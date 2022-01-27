New West Dubbo church to cater for increasing demand during COVID

news, local-news,

Around 60 people have turned to the Presbyterian faith in Dubbo during the pandemic, according to a local pastor who is opening up a new branch in West Dubbo to cater for the demand. The family-friendly church, an arm of Dubbo Presbyterian Church (DPC), will begin services at the Macquarie Anglican Grammar School (MAGS) auditorium next month. This will be in addition to the DPC's existing services at Douglas Mawson Road. One of four pastors at the church, Allan Blanch, said DPC had witnessed a surge in members during COVID-19 with people searching for meaning in what they felt was an age of uncertainty. "In a world of uncertainty Jesus is as relevant as ever," Mr Blanch said. "Lockdowns, social distancing, family separations have all made people question their priorities." DPC had wished to have a presence west of the river for a while but felt it was the right time following an upswing in adults and their children joining DPC since the first COVID-19 lockdown, when the church began livestreaming its services. "We asked the community on social media to send us their questions about God and were struck by the number of posts that focused on suffering and justice," Mr Blanch said. "People are feeling the fragility of life, particularly at this time, and want to learn more about the hope and comfort Jesus offers." Mr Blanch said a lot of new members had found out about the church through its Winter Workshops and Summer Sessions it had hosted for the community on topics including making kombucha, milking a cow, crocheting, strong man competitions, and meat smoking. 'We've been meeting a lot of different people and some have said they'd like to know more about Jesus," Mr Blanch said. "There are people looking for answers, meaning and hope." The first service, including kids' church, will be held at 10am, Sunday, February 6 at MAGS.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/61826245-b163-490d-81e9-4ce1caec831e.jpg/r334_0_1472_643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg