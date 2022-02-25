sport, local-sport,

They have just a single win to their name this season but the Western Rams under 18s are confident they get back on track this weekend. The Rams will host the Monaro Colts at Parkes' Pioneer Oval on Sunday in 16s, 18s, women's and men's divisions in what will be a big day of football. Rams 18s gun Tyrone Tattersall has been impressive so far this season during the opening three games of the Laurie Daley Cup. The Macquarie Raider believes the Rams side will be fired up for their match against the Colts after a close 16-12 loss to the McArthur West Tigers last weekend. "We'll just come out a bit aggressive I reckon after losing last week," he said "I think we'll come out pretty strong." Both of the Rams' losses this season have close games but despite that frustration Tattersall said he is enjoying being around the representative set-up. READ ALSO: "It's been good, I've liked it heaps," he said. "I like playing with the boys, they are all good blokes." After playing the first three games at fullback, Tattersall will move into the halves this weekend, a position he has spent a lot of time in at Macquarie. For the Rams flyer, he believes his role won't change too much as the side aims to stick to its guns in an attempt to get their second win over their Laurie Daley Cup campaign. "I haven't really talked to the coach but I don't think it will change too much," he said. "I think we'll just stick to our sets and play our game." The under 16s Rams side are yet to win a game and will take on a Colts side who are in fifth on the ladder. The under 16s game will kick-off the four match spectacle to be followed by two Western under 21s matches. The 16s kick-off at 10am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/cbf505fe-c972-4f96-97a1-22ec3d73e485.jpg/r0_499_1101_1121_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg