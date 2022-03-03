The opportunity to learn, develop and succeed

This is branded content for Kinross Wolaroi School.
When choosing a school for your child, there are many things you will consider.
Ultimately as a parent or carer, you want to know your child will be in a safe and happy learning environment where they are emotionally and intellectually stimulated to grow throughout their academic years into their professional career ahead.
At Kinross Wolaroi School they understand choosing a school is a big decision and want to support you in learning what Kinross Wolaroi School has to offer and the opportunities available for you and your child's educational future.
Located in Orange, NSW Kinross Wolaroi School is an independent, co-educational boarding and day school for students from Pre-Kinder to Year 12.
Here they pursue educational excellence that is focused on the needs of their students in a rapidly changing world. The school is committed to providing every student with a high-quality co-educational experience, so that they have every opportunity to achieve to the very best of their ability.
At Kinross Wolaroi School, they pride themselves on giving each of their students the best possible education across academic, spiritual, cultural, co-curricular and social domains.
Kinross Wolaroi School is all about ensuring they provide the opportunities for students to succeed and develop a positive attitude to learning.
Kinross Wolaroi School provides an excellent co-educational boarding experience, set within a family-like environment that focuses on education, well-being, and inclusiveness.
The boarding students make up 40 per cent of the Senior School, ensuring they provide an authentic boarding experience and a vibrant school community and spirit.
Whether you come from the city, a regional town or a rural district, students and families will all play their part in sharing your child's journey at Kinross Wolaroi School.
The School values, community and being part of a thriving regional centre, creates opportunity for fostering partnerships, both long and short team, particularly through The Regional Engagement Enterprise (TREE), which is setting a new standard of holistic, contextual learning.
The TREE initiative gives students the opportunity to immerse themselves in a wide range of student-led activities and development projects every year, taking full advantage of the school's place in the heart of regional NSW.
This is done through hands-on activities and excursions designed to ignite curiosity and present new situations to students that they could never be exposed to in the classroom alone.
Co-curricular activities are a cornerstone of the School's education philosophy and hugely enhance school life.
From Cadets to our renowned music program, to more than 20 sports including rowing, swimming, rugby and triathlon, there are endless experiences for students to connect and enjoy outside of the classroom.
