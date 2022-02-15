'Dubbo is home': musician Mo'Ju prepares for Mardi Gras gig

news, local-news,

Dubbo still feels like home for musician Mojo Ruiz de Luzuriaga, known professionally as Mo'Ju (formerly Mojo Juju), and they gave a "happy pride" shoutout to Dubbo's queer community in the lead-up to the 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Mo'Ju will be performing in the Parade at Sydney Cricket Ground on March 5, and said they would have to "bring it" in their first performance after a long pandemic-induced break. "There's a lot of anxiety about being back on stage with that many eyes on you, it's pretty daunting after everything we've been through," Mo'Ju said. "I think I'll do a little bit of tai chi or something to keep myself grounded beforehand." Mo'Ju will play near the beginning of the Parade, shortly after the Welcome to Country, and said: "I'll bring the party, it'll be energetic". The ARIA Award-nominated singer-songwriter, perhaps best-known for their 2018 album Native Tongue and the lead single of the same title, grew up in Dubbo and still returns to visit family. "I moved around a lot as a kid, but Dubbo was always our base - my mum's family is from there. That's home to me for sure," Mo'Ju said. "I come to Dubbo as much as I can, I try to get back fairly regularly and keep a low profile when I'm there. "Sometimes I'll hang out at the Dubbo pool." They said being part of the Mardi Gras Parade was "exciting". "To be recognised as a member of the community, it's really nice," Mo'Ju said. "I think a lot of people just think of it as a big party - and it is a really fun celebration - but it's also a really important time to reflect on the history of the queer community, and the history of Mardi Gras. "The way it started, as a protest, and there's a defiance, a reclamation of space for queer bodies and voices. "You can't help but think about the shoulders you're standing on and the elders of our community, the people of the past and what they've been through so we can be who we are and celebrate the way we do." Mo'Ju said they are working on some new projects, to be announced in due course. Mo'Ju will be performing in the Parade along with Vanessa Amarosi, Timothy Springs, Prinnie Stevens, KILIMI, Charlie Villas and Division 4, and headliner Darren Hayes. The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival runs from February 18 until March 6 with a program of events, performances, exhibitions and community activities. The Parade is known by some as the LGBTQIA+ community's night of nights.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/cf39b548-617d-40d7-8d64-6cf1ec1116ca.jpeg/r0_272_3555_2281_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg