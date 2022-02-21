This is branded content.
After two years of COVID-19 lockdowns, Australians across the country are rearing to jump right back into interstate travel. Many have already pre-booked their 2022 holidays well in advance to ensure that they beat the crowds that industry experts anticipate will flock to the country's most popular getaway destinations virtually year-round.
As many aren't entirely certain of what interstate or even international travel trends are going to look like in 2022, you may be feeling a little lost yourself regarding just how you should go about planning your first Aussie getaway in this post pandemic landscape.
The seven travel tips outlined below may hopefully provide you and the rest of your travel party with some much-needed guidance!
1. Secure yourself a holiday package
Although travel trends are a little hard to define at the moment, there is still an abundance of holiday packages that savvy consumers can take full advantage of when planning their next domestic travel experience. And if you're looking to travel to a high-traffic destination like Brisbane, you'll absolutely want to have a look at some exciting Gold Coast holiday deals well before your intended departure.
You can gain some serious savings when booking your flights and accommodation together, meaning that you'll have even more funds to put towards the rest of your holiday budget.
What's more is you'll find that sorting the semantics of your flight and accommodation out nice and early will also greatly help you finetune your trip itinerary at a record speed. Knowing your flight times and organising transport to your accommodation nice and early will naturally allow you to get a better gauge of just how much time you'll have at your disposal for all the other fun activities you'd like to fill your itinerary with.
2. Pack plenty of beachwear and sun-safe attire
Wherever you go in Australia, chances are high that there'll be somewhere to go swimming. After all, we are an island continent with some of the world's most pristine beaches. With all this mind, you definitely won't want to wait for your bathers to dry between swims or beach days.
You can avoid this simply by packing a few extra sets of swimmers, as well as some extra beach towels, cover-ups, and, of course, a healthy supply of SPF50+ sunscreen.
Whilst SPF30+ may do the job for most swimming days, SPF50+ is more likely to keep you well-protected from harsh sunlight on days with extreme UV ratings. These extreme UV days can be highly common across the length of Australia.
3. Take in some Indigenous cultural experiences
A trip to any destination in Australia would be incomplete without engaging with the traditional custodians of the land that you're visiting. If you are heading to the Gold Coast, you'll be happy to hear that there are a myriad of Indigenous cultural attractions and experiences to be had, from taking a First Nations tour of Mossman Gorge in the ancient Daintree Rainforest, to learning all about the Indigenous methodologies being implemented in Great Barrier Reef conservation efforts.
There are also many Indigenous cultural centres, historic sites, and even Indigenous-owned and operated art galleries across the length of Australia, if you're after a more contemporary experience.
Wherever you may find yourself on your Aussie getaway, be sure to read up on all that locale's BIPOC-owned businesses and cultural sites, to ensure that you can adequately engage with and pay respects to those who cared for the land that you've travelled to today.
4. Follow hiking trails to secluded lookouts
Some of Australia's most breathtaking views can only be discovered if you go off the beaten track. The next time you're travelling down stretches of coastal highway, try and count the number of signs that mark the beginnings of hiking trails.
You may be surprised by just how many hiking trails you'll be able to find between the place you're departing from and your next scheduled destination.
If you do find yourself approaching a signpost that looks intriguing, why not stop and head off on a spontaneous hike? In doing so, you'll likely get to witness some sights you otherwise may not have seen, and make your long journeys between destinations all the more memorable.
5. Take a helicopter tour
Australia has garnered itself a bit of a global reputation for our epic landscapes. Traversing the Australian Alps or even trekking through the trees of tropical north Queensland will have you feeling as though you've been transported back to the dawn of time, back when this continent was known as Gondwanaland.
For this reason, not all of Australia's most compelling sceneries are even accessible from the land.
Sometimes, an aerial shot is the only way you'll be able to take in all that this breathtaking landscape has to offer. You can organise helicopter tours at most of the country's signature getaway destinations, from Melbourne's Port Phillip Bay to the striking Whitsundays that dot Queensland's Coral Sea.
6. Invest in souvenirs, mementos, and memories
Wherever you go, you'll be likely to find some quaint, country gift shops and souvenir stores with items like commemorative spoons and pins, picture-perfect postcards, and native animal plushies. Even consumable gifts like kangaroo jerky, organic honey, and artisanal sweets or treats are likely to make for some highly thoughtful and enjoyable gifts.
On top of buying gifts, you may even decide to take small mementos of your experiences back home with you. Collecting vials of sand or tiny shells from all of your favourite Aussie beaches can help you feel connected to all the places you were able to explore during your getaway.
And if you're not comfortable taking from the natural world, then why not take some photos instead? You'll likely have a more than brilliant backdrop wherever you are in the country!
7. Go exploring on public transport
Finally, the best way to travel is to immerse yourself in your surroundings and see every destination through the eyes of a local. By doing so, you'll find that the feeling of separation or removal that exists between you as a tourist and the locale you may find yourself in, will naturally begin to lift.
Hands down, the best method for seeing your destination through the eyes of its local population is simply by purchasing a public transport ticket or payment card and seeing where the tram, bus, or train takes you!
You may decide to select a destination at random and ride to the very end of the line, or you may opt for a specific destination that's already on your itinerary. However you choose to organise your trip on public transport, there's no denying that this little travel experience will likely add a little extra enrichment to any day of your overall trip.
Be sure to look up public transport timetables and identify your arrival and return times in advance to minimise risks of experiencing delay!
Travelling to Australia may naturally have you experiencing a wide range of different types of terrain and townships alike. You'll find yourself hiking up mountains one day, swimming through crystal clear waters the next, and exploring charming, urban areas the day after that.
So long as you keep your holiday experience nice and varied, chances are your next Aussie getaway will be sure to be a trip that you will never forget.