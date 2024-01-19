Cameron Park, Wellington
On January 25, 5.30pm-8.30pm, there will be market stalls, free sausage sandwiches provided by Rotary, cold drinks and food available to buy, children's activities including face painting and a jumping castle. The official ceremony, including Australia Day Awards, will commence at 6.30pm and feature the Australia Day Ambassador.
On Friday, January 26, celebrate Australia Day from 8am - 11am. There will be a free barbecue breakfast, coffee van, food stalls, children's activities including face painting and a jumping castle, a vintage car display and a CWA stall. The official ceremony, including the Australia Day Awards, will commence at 8.30am and feature the Australia Day Ambassador.
Gather family and friends and head along to the Dubbo Turf Club's next Barastoc Summer Sprint Series Race Days on February 5 and 19. Tickets: General Admission - $10; Gold Seating - $20; Wine Barrel - $20. Catering packages available. Buy tickets at www.dubboturfclub.com.au.
Harness Racing in Dubbo has been running since the 1890's attracting trainers across the central west and beyond. Come and watch the horses race under the ribbon of lights on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout January (23, 30) from 6pm. Catering, four bookmakers usually at every meeting, on course totalisator, coverage on NSW TAB when TAB meeting is held, bar, dining room, grandstand.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month, the next Dubbo Farmers Market is Saturday, January 20. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. From 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
Sydney photographer Sam Hood went on board countless ships between 1900 and the 1950s. He took hundreds of photographs of crew members for souvenirs of their visit or to send home to families. This selection of photographs shows how much pets meant to many seafarers. This is a touring exhibition from the Australian National Maritime Museum, on display at Western Plains Cultural Centre from January 20 - April 28.
The Dubbo Rotunda Market showcases local and regional fresh produce and home-made arts and crafts. Food, coffee, produce, baking, condiments, handmade goods and unique recycled vintage wares. The venue is Macquarie Street, on the fourth Sunday of the month. Next date is January 28, from 8am-1pm.
The Show, a distinctly Australian event, is more than just an agricultural festival promoting farming and produce, it offers a blend of entertainment, commerce, and education that celebrates our rural and regional communities. More Australian's visit their local show each year than any other single event. In 2023, we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Dubbo Show with an exhibition that explores its history and significance. Curated by Simone Taylor, the exhibition is on display at Western Plains Cultural Centre until May 5, 2024.
The 15-hectare Mayfield Garden is open every day, from 9am until 4.30pm. Final Garden entry is at 3pm. Your garden entry ticket is valid for the date issued only. Children aged under 5 years are admitted free of charge. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Mayfield, explore captivating gardens and create memories that will last a lifetime. Book at mayfieldgarden.com.au/book-garden.
Dubbo greyhounds
Enjoy the dogs racing on January 20, 27 - from 5pm. There will be 12 races in total each night. Full bar/canteen and eftpos facilities available along with on-course TAB. Bring the family as there is a jumping castle for the kids. Entry - Adults $7.50; Pensioners $5; Children under-16 free. Dawson Park Greyhound Track.
On the fourth Saturday of every month at Cameron Park, Wellington, from 8am to 1pm (Sep - May) and 9am to 1pm (June - Aug). Try the best breakfast burgers in the region, sensational steak sandwiches and snags. Drop in for coffee and beverages, fresh fruit and veg, artisan soaps and beauty products, kids toys, clothing household items and collectables. Next one is on Saturday, January 27.
The Establishment Bar: Fridays, Saturdays, 6pm-8pm; check artist dates with venue
South Dubbo Tavern: 8.30pm-11.30pm Fridays, Saturdays, and 6pm - 9pm Sundays - check artist dates with venue
The Garden Hotel: Live music Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm. Check artist dates with venue
Brew Tunes at Devil's Hollow: From 6.30pm, Fridays. Check artist dates with venue
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual get together on the first Sunday of every month (next event February 4) for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. Victoria Park, 8am-noon. Mobile cafe supplies coffee, donuts and hot food. Entry by gold coin donation, money donated to Make a Wish Foundation. Entry via Talbragar Street.
One of the region's beautifully restored small halls is transformed into a vibrant music venue for the Handpicked events, set amongst cherry orchards on the foothills of Mount Canobolas. The Handpicked House Band features Matt Arthur on guitar, Kyle Manning on keyboard, Luke Ferguson on bass and Dave Egan on drums. These boys are a show all on their own, so lovers of live music can expect a roof-raising night of tunes, great food, wines and beer, and the chance to sing along with brilliant musicians. Tickets are $28-$42 for a great time from 6pm-8pm.
Get your cherry-picking buckets ready! From now until the end of February 2024, you can head to Borrodell Estate, Canobolas you can pick your own delicious, juicy ripe red cherries for your festive table and beyond. While you are there you can enjoy a meal and of course, sample the estate wines, or make a holiday out of it and stay in one of the vineyard cottages or open-plan suites.
Indulge in refreshing swimming sessions while sipping on carefully crafted cocktails that perfectly complement the laid-back elegance of Oriana Gardens. The woodfired tapas and pizza, prepared with finesse, promise a sophisticated culinary journey amidst the lush surroundings. As the day unfolds, experience the quintessential Australian barbecue in a setting that exudes both style and comfort. Oriana Gardens invites you to revel in the unique charm of this Australia Day celebration from 11am-8pm - a perfect blend of casual sophistication and culinary excellence. Book at hwww.orianaorange.com/gardens
On January 27, from 1pm- 5pm, enjoy barbecued prawns, a cold one, fun lawn games and a DJ. Lawn games are available or bring your own cricket set for some backyard cricket and either play with your friends and family or make some new buddies on the day. Pick a picnic rug and enjoy a casual afternoon. Adding to the ambience of the day, a local DJ will be playing the best Australian classics as well as the best First Nations artists in the country. Think INXS, Spiderbate, Thelma Plum, Velvet Trip, Radical Son, and hey, even a bit of Cold Chisel. Tickets are $50-$85 online at www.123tix.com.au/events/42179/prawns-on-the-lawn.
Live Music Saturdays are on every weekend this summer. Enjoy local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in the most relaxed country setting in Orange at Stockman's Ridge Wines from 1pm - 5pm, and children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Numbers are limited so book your $5 spot early at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music. Wine Tastings are not included with your booking but can be booked separately, as can delicious grazing boards, at the Cellar Door.
The Orange Region Farmers Market is held on the second Saturday of every month and showcases local produce strictly from the Orange region. Next event February 10. Meet the producers and taste their fresh seasonal produce. Over 60 stalls featuring flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, artisan bread, cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil, gourmet preserves, free-range eggs, and more! Quality breakfast and hot food stalls and locally roasted coffee available. See the list of produce at orangefarmersmarket.org.au/visit-the-market/#autumn. Gold coin entry funding Rotary Daybreak community projects. Northcourt, behind the Orange Art Gallery, 8.30am-noon.
Visit the museum for an all-ages basket-weaving workshop inspired by objects in the Inherit and Capturing the Home Front exhibitions. Learn basic weaving techniques to make your own basket to take home. They have basket frames for beginners, or challenge yourself with more advanced techniques. Runs 10am-3pm, events on January 22. Or create your own shadow puppet for free on January 23, 11am-12.30pm. Discover the science behind the Lanterna Magica, or magic lantern, and use the same principles to design and construct your own shadow puppets and theatre to put on a show. Or, January 23, 9.30am-10.30am, discover how cyanotype printing works. It's one of the earliest forms of photography. Experiment with light sensitive paper and different objects to create your own cyanotype print. Tickets $5 at eventbrite.
This facilitated tour of Capturing the Home Front: Life at home in a world at war - is an Australian National Maritime Museum touring exhibition that pulls back the curtain and shines a light on life at home in WWII as captured by famous American photojournalist Dorothea Lange and Australian photographers Samuel Hood, William Cranstone, Hedley Keith Cullen and Jim Fitzpatrick. Following the tour - Monday, January 22, 11am-12.30pm - children can engage in a workshop to construct their own pinhole camera to take home. Book your free spot for the tour at eventbrite.
The Gnoo Blas Classic is an annual three-day event to be held February 9-11 in Orange for enthusiasts and likeminded supporters of Classic Vehicle of all makes and models. The Gnoo Blas Classic event keeps alive the history of the original racing track that featured world champion drivers Jack Brabham and Alex Meldrum to name a few from 1953 until 1961. Day one commences with a street parade in the Main Street of Orange and a visit to a winery for a meet and greet of show entrants. Day two sees the Classic Vehicle event held within the site of the original racetrack at Sir Jack Brabham Park. On day three catch an organised drive of classic vehicles around the Orange region. Runs 8am-3pm each day. Visit gnooblas.com for more info.
You can enjoy High Tea with a delicious selection of sweets, savouries, scones, tea and a glass of award-winning Storm Sparkling, noon-6pm. Booking start times from 1pm and are for 1.5hrs, minimum two people per booking at $60pp at stockmansridge.com.au/. Next available date February 3, 2024.
Performed more than 100 times in sold out halls across Australia and internationally, Where Song Began is a celebration of songbirds. The program includes music spanning 300 years, from Johann Heinrich Schmelzer and J.S. Bach to Arvo Part and new commissions, enhanced by a film of evocative visual projections and an immersive soundscape. January 20, noon, Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. At 2pm, enjoy the Eishan Ensemble, led by acclaimed Persian-Australian guitar player and composer, Hamed Sadeghi, the ARIA nominated ensemble draws on contemporary and classical music traditions of east and west and original compositions. At 4pm, wrap yourself in the sound of Larissa Burak, an exceptional soprano voice, combined with the gentle sounds of the traditional Ukrainian national instrument the bandura (similar to a lute). Through song and music, Larissa will bring the sprit of a nation to the people of Bathurst for the first time through the traditional folk music of Ukraine. Select all three performances for the discounted price of $20 per event. Ticekts for these and other events at tickets.bmec.com.au/.
Join a free guided tour of the Bathurst Regional Gallery's summer exhibitions. From ceramics, painting and textiles, to video and inflatables, there's something to engage the minds of all ages. Exhibitions include: Conflated, (a NETS Touring Exhibition) Lino Alvarez Carrasco's Hill End Impressions; Amanda Bromfield's - The Women of Hill End; Sarah Randall's - My Darling Betty; and Home. Book a place for the tour on January 20, 27, 11am-12pm, online at events.humanitix.com/exhibition-tours.
The Angels formed in Adelaide in 1974 and can lay claim to being Australia's longest-lasting band. Nick Norton joined The Angels in 2011 and has been the band's drummer for the past 12 years. But now he's stepping out from behind the kit and taking centre stage as lead singer. "Nick is an incredible musician and a great singer and songwriter," says co-founder John Brewster. January 20, Panthers Bathurst, 8.30pm. Tickets $48.10 at bathurst.panthers.com.au/event/the-angels/.
Head to the newly undated beer garden at the Rockley Pub, just 30 minutes drive from Bathurst. Every Sunday throughout spring and summer there will be local musicians show off their talents between 1pm- 4pm along with cold local and imported beers available directly in the beer garden for your convenience. Chef Simon Borghesi will be lighting up the smoker and putting on specials like smoked pork rolls.
Visit Bathurst Grange Distillery producer of outstanding gin and whiskey all located at one of Bathurst's heritage farmstead estates established in 1823. Then tour, taste and lunch at Bathurst's newest independent craft brewery, Reckless Brewing Co. located at The Crago Mill, founded in 1906 by Francis Crago. Fridays 4pm - 5pm, and Saturdays 11am, 2pm, 3pm 4pm, join a $20 tour. Bookings at www.bathurstgrange.com.au. Next tours January 20, 26, 27.
Free community art in Machattie Park! Draw, paint or just relax in the company of others. All welcome starting at The Rotunda. No artistic ability is required - bring paper pencils or whatever art materials you wish to bring, along with a hat, chair or picnic rug if you want. See you there from 2pm. Next date is January 21.
Reckless Brewing has dialled it up to 11 with live music each Sunday at the Reckless taproom! Tunes start from 2pm. Catch Gavin Bowles this Sunday. Reckless Sunday Sessions also include Reckless Trivia from 6pm, and Happy Hour from 6pm-8pm, so you can enjoy 20 per cent off schooners at the same time as quizzing. Trivia Prizes - 1st Place - $100 bar tab; 2nd Place - Weekly Junktion tip shop Prize; 2nd Last Place - Round of drinks for your team.
Take a tour of the home built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845. Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty colonial Georgian bungalow from 1932, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and now is a museum containing Ida Traill's collection of artifacts including furniture, horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics. Hourly guided tours are available on Sundays between noon and 3.30pm, with the last booking at 3pm. Tickets are $10 - $34, with bookings through eventbrite.
Rock into the Family Hotel's newest night on the Bathurst calendar with Musical Trivia every Wednesday from 7pm. Entry is free and you can win prizes while grooving to tunes across the decades. Wednesday is also Schnitty Night - for $17, add your choice of $3 topper (parmi, Mexican, boscaiola or Texan). Book your spot at www.familyhotel.com.au/whats-on/musical-bingo. Or head to the pub on Saturday from 9pm for live music.
Old Government Cottage is a rare, intact example of an early Bathurst home. This historic building is at 16 Stanley Street on the western side of the Macquarie River in the area of the old government settlement. It was re-opened after a refurbishment in July 2012 - the first major work on the building since the mid 1960s. An interpretive display from Bathurst's earliest history has been set up within the building. Volunteers open this cottage on the fourth Sunday of each month from noon until 4pm. Entry is $4 for adults and $2 per child. Group bookings and guided tours are available. Contact the Bathurst District Historical Society Museum on 6332 2522 or email info@bathursthistory.org.au for details and rates.
Experience the underground world of a gold mining at Bald Hill tourist mine. A short walk or drive from Hill End, this guided tour is ideal for families and school groups. Walk 80 metres into the tunnel and see quartz reefs. At 80 metres a vertical shaft may be climbed via 10 ladders and 10 platforms to exit the mine. The shaft climb is not compulsory. Open most weekends, and weekday tours can be arranged. Open seven days during school holidays: Monday to Saturday 1.30pm and Sunday 11am. Tours cost Adult $15; Child $9; Family $45 and bookings are essential at: Northey's Store, Clarke Street, or call Kerrie on 0427 301 189. Final bookings 1/2 hour prior to tour time.
A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event on Saturdays. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you! Please register before you first come along. Only ever register with parkrun once and don't forget to bring a scannable copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won't get a time. www.facebook.com/Bathurstparkrun. Next runs on January 20, 27.
Every first Sunday of the month, from 9am until 1pm, head to Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst, for fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event February 4.
Bathurst Farmers' Market is a Lions Club of Bathurst Project on every fourth Sunday of the month. Wander through the pavilions and sample or buy fresh regional produce. The market aims to encourage stalls with goods that are grown and/or produced within the Bathurst and Central West Regions. Locally Community Groups are often on hand with information, entertainment and much, much more. Next event Sunday, January 28, Bathurst Showground, 8am-noon, entry by gold coin donation.
Come and explore the stalls under the trees beside the Macquarie River in Berry Park, with a kids' playground and Lions Club barbecue offering drinks and hot food. A wide range of interesting stalls are on hand on the first Saturday of the month - next one is February 4, 9am-1pm.
The Bathurst Arts Trail is a collective of artists throughout the Bathurst region who open their galleries to visitors on each Art's Trail Open Weekend. This occurs on the first weekend of each month - next dates February 4-5. All artists are happy to have visitors to their galleries by appointment. Painters, potters, glass artists, sculptors and printmakers showcase their talents in town and country studios and galleries. Golden Bali flags indicate an artist nearby. Visit bathurstartstrail.com.
Bathurst's historic Showground holds fascinating stories of the structures and people associated with the ground and the importance of the annual Show. The first Show at this site was in 1878. The Showground has been described as probably the finest group of traditional rural showground pavilions and ancillary buildings in Australia. Discover some of the stories during this tour of the site. Meet in front of the Howard Pavilion, Bathurst Showground. $10 per person - bookings essential at Bathurst Visitor Information Centre 1800 68 1000 or online at bathurstregion.com.au/autumn-colours.
Pack a picnic lunch and take the kids down to the miniature railway to enjoy a few rides on working scale model trains, just across the road from the Adventure Playground. Covered shoes must be worn. Trains run the third Sunday of the month (next is January 21), weather permitting. Rides are $2.
Join a choir
Macquarie Male Singers meets every Tuesday, from 7.15pm at the Catholic Parish Centre, behind the Cathedral, cnr William and Keppell Sts, Bathurst. We are an all-male choir, with a singing strength around two dozen members of all ages, and new members would be most welcome. For more information, please contact John Kendall, on 0427410625.
The Men's Table is a national not-for-profit organisation that builds community groups for men to meet monthly over dinner to talk about the highs and lows of their lives, and everything in between. The aim is to help address the need for connection and increasing isolation and loneliness among men. Men of all ages, backgrounds, professional and personal histories and orientations are welcome to share a sense of camaraderie and peer support. For information go to: www.themenstable.org or call 1800 636782.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
Saturday February 4, will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
The markets are on at the Tarana Fire Shed on the fourth Sunday of every month, from 9am to 1pm, with the next one on Sunday, January 28. The regular stalls will be there and you can select from the great food offerings, have some wine or beer from the licensed outlets, and listen to some great music.
Essington Park is new boutique accommodation in a restored 1900's Shearers Quarters for 10 people, with the option to join a cooking class with renowned chef Simmone Logue on June 24-25, for $990. Located near Oberon, five comfortable guest rooms give onto a productive vegetable garden and orchard, so guests can book the whole house or individual rooms. Collect your eggs for breakfast, enjoy home-made jams, and the stunning gardens of this new farm-stay experience. Includes beautiful nutritious food as you work: morning tea, lovely lunches, homemade teas and freshly ground local coffee and freshly baked Essington Park sourdough and delicious cakes. www.essingtonpark.com
After a walk around the largest cool climate garden in the southern hemisphere, enjoy a picnic among the flora and fauna. Delicious picnic packages, wine and desserts can be ordered online, and with its own carry bag you can plonk yourselves wherever your heart desires - beside the water garden, obelisk pond or under the London Plane trees. All 65 hectares of the garden will be open every day from 2024, and there's even overnight glamping packages which is ideal for couples and families (now to January 25 and March 29 to April 27). www.mayfieldgarden.com.au
Enjoy lazy afternoons under the elm tree in the beer garden at the historic 1865 O'Connell Hotel which re-opened in September 2023. This village is a 15min scenic drive from Oberon and is a great spot for a long lunch. To keep the pub crawl going, Matt Moran's Rockley Pub is nearby with excellent food, accommodation and Beers and Beats live music sessions in the newly updated beer garden, every Sunday from 1-4pm. www.oconnellhotel.com.au and www.therockleypub.com.au.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am till 12.30pm. Admission is $5 or $15 for a family.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: February 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
