b3db6406-3001-45eb-94e1-ab5fb69d720a.jpg/r0_581_1512_1435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg