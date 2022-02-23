Kind locals spark joy via Cancer Centre Wellbeing Garden

community,

The newly-opened Western Cancer Centre Dubbo has an even newer Wellbeing Garden thanks to the selfless actions and donations of a group of Dubbo community members and businesses. Helen Eyre, who volunteers with the Walan Community Garden, was one of the kind locals at the centre of the Wellbeing Garden project, which is now open for patients, their families and the clinic's staff members to enjoy. Ms Eyre said the garden took 12 months to complete, and incorporates a water feature, seating, and three large mosaic totem poles that feature both Indigenous designs and Australian flora. A total of 18 local businesses donated the materials for the garden, including paving and plants, which Ms Eyre estimates would have cost $10,000. "It was very humbling," she said. "Everybody was really great. As soon as we told them what we were doing, they were happy to be a part of it. Most people have been touched by cancer at some stage." She said the feedback from users had been positive and staff members enjoyed having their lunch in the garden: "It gets people out of the sterile environment to take five minutes to themselves, to put on a brave face before going back inside to be with their loved one."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/e7f5de1b-1366-4859-b3b3-f15d5ae2033d.jpg/r0_322_3500_2300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg